ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Non-medical ‘Caring Senior Service’ opens location in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE; Fla. – Caring Senior Service, a non-medical care services company, is expanding its resources to Jacksonville. The new office will be located on San Jose Boulevard and will be the first location in all of Florida. Caring Senior Service CEO Jeff Salter said the company provides assistance to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

COVID-19 cases spike across Florida after Thanksgiving holiday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Northeast Florida counties have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Florida Department of Health. Across Florida, FDOH reported 18,761 new cases this week, which is unlikely to include people who test themselves at home. St. Johns and Nassau...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

10th Annual Let’s Move Jacksonville Field Day

I’m A Star Foundation teens are preparing for their milestone 10th Let’s Move Jacksonville, a big field day embracing health, wellness and self-care. The event will take place Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Klutho Park, located at 204 West 3rd Street in downtown Springfield. TV anchors from all three local news stations are joining forces to host the event. Action News Jax’s Tenikka Hughes, First Coast News’ Chris Porter and WJXT River City Live’s Rance Adams will encourage the crowd to enjoy a variety of activities.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Seniors celebrate at annual Holiday Festival in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seniors dressed in their finest holiday flare gathered Saturday afternoon at the Prime Osborn Convention Center for the city’s annual Holiday Festival. The fun, festive event offered an opportunity for Jacksonville residents ages 60 years and older to share the spirit of the season while...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

High school football ‘22: Ware County headed to title game; Bolles, Bradford, Columbia, UC, Union fall in state semis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Then there was one. Ware County was the lone area state semifinal survivor on a miserable night of football for local programs. All five Florida-area programs bowed out one win shy of championship game appearances, some in blowout fashion and others in agonizing misses that will be talked about for some time.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Missing man located

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday night asked for help tracking down a missing 84-year-old man, who police said was reported missing by family members after he walked away from a doctor’s appointment. Just before 11 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said the man was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Will the warmth continue into December?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We have moved into December, which always features Christmas lights, holiday shopping and numerous outdoor events. It’s also the beginning of meteorological winter, which is the coolest and often driest season in the area. So what’s the weather outlook for December? In short, warm and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Zoo & Garden’s oldest silverback dies at age 45

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced Thursday that its oldest silverback, named Lash, died at age 45. He would have turned 46 on Christmas Day. Lash was receiving treatment for heart disease and arthritis by the zoo’s animal care and veterinary teams. He’d recently experienced mobility changes, and the zoo noted a change in his appetite.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville photographer accused of raping minor, impregnating her

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Disclaimer: This story references sexual abuse. Some may find the details included in this story to be graphic in nature. Discretion is advised. A Jacksonville photographer is facing charges of sexual battery and molestation against a victim between 12 to 18 years old, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found fatally shot in home on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man, who was believed to be in his 30s, was found shot to death Thursday in a home on the Westside. According to Sgt. Stephens, with the Sheriff’s Office, investigators were called to the home on Jana...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

The holiday magic of real Christmas trees

During the holidays families always weigh the options of real versus fake Christmas trees. We visited Severt’s newest tree lot located in Nocatee. As you pull up we were greeted by a wave from Melinda and amazing holiday decor. Once you step out of your vehicle you can smell the amazing scent of the Fraser fir Christmas trees. We talked with Melinda on the family traditions made around picking out a real tree. They offer everything you could need and the Middleburg location off Blanding Blvd. offers flocking! Flocking adds a great snowy look to the tree because of course in Florida we do not get snow often.
NOCATEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy