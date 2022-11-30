ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 1

Related
q95fm.net

8-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Accident, 11-Year-Old Seriously Injured

On January 24, 2021, The Kentucky State Police, Post 14 responded to a single-vehicle fatality that resulted in an 8-year-old being killed and an 11-year-old suffering serious injuries. After a lengthy investigation, it was determined that the driver, Crystal Hodge, 37, was traveling Eastbound on I-64 at a high rate of speed during inclement weather and under the influence of a controlled substance. She lost control of her SUV, striking an embankment and causing the vehicle to roll multiple times. The unrestrained 8-year-old was ejected and the 11-year-old suffered serious injuries during this time.
KENTUCKY STATE
Lootpress

23 yr old woman involved in crash after being shot

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle was found to have been involved in a crash Friday morning with one occupant having suffered an injury caused by a firearm. According to the Huntington Police Department, at approximately 5:00am on Friday, December 2, 2022, officers observed a crash in the 200 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington involving a single vehicle.
cbs4indy.com

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Indiana prison

WESTVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an inmate death at a state correctional facility. The ISP detectives, who are from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post, began the investigation Thursday at the request of the Westville Correctional Facility. The Westville facility...
WESTVILLE, IN
Lootpress

20-year-old from Mount Hope arrested for murder

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Update on the homicide investigation from November 21, 2022, at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Warrants were obtained this morning for the suspect in the incident. Officers with the U.S. Marshal’s C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force...
MOUNT HOPE, WV
wklw.com

Johnson Co Couple Arrested on Meth Trafficking Charges

According to the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested a man and a woman over the weekend and charged them with drug trafficking. On Saturday, November 26, Deputies went to the home of 30 year-old Sabre Leshay Napier and 38 year-old Erik Clayton Castle in the Sitka community, with a search warrant. While at the residence, Deputies located a small amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Further questioning of the residents, Napier produced a 27-gram rock of meth, which she extracted from a body cavity. Deputies arrested both Napier and Castle on charges of meth trafficking. Napier faces additional charges of tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Napier was previously arrested back in September on multiple charges of complicity to drug trafficking, after a raid at a Flat Gap home uncovered meth, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, LSD and marijuana. She was free on bond awaiting trial in that case when the latest arrest happened. Both individuals were lodged in the Big Sandy Re gional Detention Center.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
Ledger Independent

Mason County District Court

McKenzie Cokonaugher, 23, first-degree criminal mischief, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Nov. 23. Corey Scott Colemire, 26, receiving stolen property under $10,000, failure to appear, bench warrant issued. Charles Cooper, 56, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Dec. 7. Charles Cooper, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, possession...
MASON COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – NOVEMBER 11-30, 2022

SEPARATELY, THREE (3) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE(1) IN CARTER COUNTY, ONE IN PIKE COUNTY, & ONE (1) IN JOHNSON COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY; FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Fatal shooting victim’s name released by Huntington Police

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Police have released the name of the man shot and killed Wednesday night in Huntington. The man has been identified as Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington. Huntington Police say Johnson was shot near the intersection of 9th Avenue and 18th Street just after...
HUNTINGTON, WV
somerset106.com

KSP Announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints

The Kentucky State Police, London Post, which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at various locations. These checkpoints are part of trooper’s effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Man Convicted of Trafficking Meth in Eastern Kentucky Sentenced to 25 Years

A federal court sentenced a Tennessee man to 25 years in prison Yesterday for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky. 39-year-old Marlon Jermaine Johnson of Nashville was found guilty back in July of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of meth, possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon and possessing a gun while trafficking drugs.
NASHVILLE, TN
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
ASHLAND, KY
Tawana K Watson

The Case of Hayden Jennings Berkebile

On September 29, 2019, Hayden Jennings Berkebile age 29 from Indiana, was communicating with Grace Anne Sparks age 19 from Tennessee, via video chat. Berkebile is stated to have coerced Sparks into loading one bullet into a .357 revolver, then putting the gun up to her head, and then pulling the trigger which ultimately caused Sparks her life.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy