247Sports

Potential Auburn transfer portal targets

With the NCAA transfer portal officially opening on Monday, the Auburn Tigers are expected to be busy with some big need areas on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Here are just a few of the guys that Auburn could target as the portal heats up and continues to add more names in the coming weeks.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Husker kickoff specialist enters portal

Nebraska kickoff specialist Brendan Franke will be entering the transfer portal. Having shown his big leg on kickoffs, Franke also was second among NU's options at place-kicker this past season, attempting a long-shot 56-yard field goal against Northwestern in the season opener that missed. But Franke's value the last couple...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

7th-seeded Huskers ready for NCAA Tournament

The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 7 overall seed for the 2022 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship on Sunday night and will host the first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this Thursday and Friday. The Huskers, making their 41st straight NCAA Tournament...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Husker wide receiver enters the portal

Kamonte Grimes has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to Husker247. The 6-3, 200-pound wide receiver from Naples, Florida, was a high-school American in the 2021 recruiting class but did not play in two seasons for Nebraska. As a prep player, Grimes was selected for the 2021 All-American Bowl....
LINCOLN, NE
NBC Sports

Marcus Satterfield leaves South Carolina to be Nebraska’s new OC

LINCOLN, Neb. — Marcus Satterfield will join new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule‘s staff as offensive coordinator after serving in the same role at South Carolina for two seasons. Rhule announced the hirings of five on-field assistants and a strength coach. The other on-field assistants will be E.J. Barthel,...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Omarion Miller decommits from Nebraska

Nebraska wide receiver commitment Omarion Miller announced Friday afternoon that he would be opening his recruitment. Miller, who was recruited by former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph, announced his decision on social media on Friday. “In light of the many changes at the University of Nebraska, I have decided...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Four-star ATH Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

Lincoln (Neb.) East four-star senior Malachi Coleman de-committed from Nebraska and re-opened his recruitment on Thursday. "I would love to thank all the coaches and staff at Nebraska that recruited me and believed in me," he posted to Twitter. "It has been a long journey and my story will not end here. With the recent changes to the Nebraska coaching staff, I would like to take a step back and re-evaluate Nebraska and other schools. With that said, I will be re-opening my recruitment."
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann enters transfer portal

Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann has entered the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon, a source told Husker247. Hausmann was one of the young bright spots on Nebraska’s defense in 2022, appearing in every game and making six starts. He finished his freshman season with 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska lineman Brant Banks enters transfer portal

One of Nebraska’s veteran offensive linemen entered the transfer portal on Thursday per a source. Sophomore offensive lineman Brant Banks was listed in the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon, joining linebacker Ernest Hausmann and wide receiver DeColdest Crawford in the portal. Banks served primarily as a reserve offensive lineman...
