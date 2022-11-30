Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Related
247Sports
Potential Auburn transfer portal targets
With the NCAA transfer portal officially opening on Monday, the Auburn Tigers are expected to be busy with some big need areas on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Here are just a few of the guys that Auburn could target as the portal heats up and continues to add more names in the coming weeks.
kmaland.com
NCAA Volleyball Tournament Scoreboard (12/2): Nebraska, ISU, UNI advances, Creighton upset
(KMAland) -- Nebraska advanced to the Sweet 16, UNI and Iowa State moved to round two and Creighton was upset in their opener in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Friday. NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT (Second Round) Texas 3 Georgia 0. Marquette 3 Georgia Tech 0. San Diego 3 Washington State 1.
Husker volleyball's advancement to another Sweet 16 should never be taken for granted
It wasn't a match where the Huskers could ever set the cruise control, but then that's not the way in the NCAA Tournament. After owning the first two sets in a convincing manner, Nebraska had to fight on Friday night for four-set win over Kansas by a count of 25-14, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24.
247Sports
Husker kickoff specialist enters portal
Nebraska kickoff specialist Brendan Franke will be entering the transfer portal. Having shown his big leg on kickoffs, Franke also was second among NU's options at place-kicker this past season, attempting a long-shot 56-yard field goal against Northwestern in the season opener that missed. But Franke's value the last couple...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Transfers galore, volleyball wins again, more
Now that Matt Rhule has taken over the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, there has been a bit of upheaval. Tha was to be expected when there was any new coach at all. The fact that a few players have decided to transfer was to be expected. However, the fact that they are coming in waves has some Nebraska football fans nervous.
No. 7 Creighton looks to bounce back vs. rival Nebraska
No. 7 Creighton bolted out of the blocks with six straight wins before stumbling against a pair of ranked teams.
Promiment SEC Team Officially Eliminated From Bowl Game Contention
With just a few more games remaining in the 2022 college football regular season, 79 FBS programs have already clinched bowl eligibility. One team that won't be making late-December plans, though, is the Auburn Tigers. A loss in their regular season finale against Alabama dropped the ...
KU volleyball’s NCAA tournament run ends after loss to Nebraska
KU lost to two-seed Nebraska, 3-1, in the NCAA tournament second round.
1011now.com
7th-seeded Huskers ready for NCAA Tournament
The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 7 overall seed for the 2022 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship on Sunday night and will host the first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this Thursday and Friday. The Huskers, making their 41st straight NCAA Tournament...
North Platte Telegraph
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule pursuing FCS offensive prospects in transfer portal
LINCOLN — As new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule assembles his coaching staff, the Huskers already got busy making their initial offer to a transfer portal player. Not surprisingly, it’s an offensive lineman. Rhode Island right tackle Ajani Cornelius, who has started for the Rams since his redshirt freshman...
247Sports
Husker wide receiver enters the portal
Kamonte Grimes has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to Husker247. The 6-3, 200-pound wide receiver from Naples, Florida, was a high-school American in the 2021 recruiting class but did not play in two seasons for Nebraska. As a prep player, Grimes was selected for the 2021 All-American Bowl....
One surprise on busy Husker portal day; what Rhule had to say about that portal and NIL
You knew the portal was probably going to be popping for the Huskers. It was just a matter of when and who got it started. Granted, some might have been surprised that "Big Ern" – Nebraska freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann – was one of three Husker names that showed up in there late Thursday afternoon.
NBC Sports
Marcus Satterfield leaves South Carolina to be Nebraska’s new OC
LINCOLN, Neb. — Marcus Satterfield will join new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule‘s staff as offensive coordinator after serving in the same role at South Carolina for two seasons. Rhule announced the hirings of five on-field assistants and a strength coach. The other on-field assistants will be E.J. Barthel,...
Omarion Miller decommits from Nebraska
Nebraska wide receiver commitment Omarion Miller announced Friday afternoon that he would be opening his recruitment. Miller, who was recruited by former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph, announced his decision on social media on Friday. “In light of the many changes at the University of Nebraska, I have decided...
247Sports
Morning Brew: What was bigger — Texas' win over No. 7 Creighton or Xavier Worthy hugging Steve Sarkisian?
In today's Morning Brew: What was bigger - Texas' win over No. 7 Creighton or Xavier Worthy hugging Steve Sarkisian courtside at the game?
North Platte Telegraph
NU volleyball notes: What Cook calls 'a big deal; Hames' status; scouting Delaware State
The Nebraska volleyball team's defense is limping into the postseason a little bit, with two of its worst outings coming in the final week of the regular season, against top-10 opponents Wisconsin and Minnesota. Also, the Huskers lost key defensive player Kenzie Knuckles to a season-ending knee injury. But NU...
247Sports
Four-star ATH Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska
Lincoln (Neb.) East four-star senior Malachi Coleman de-committed from Nebraska and re-opened his recruitment on Thursday. "I would love to thank all the coaches and staff at Nebraska that recruited me and believed in me," he posted to Twitter. "It has been a long journey and my story will not end here. With the recent changes to the Nebraska coaching staff, I would like to take a step back and re-evaluate Nebraska and other schools. With that said, I will be re-opening my recruitment."
Auburn grads, students say Hugh Freeze hire reflects school handling of rape cases: ‘Embarrassing’
When Madeline Burkhardt, a third-generation Auburn University graduate, heard about the school’s hire of head football coach Hugh Freeze, she pulled out her notes app and started typing a letter. She felt someone should know the story of her grandmother, Mary Rosser Burkhardt, who was one of a small...
247Sports
Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann enters transfer portal
Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann has entered the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon, a source told Husker247. Hausmann was one of the young bright spots on Nebraska’s defense in 2022, appearing in every game and making six starts. He finished his freshman season with 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery.
247Sports
Nebraska lineman Brant Banks enters transfer portal
One of Nebraska’s veteran offensive linemen entered the transfer portal on Thursday per a source. Sophomore offensive lineman Brant Banks was listed in the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon, joining linebacker Ernest Hausmann and wide receiver DeColdest Crawford in the portal. Banks served primarily as a reserve offensive lineman...
Comments / 0