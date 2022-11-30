Read full article on original website
8-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Accident, 11-Year-Old Seriously Injured
On January 24, 2021, The Kentucky State Police, Post 14 responded to a single-vehicle fatality that resulted in an 8-year-old being killed and an 11-year-old suffering serious injuries. After a lengthy investigation, it was determined that the driver, Crystal Hodge, 37, was traveling Eastbound on I-64 at a high rate of speed during inclement weather and under the influence of a controlled substance. She lost control of her SUV, striking an embankment and causing the vehicle to roll multiple times. The unrestrained 8-year-old was ejected and the 11-year-old suffered serious injuries during this time.
Driver indicted following crash that killed 8-year-old, injured 11-year-old
23 yr old woman involved in crash after being shot
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle was found to have been involved in a crash Friday morning with one occupant having suffered an injury caused by a firearm. According to the Huntington Police Department, at approximately 5:00am on Friday, December 2, 2022, officers observed a crash in the 200 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington involving a single vehicle.
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Indiana prison
WESTVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an inmate death at a state correctional facility. The ISP detectives, who are from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post, began the investigation Thursday at the request of the Westville Correctional Facility. The Westville facility...
20-year-old from Mount Hope arrested for murder
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Update on the homicide investigation from November 21, 2022, at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Warrants were obtained this morning for the suspect in the incident. Officers with the U.S. Marshal’s C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force...
Sheriff: Ohio man accidentally shoots girlfriend in neck
The 39-year-old victim was taken to Adena Pike Medical Center for treatment. The sheriff's office did not release her condition.
Johnson Co Couple Arrested on Meth Trafficking Charges
According to the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested a man and a woman over the weekend and charged them with drug trafficking. On Saturday, November 26, Deputies went to the home of 30 year-old Sabre Leshay Napier and 38 year-old Erik Clayton Castle in the Sitka community, with a search warrant. While at the residence, Deputies located a small amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Further questioning of the residents, Napier produced a 27-gram rock of meth, which she extracted from a body cavity. Deputies arrested both Napier and Castle on charges of meth trafficking. Napier faces additional charges of tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Napier was previously arrested back in September on multiple charges of complicity to drug trafficking, after a raid at a Flat Gap home uncovered meth, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, LSD and marijuana. She was free on bond awaiting trial in that case when the latest arrest happened. Both individuals were lodged in the Big Sandy Re gional Detention Center.
Mason County District Court
McKenzie Cokonaugher, 23, first-degree criminal mischief, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Nov. 23. Corey Scott Colemire, 26, receiving stolen property under $10,000, failure to appear, bench warrant issued. Charles Cooper, 56, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Dec. 7. Charles Cooper, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, possession...
Man pardoned by ex-Kentucky governor convicted of strangulation
A Kentucky man has been convicted of strangulation and domestic violence, three years after he was one of hundreds pardoned during former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's last days in office.
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they are investigating an attempted break-in that sparked a shooting. Officers went out to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 Friday morning for reports of a man getting shot. When they got to the scene, the person had run away. Officers...
Windows blacked out at home of deputy accused of ‘catfishing’ murders
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man hired as a local deputy who is accused of killing three people in California after “catfishing” a teenage girl had recently purchased a home in Southwest Virginia – and appears to have blacked out its windows. Smyth County property records show that Austin Lee Edwards, a former Virginia […]
Some Kentucky representatives say girls-only juvenile detention center should have happened sooner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A recent riot at a Kentucky juvenile detention center with reports of a sexual assault is the latest in a string of issues causing the governor to start a center for just girls. While Kentucky representatives say they're happy about the change, some say it should...
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – NOVEMBER 11-30, 2022
SEPARATELY, THREE (3) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE(1) IN CARTER COUNTY, ONE IN PIKE COUNTY, & ONE (1) IN JOHNSON COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY; FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED...
Update – Pike County Woman in Critical Condition after Boyfriend Shoots Her in the Neck with Gun
Pike County – Sheriff Tracy D. Evans reports that on November 30, 2022, at approximately 0700hrs, deputies were dispatched in the vicinity of 15221 SR 772 Piketon, Ohio in reference to a female who had just been shot in the neck. The caller stated that a male subject had...
Fatal shooting victim’s name released by Huntington Police
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Police have released the name of the man shot and killed Wednesday night in Huntington. The man has been identified as Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington. Huntington Police say Johnson was shot near the intersection of 9th Avenue and 18th Street just after...
KSP Announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Kentucky State Police, London Post, which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at various locations. These checkpoints are part of trooper’s effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
Man Convicted of Trafficking Meth in Eastern Kentucky Sentenced to 25 Years
A federal court sentenced a Tennessee man to 25 years in prison Yesterday for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky. 39-year-old Marlon Jermaine Johnson of Nashville was found guilty back in July of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of meth, possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon and possessing a gun while trafficking drugs.
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Ohio man found guilty of 8 counts of murder
An Ohio man was found guilty Wednesday of planning and carrying out the 2016 murder of eight members of a family over a custody dispute.
The Case of Hayden Jennings Berkebile
On September 29, 2019, Hayden Jennings Berkebile age 29 from Indiana, was communicating with Grace Anne Sparks age 19 from Tennessee, via video chat. Berkebile is stated to have coerced Sparks into loading one bullet into a .357 revolver, then putting the gun up to her head, and then pulling the trigger which ultimately caused Sparks her life.
