Hogle Zoo lowers admission every weekday in December

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Hogle Zoo general admission for all ages has been lowered to just $5 per ticket every weekday through the month of December.

The Wild Weekdays discount is a thank-you gift and a sign of appreciation to zoo guests and the Utah community for its public support through the Salt Lake County Zoo, Arts, and Park program, according to zoo representatives.

With the discounted admissions, Hogle Zoo is hoping to provide greater access for families and zoo guests to experience the zoo animals that are more active during the colder weather, such as snow leopards, red pandas, and Amur tigers.

The Wild Weekdays tickets are available for use during the zoo’s regular zoo hours and are not valid for Zoo Lights. For more information and to buy Wild Weekday tickets, visit the Hogle Zoo’s website .

