The 'FIFA World Cup Now' crew on South Korea advancing to face Brazil: Son Heung-Min needs to step up
South Korea defeats Portugal 2-1 to advance to the knockout stage to face Brazil. The "FIFA World Cup Now" crew on Son Heung-Min needing to step up for South Korea to have success against Brazil. Heung-Min is coming off an injury where he fractured his eye-socket.
World Cup Daily: Japan fends off Spain and Germany to win Group E
In a group headlined by Germany and Spain, Japan surprisingly came out on top by beating La Roja 2-1 at Khalifa International Stadium on Thursday. Meanwhile, Germany was eliminated from the World Cup in the group stage for the second consecutive tournament. The Germans weren't the only European powerhouse that didn't reach the knockout stage, though.
Lionel Messi rights a mind-boggling historical wrong in Argentina win
DOHA, Qatar – Lionel Messi scored his first-ever goal in the knockout round of the World Cup, which simultaneously pushed Argentina into the quarterfinals and also made everyone wonder how that statistic was ever possible. Messi has been around for so long, and been so good, that it seemed...
World Cup Daily: USA's journey ends, while Messi's magic continues
The United States men's national team was eliminated from the World Cup with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands on Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium. How will the Dutch fare against Lionel Messi's Argentina in the quarterfinals?. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Saturday and what to...
World Cup 2022 highlights: South Korea tops Portugal; both advance
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes a close Friday after a week and a half of incredible action. Kicking things off in Group H, South Korea (1-1-1) handed Portugal (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar thanks to a jaw-dropping stoppage-time goal — and we had you covered with all the action on FOX!
World Cup Now: How does Argentina stack up with the Netherlands?
Argentina defeated Australia in an intense 2-1 battle to wrap up the first day of round of 16 matches. Argentina will now move on to face the Netherlands on Friday, the first day of quarterfinal matches. How does Argentina stack up against the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?...
World Cup 2022 highlights: Cameroon beats Brazil, 1-0
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday with Cameroon (1-1-1) defeating Brazil (2-0-1) 1-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Simultaneously, Switzerland (2-0-1) took down Serbia (0-1-2) in the other Group G match. Here are the top plays!. 6': Early yellow card. A yellow card...
World Cup Now: How can USA fix its striker problem for 2026?
The United States was eliminated from the World Cup on Friday with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands at Khalifa International Stadium. At the center of that loss was a glaring hole at striker, something that's been a problem for the U.S. men's team for several years. How can it address that problem before the next World Cup in 2026, which will be played on home soil?
World Cup 2022 highlights: Belgium bounced after draw with Croatia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday on FOX with Group F in the spotlight, as Croatia (1-2-0) and Belgium (1-1-1) ended with a stalemate at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. After Belgium's defeat, Roberto Martínez confirmed that he will leave his role as head coach.
World Cup Now: What plagued Uruguay in Group H?
Uruguay shut out Ghana 2-0 on Friday, but both teams failed to advance to the knockout round, as South Korea edged out Uruguay on a points tiebreaker with its 2-1 victory over Portugal. On the latest "World Cup Now," former USMNT players Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan broke down Uruguay...
Landon Donovan explains why USA struggled to score goals at World Cup
The United States men's national team made it the World Cup knockout stage despite scoring just two goals in its three group stage games, tied for the fewest goals scored by a team that advanced the Round of 16 (Poland also scored two). Of the two goals it scored in the group stage, zero came from a striker.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan upsets Spain, 2-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday on FOX with all eyes on Group E, as Japan (2-0-1) handed Spain (1-1-1) its first loss of the tournament at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Japan advanced to the knockout stages with the victory, and Japan has won its group for...
World Cup 2022 highlights: USMNT falls to the Netherlands, 3-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Saturday on FOX with the Netherlands defeating the United States 3-1 at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar in the tournament's first match of the round of 16. The Dutch will play Argentina, which defeated Australia on Saturday, in the quarterfinals on Dec. 9...
Lionel Messi puts on a master class against Australia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup | Every Look
Argentina's Lionel Messi displays the ultimate skill and scores a goal against Australia in the 35' in the 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup. Take a closer look at the action with every angle of the goal!
World Cup 2022 highlights: Morocco advances, defeats Canada 2-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Group F in the spotlight, as Morocco (2-1-0) took down Canada (0-0-3) at Qatar's Al-Thumama Stadium, 2-1, to advance to the knockout stages. Simultaneously, Croatia (1-2-0) battled Belgium (1-1-1) to a scoreless draw, bringing Group F action to a close. You can...
Why Jesús Ferreira starting for the U.S. vs. Netherlands is a curious choice
DOHA, Qatar — United States men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter made a surprising change to his starting lineup for Saturday’s World Cup round of 16 clash with the Netherlands (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), bringing in forward Jesús Ferreira for his first action of the tournament.
Argentina vs. Australia Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Argentina and Australia faced off in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The first half was a slow one for both teams until Lionel Messi decided to shake things up. Messi scored in the 35th minute and gave Argentina a 1-0 lead in the first half. Argentina wasn’t done there, as Julián Álvarez added a goal of his own in the 57th minute. Australia would claw back as Craig Goodwin scored off a deflection. Australia had late chances but couldn’t score and Argentina would go on to win by the 2-1 final.
Christian Pulisic injury update: Doing 'everything in my power' to play Saturday
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Christian Pulisic said Thursday he's going to "do everything in my power to be out there on the field on Saturday" when the United States faces the Netherlands in the round of 16 (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). It was...
Lionel Messi scores to put Argentina on the board in the 35th minute | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Lionel Messi scores to put Argentina on the board in the 35th minute. Argentina leads Australia 1-0.
World Cup 2022 odds: Bettors, sportsbooks rooting for USMNT to defeat Netherlands
This weekend was already going to be a monster for sports betting, with college football conference championship games and, of course, the NFL. But thanks to the United States Men's National Team (USMNT), the World Cup odds market is sizzling at the moment. The American side took second in Group...
