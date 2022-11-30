Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Body found on Sherwood Street, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a homicide from Saturday morning. According to BRPD, homicide detectives found a body with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street around 11 a.m. The body has been identified as Duquares Smith, 38. The...
33-Year-Old Jeremiah Guilbeau Dead After Collision In Lafayette Parish (Lafayette Parish, LA)
Official reports state that a motorcycle accident took place on Thursday at 7 AM, specifically in the 2900 block of NE Evangeline Thruway. The victim, identified as a 33-year-old Carencro man named Jeremiah Guilbeau passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone. His motorcycle then struck the front quarter panel of the vehicle that was turning into a parking lot. Police Spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish added that he then died at the scene.
brproud.com
2 dogs die in Baton Rouge house fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire on Friday, Dec. 2. Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire on Brookfield Avenue around 12:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the home. The fire was placed under control within 15 minutes. The...
BRPD arrests man for allegedly robbing woman at hotel
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have arrested a Baton Rouge man after a woman accused him of beating and robbing her at gunpoint in a hotel. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Darell Williams, 23, on Friday, Dec. 2, and charged him with armed robbery, simple burglary, and possession of a firearm.
Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with a Shooting Death in Baton Rouge Shot and Killed by Police in West Virginia
Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with a Shooting Death in Baton Rouge Shot and Killed by Police in West Virginia. Lousiana – On December 2, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Napoleon Crane, 29 was shot and killed by West Virginia State Troopers in West Virginia on Interstate 77 near the West Virginia Turnpike during a traffic stop.
Car crashes into home in EBR, emergency officials say
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to the scene of a car that crashed into a home on Buttonwood Drive near Silverleaf Avenue. The incident happened on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 3, and caused at least one person to have minor injuries, according to emergency officials.
WAFB.com
La. murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers in W. Va., BRPD says
wbrz.com
Overnight shooting near Tigerland allegedly stemmed from robbery
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that officials believe stemmed from a robbery late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard near Tigerland around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials said they believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery. The...
brproud.com
BPRD investigating after one person shot during alleged robbery on Bob Pettit Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting late Thursday night. Officers arrived in the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Blvd. around 11 p.m. and found one shooting victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
wbrz.com
Police: Man, 38, found shot to death off Scenic Highway late Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police found a man shot to death off Scenic Highway late Saturday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers found 38-year-old Duquares Smith dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Sherwood Street, not far from Scenic Highway, around 11:15 a.m. No motive or suspect has been...
theadvocate.com
28-year-old woman identified as victim in deadly Shelley St. shooting, Baton Rouge police say
The victim of a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon near the Exxon Mobile plant in Baton Rouge has been identified as a 28-year-old woman who police believe was killed amid a domestic dispute. UPDATE: Baton Rouge shooting suspect flees to West Virginia, dies in shootout with state troopers. Da’Ja Davis was...
Opelousas Police respond to the scene of late night shooting; multiple victims
Opelousas Police are currently working the scene of a shooting that took place at approximately 10:27 p.m. at the corner of Ina Clare Drive and Bernice Street.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge homicide suspect flees; dies on West Virginia interstate during shootout with police
A man suspected of shooting his girlfriend dead in Baton Rouge died Friday morning during a shootout with police along an interstate highway in West Virginia, where he had fled with the couple's 6-month-old child, the authorities said. Napoleon Crane, 29, left his girlfriend Da’Ja Davis in a car on...
brproud.com
Gonzales woman dies in camper fire Wednesday
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 47-year-old Gonzales woman was killed after her camper caught on fire Wednesday. Ascension Parish Fire District #7 responded to the 42000 block of Lillie Babin Road on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal says firefighters found an unidentified woman...
WAFB.com
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge murder suspect reportedly killed himself during shootout with police in West Virginia
BATON ROUGE - A man wanted for killing the mother of his child in Baton Rouge apparently killed himself during a police shootout in another state less than 24 hours after officers found the woman's body. The search for Da'ja Davis' killer started around 3 p.m. Thursday when police found...
UPDATE: Police identify two women killed in Opelousas drive-by
Opelousas Police are asking for tips from the public for a drive-by shooting that happened Thursday at 10:27 p.m. at the corner of Ina Clare Drive and Bernice Street.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge murder suspect now believed to have died by suicide during West Virginia police shootout
BATON ROUGE - A man wanted for killing the mother of his child in Baton Rouge apparently died of suicide during a police shootout in another state less than 24 hours after officers found the woman's body. The search for Da'ja Davis' killer started around 3 p.m. Thursday when police...
UPDATE: Two women fatally shot in car in Opelousas have been identified
Opelousas Police are investigating the death of two women in the 1200 block of Ina Clara Dr.
brproud.com
Traffic stop ends with arrest of Baton Rouge man and seizure of gun, suspected cocaine and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A little before 11 p.m., on Tuesday, November 29, a trooper saw someone commit a traffic violation on Burbank Dr. The affidavit states that Harold Oatis, 47, of, Baton Rouge ran a red light while driving a 2005 Lexus. A traffic stop was initiated...
