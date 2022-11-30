Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville University’s Tim Cost says law school a success, is excited for what’s to come
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville University’s footprint in Arlington is expanding — and it’s impact of Northeast Florida continues growing, too. Some of the natural features make JU attractive, like 240 acres with ancient oak trees, a waterfront view and, of course, 88 years of history. The...
News4Jax.com
City Year Jacksonville, Jaguars Foundation team up to boost student literacy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City Year Jacksonville and the Jaguars Foundation are helping students at Matthew W. Gilbert Middle School improve their reading skills and boost their overall grades. The goal is to not only help them succeed in the classroom, but in life. If you visit Matthew W. Gilbert...
News4Jax.com
Non-medical ‘Caring Senior Service’ opens location in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE; Fla. – Caring Senior Service, a non-medical care services company, is expanding its resources to Jacksonville. The new office will be located on San Jose Boulevard and will be the first location in all of Florida. Caring Senior Service CEO Jeff Salter said the company provides assistance to...
News4Jax.com
COVID-19 cases spike across Florida after Thanksgiving holiday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Northeast Florida counties have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Florida Department of Health. Across Florida, FDOH reported 18,761 new cases this week, which is unlikely to include people who test themselves at home. St. Johns and Nassau...
News4Jax.com
10th Annual Let’s Move Jacksonville Field Day
I’m A Star Foundation teens are preparing for their milestone 10th Let’s Move Jacksonville, a big field day embracing health, wellness and self-care. The event will take place Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Klutho Park, located at 204 West 3rd Street in downtown Springfield. TV anchors from all three local news stations are joining forces to host the event. Action News Jax’s Tenikka Hughes, First Coast News’ Chris Porter and WJXT River City Live’s Rance Adams will encourage the crowd to enjoy a variety of activities.
News4Jax.com
Seniors celebrate at annual Holiday Festival in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seniors dressed in their finest holiday flare gathered Saturday afternoon at the Prime Osborn Convention Center for the city’s annual Holiday Festival. The fun, festive event offered an opportunity for Jacksonville residents ages 60 years and older to share the spirit of the season while...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Ware County headed to title game; Bolles, Bradford, Columbia, UC, Union fall in state semis
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Then there was one. Ware County was the lone area state semifinal survivor on a miserable night of football for local programs. All five Florida-area programs bowed out one win shy of championship game appearances, some in blowout fashion and others in agonizing misses that will be talked about for some time.
News4Jax.com
School lockdown cleared after ‘suspicious person’ reported near Lake Shore Middle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The campus at Lake Shore Middle School was on a temporary Code Red lockdown Thursday morning after a bus driver reported seeing a suspicious person with a weapon approach the school. The report led to a full-scale response from both Duval County School Police and the...
News4Jax.com
Missing man located
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday night asked for help tracking down a missing 84-year-old man, who police said was reported missing by family members after he walked away from a doctor’s appointment. Just before 11 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said the man was...
News4Jax.com
Will the warmth continue into December?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We have moved into December, which always features Christmas lights, holiday shopping and numerous outdoor events. It’s also the beginning of meteorological winter, which is the coolest and often driest season in the area. So what’s the weather outlook for December? In short, warm and...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Zoo & Garden’s oldest silverback dies at age 45
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced Thursday that its oldest silverback, named Lash, died at age 45. He would have turned 46 on Christmas Day. Lash was receiving treatment for heart disease and arthritis by the zoo’s animal care and veterinary teams. He’d recently experienced mobility changes, and the zoo noted a change in his appetite.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville photographer accused of raping minor, impregnating her
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Disclaimer: This story references sexual abuse. Some may find the details included in this story to be graphic in nature. Discretion is advised. A Jacksonville photographer is facing charges of sexual battery and molestation against a victim between 12 to 18 years old, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer: Bartram Trail, St. Johns Country Day lead the way in early rankings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer rankings will be published every Thursday during the regular season. Records are through Nov. 30 games. 1. Bartram Trail (5-0-1, Class 7A) Notable wins: Fletcher, Gulf Breeze, Stanton. Glance: Solid start for coach Jennifer Rodriguez and the Bears who clubbed...
News4Jax.com
Man found fatally shot in home on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man, who was believed to be in his 30s, was found shot to death Thursday in a home on the Westside. According to Sgt. Stephens, with the Sheriff’s Office, investigators were called to the home on Jana...
News4Jax.com
Nassau County detectives release video in 22-year cold case investigation of missing woman
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – It’s been nearly 22 years since Jacquelyn Markham, of Callahan, reportedly disappeared after picking up a prescription from a drug store near her home in Callahan. Now, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has released a video that it said was overlooked during the original...
News4Jax.com
Week 4 high school football playoff picks: These teams are championship game bound
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too. News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week each Thursday. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. A glance at the state semifinal matchups here. Last week:...
News4Jax.com
Flagler County deputies ask for help to find missing 15-year-old
PALM COAST, Fla. – Flagler County deputies have asked for the community’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who was last seen leaving Matanzas High School in Palm Coast on Friday. Alayna Whalen is described as a white female with blonde hair, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall....
News4Jax.com
Cracking down on DUI traffic violations, JSO vows to make highways safer this holiday season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Friday at an afternoon news conference the results of a recent operation that led to 33 DUI-related arrests over the Thanksgiving holiday. At the conference, newly sworn-in Sheriff T.K. Waters said the sheriff’s office will have a “renewed focus” on...
News4Jax.com
Clay County Animal Services needs your help this holiday season to find forever homes for long-term shelter dogs
Clay County Animal Services is teaming up with Dr. Seuss Enterprises and the Petfinder Foundation this holiday season to help long-term shelter dogs in Clay County find their forever homes. In celebration of the 65th anniversary of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” Clay County is joining the launch of the...
News4Jax.com
The holiday magic of real Christmas trees
During the holidays families always weigh the options of real versus fake Christmas trees. We visited Severt’s newest tree lot located in Nocatee. As you pull up we were greeted by a wave from Melinda and amazing holiday decor. Once you step out of your vehicle you can smell the amazing scent of the Fraser fir Christmas trees. We talked with Melinda on the family traditions made around picking out a real tree. They offer everything you could need and the Middleburg location off Blanding Blvd. offers flocking! Flocking adds a great snowy look to the tree because of course in Florida we do not get snow often.
