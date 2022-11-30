Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Ameer Abdullah voices strong support for Matt RhuleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule visiting in-state WR Beni Ngoyi on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal on Thursday.The Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Omarion Miller decommits from programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard commits to walk on at Nebraska
Nebraska picked up the first preferred walk-on commitment of the Matt Rhule era on Saturday, gaining a pledge from Elkhorn South’s Cole Ballard, one of the most productive players in Class A this season. Ballard announced his decision on social media, capping a stellar senior season that saw the...
Husker Hour: Rhule Impressions, Volleyball Advances, Nebraska Wins
Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster break down the Nebraska volleyball NCAA Tournament win, give their impressions of the first week of the Matt Rhule era, and discuss a couple Nebrasketball wins ahead of a date at Creighton. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz,...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Transfers galore, volleyball wins again, more
Now that Matt Rhule has taken over the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, there has been a bit of upheaval. Tha was to be expected when there was any new coach at all. The fact that a few players have decided to transfer was to be expected. However, the fact that they are coming in waves has some Nebraska football fans nervous.
Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portal
Jaeden Gould during a game for Bergen CatholicPhoto by(Brian Dohn/247Sports) There was more news for Nebraska football on Friday evening, as several players entered the transfer portal. Safety Jaeden Gould, kicker Chase Contreraz, and wide receiver Kamonte Grimes all entered the transfer portal, per Steve Marik of InsideNebraska.
Emotions run high for Huskers-Jays, but Griesel says guys can't 'let the moment get too big for us'
Nebraska lad that he is, Sam Griesel said it's probably even an "understatement" to say he followed Huskers-Creighton pretty closely as a kid. Whatever description attaches to the closest version of close, that was apparently the attention given. You grow up with a love of hoops and Huskers like he...
klkntv.com
Four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football has lost another four-star 2023 recruit amid the program’s coaching changes. Wide receiver Omarion Miller, a Louisiana native, announced his decision to decommit from Nebraska via Twitter. Miller pointed to the Huskers’ coaching changes as the reason why he reopened his recruitment....
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule vs Deion Sanders will be Week 2 matchup
After many, many rumors about who would be the Nebraska football head coach, we now know that Matt Rhule is the man. Rhule’s first season in Lincoln is going to be an interesting one no matter what, but it looks like it got a bit more interesting now that he’s going to be going head to head against Deion Sanders.
kmaland.com
NCAA Volleyball Tournament Scoreboard (12/2): Nebraska, ISU, UNI advances, Creighton upset
(KMAland) -- Nebraska advanced to the Sweet 16, UNI and Iowa State moved to round two and Creighton was upset in their opener in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Friday. NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT (Second Round) Texas 3 Georgia 0. Marquette 3 Georgia Tech 0. San Diego 3 Washington State 1.
UC Daily Campus
Around the Coaching Carousel: Rhule to Nebraska, Freeze to Auburn and thoughts on hires
The regular season is over, and some schools that are not bowl-eligible are looking to make a change of head coach in an attempt to make their football program better for the future. Some were fired midway through the season, such as Scott Frost at Nebraska. We’ll recap and grade some of the biggest hires and firings so far in the 2022 season, as many Power 5 football programs, including Nebraska and Auburn, made changes this season.
North Platte Telegraph
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule pursuing FCS offensive prospects in transfer portal
LINCOLN — As new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule assembles his coaching staff, the Huskers already got busy making their initial offer to a transfer portal player. Not surprisingly, it’s an offensive lineman. Rhode Island right tackle Ajani Cornelius, who has started for the Rams since his redshirt freshman...
kmaland.com
Lewis Central alum Duggan joins UFR to reflect on surreal season
(Fort Worth) -- From written-off backup quarterback to Heisman Trophy candidate, the pride of Council Bluffs has become a college football sensation in three months. Three months ago, Max Duggan's football prospects were uncertain. Fast forward, and Duggan and his TCU teammates have become college football's darling with an undefeated...
KU volleyball’s NCAA tournament run ends after loss to Nebraska
KU lost to two-seed Nebraska, 3-1, in the NCAA tournament second round.
Nebraska Huskers Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring
One of the most iconic recruits of the 2022 football recruiting class is transferring after just one season with his team. Decoldest Crawford, who made headlines thanks to his unique name, committed to and played for Nebraska during the 2022 campaign. However, he's ready for a new team. After watching...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Continues to Adjust their Line up During the NCAA Tournament; Tonight they Meet Kansas
Nebraska (25-5, B1G 16-4) vs Kansas (19-10, Big 12 8-8) When: Friday, December 2nd, 2022, 7 pm. Nebraska (25-5, B1G 16-4) #1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter, Maryville, TN. #2 Kenzie Knuckles 5’8’’ SR DS/L, Yorktown, IN. #4 Anni Evans 5’9’’ JR Setter, Waverly,...
Nebraska Football: Caleb Tannor declares for NFL Draft
Caleb Tannor during a game.Photo by(Dylan Widger/USA Today Sports) There continues to be more movement on the Nebraska football front, as linebacker Caleb Tannor announced he would be declaring for the NFL Draft on Thursday. He made the announcement via social media.
KETV.com
President Ted Carter calls new head football coach Matt Rhule a fantastic addition to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents met on Friday, and President Ted Carter updated his "strategic plan" that he laid out earlier this year. It includes, first: setting a new bar for student access and success. Second: winning the competition for talent. Carter said he...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska volleyball outlasts Kansas and former teammate to advance to NCAA regionals
Nebraska’s defense was great early, and good enough late to help the Huskers to a four-set win against Kansas in the second round of the NCAA volleyball tournament on Friday. There were some really anxious moments in the fourth set, but Nebraska finished off the 25-14, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24...
Nebraska Football: Four-star Texas edge rusher planning to visit program
Nebraska football stands during a practice.Photo by(Nebraska Football/Nebraska Athletics Communications Office) Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen is looking at visiting the Nebraska football program, per Brian Christopherson of 247Sports.
Report: Matt Rhule, Wife Took Secret Trip To Nebraska
Before getting hired as Nebraska's new head coach, Matt Rhule visited the area without anyone noticing. According to The Athletic's Mitch Sherman and Max Olson, Rhule took a trip to Nebraska at the end of October with his wife, Julie. He didn't try too hard to go undercover, blending in with a hat and sunglasses.
North Platte Telegraph
NU volleyball notes: What Cook calls 'a big deal; Hames' status; scouting Delaware State
The Nebraska volleyball team's defense is limping into the postseason a little bit, with two of its worst outings coming in the final week of the regular season, against top-10 opponents Wisconsin and Minnesota. Also, the Huskers lost key defensive player Kenzie Knuckles to a season-ending knee injury. But NU...
Comments / 1