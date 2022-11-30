ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Jones has blunt reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. visit

Next week will be a big week for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as they host Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham spent Thursday night with the New York Giants and apparently things went well with his former team. But now it’s the Cowboys’ turn to show what they can offer...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury

USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
NFL Week 13 Picks From the MMQB Staff

December is here, and with it comes the best slate of NFL games that we've seen in quite awhile. All eyes will be on Deshaun Watson's return in Houston, though the game itself is something of a mismatch. Better games should unfold throughout the day. The seemingly unstoppable Dolphins offense travels to San Francisco to take on the 49ers' dominating defense (plus, pupil vs. master with Mike McDaniel going against Kyle Shanahan!). Mike White and the Jets have a chance to prove themselves and improve their playoff standing against the NFC-leading Vikings in Minnesota. And two alpha quarterbacks meet up when Joe Burrow's Bengals host Patrick Mahomes's Chiefs in a rematch of last year's AFC title game.
Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive

Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
USC football: 3 people most to blame for Pac-12 title game loss to Utah

USC football entered Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship Game just needing to win to punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff. The Trojans were riding back-to-back wins over rivals UCLA and Notre Dame, and had won five straight games to finish the season 11-1. It seemed like fate that the Trojans would win and assert […] The post USC football: 3 people most to blame for Pac-12 title game loss to Utah appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State and 2 other teams that benefit most from USC’s loss to Utah

Well, it happened again. The Pac-12, which has not had a team make the College Football Playoff since 2016, cannibalized itself once again and ended its playoff hopes. This might be the most heartbreaking instance of said trend, given how close the conference was to break it. No. 4 USC entered Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship […] The post Ohio State and 2 other teams that benefit most from USC’s loss to Utah appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Week 13: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game

FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters gives you everything you need to know going into Week 13. We'll tell you about all the games, players and matchups you should be watching out for, as well as give a prediction for each game on this week's slate. Thursday, Dec. 1. Buffalo...
