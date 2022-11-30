Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones has blunt reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. visit
Next week will be a big week for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as they host Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham spent Thursday night with the New York Giants and apparently things went well with his former team. But now it’s the Cowboys’ turn to show what they can offer...
Here are the two Chiefs players who will have the 1st shot at returning punts Sunday
The Chiefs have a short-term solution at punt returner ... with receiver Justin Watson and rookie corner Trent McDuffie getting the first shot.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Chiefs-Bengals prediction: How Cincinnati — in one way — has closed the gap on KC
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-Bengals game playing out.
USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury
USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
College Football Playoff prediction after TCU loses Big 12 title game
For the second time this week, a favorite in a conference title game went down after TCU dropped the Big 12 Championship Game to Kansas State in overtime. Where does that leave matters in the College Football Playoff race? That, a day after USC lost a stunner to Utah in the Pac-12 title bout, ...
Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr’s 2-word reaction to Utah’s win over USC
The Buckeyes are alive! Heading into the final week of the college football season, Ohio State’s playoff hopes were dying. They were ranked fifth in the country, just below USC. However, in a magical final twist to the season, the Utah Utes pulled off a stunning upset of the Trojans, putting the latter’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.
Buffalo Bills Make Subtle Salary Cap Move to Free up Money for Odell Beckham Jr.
The Bills are in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes, and they just made a move that clears room to sign him if he wants to come to Buffalo. The post Buffalo Bills Make Subtle Salary Cap Move to Free up Money for Odell Beckham Jr. appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
msn.com
NFL Week 13 Picks From the MMQB Staff
December is here, and with it comes the best slate of NFL games that we've seen in quite awhile. All eyes will be on Deshaun Watson's return in Houston, though the game itself is something of a mismatch. Better games should unfold throughout the day. The seemingly unstoppable Dolphins offense travels to San Francisco to take on the 49ers' dominating defense (plus, pupil vs. master with Mike McDaniel going against Kyle Shanahan!). Mike White and the Jets have a chance to prove themselves and improve their playoff standing against the NFC-leading Vikings in Minnesota. And two alpha quarterbacks meet up when Joe Burrow's Bengals host Patrick Mahomes's Chiefs in a rematch of last year's AFC title game.
Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive
Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
NFL Odds: Jets vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The New York Jets will travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Jets-Vikings prediction and pick, laid out below. The New York...
Bill Belichick Reveals Why He Waived White Flag In Patriots-Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — If you turned off the TV before the final two minutes of Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and the Bills to get a head start on sleep, good on you. You made the right call. Honestly, you would’ve been justified in turning the game off at halftime.
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. not planning to work out for Giants, Bills, Cowboys
Months in the making, Odell Beckham Jr.‘s free agency tour will begin Thursday with a Giants visit. Friday, Beckham will depart for Buffalo, with perhaps his most pivotal meeting — with Dallas, which is viewed as the favorite — set for Monday. These visits will not involve...
USC football: 3 people most to blame for Pac-12 title game loss to Utah
USC football entered Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship Game just needing to win to punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff. The Trojans were riding back-to-back wins over rivals UCLA and Notre Dame, and had won five straight games to finish the season 11-1. It seemed like fate that the Trojans would win and assert […] The post USC football: 3 people most to blame for Pac-12 title game loss to Utah appeared first on ClutchPoints.
These players could affect the outcome of Sunday’s Chiefs-Bengals game in Cincinnati
Here are some players to watch, besides the quarterbacks, in the Chiefs-Bengals game on Sunday in Cincinnati (Justin Watson and Trent McDuffie make the list).
Ohio State and 2 other teams that benefit most from USC’s loss to Utah
Well, it happened again. The Pac-12, which has not had a team make the College Football Playoff since 2016, cannibalized itself once again and ended its playoff hopes. This might be the most heartbreaking instance of said trend, given how close the conference was to break it. No. 4 USC entered Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship […] The post Ohio State and 2 other teams that benefit most from USC’s loss to Utah appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes reveals how he cheated on Andy Reid’s pre-draft test
Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best draft pick Andy Reid has ever made, but apparently Matt Nagy deserves some serious credit for helping to bring the Kansas City Chiefs head coach and his star quarterback together. Mahomes was a guest recently on the “New Heights” podcast with Jason and Travis...
Jayson Tatum just broke a three-point record not even Stephen Curry reached
After another win Wednesday night for the red-hot Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum made NBA history. During Boston’s 134-121 win over the Miami Heat, Tatum put up a whopping 49 points and became the youngest player in league history to make 900 3-pointers. The 24-year-old surpassed his friend and fellow...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 13: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters gives you everything you need to know going into Week 13. We'll tell you about all the games, players and matchups you should be watching out for, as well as give a prediction for each game on this week's slate. Thursday, Dec. 1. Buffalo...
NFL Reportedly Decides On Punishment For Player Ejected From Bills-Patriots Game
On Thursday night, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was ejected for a brutal hit on Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The play occurred in the fourth quarter. Hamlin hit Meyers in the head/neck area while he was trying to catch a pass over the middle of the field. The officiating crew...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0