Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard commits to walk on at Nebraska

Nebraska picked up the first preferred walk-on commitment of the Matt Rhule era on Saturday, gaining a pledge from Elkhorn South’s Cole Ballard, one of the most productive players in Class A this season. Ballard announced his decision on social media, capping a stellar senior season that saw the...
LINCOLN, NE
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portal

Jaeden Gould during a game for Bergen CatholicPhoto by(Brian Dohn/247Sports) There was more news for Nebraska football on Friday evening, as several players entered the transfer portal. Safety Jaeden Gould, kicker Chase Contreraz, and wide receiver Kamonte Grimes all entered the transfer portal, per Steve Marik of InsideNebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller decommits from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football has lost another four-star 2023 recruit amid the program’s coaching changes. Wide receiver Omarion Miller, a Louisiana native, announced his decision to decommit from Nebraska via Twitter. Miller pointed to the Huskers’ coaching changes as the reason why he reopened his recruitment....
LINCOLN, NE
UC Daily Campus

Around the Coaching Carousel: Rhule to Nebraska, Freeze to Auburn and thoughts on hires

The regular season is over, and some schools that are not bowl-eligible are looking to make a change of head coach in an attempt to make their football program better for the future. Some were fired midway through the season, such as Scott Frost at Nebraska. We’ll recap and grade some of the biggest hires and firings so far in the 2022 season, as many Power 5 football programs, including Nebraska and Auburn, made changes this season.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Lewis Central alum Duggan joins UFR to reflect on surreal season

(Fort Worth) -- From written-off backup quarterback to Heisman Trophy candidate, the pride of Council Bluffs has become a college football sensation in three months. Three months ago, Max Duggan's football prospects were uncertain. Fast forward, and Duggan and his TCU teammates have become college football's darling with an undefeated...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
The Spun

Nebraska Huskers Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring

One of the most iconic recruits of the 2022 football recruiting class is transferring after just one season with his team. Decoldest Crawford, who made headlines thanks to his unique name, committed to and played for Nebraska during the 2022 campaign. However, he's ready for a new team. After watching...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Report: Matt Rhule, Wife Took Secret Trip To Nebraska

Before getting hired as Nebraska's new head coach, Matt Rhule visited the area without anyone noticing. According to The Athletic's Mitch Sherman and Max Olson, Rhule took a trip to Nebraska at the end of October with his wife, Julie. He didn't try too hard to go undercover, blending in with a hat and sunglasses.
LINCOLN, NE

