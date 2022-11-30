ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Body found on Sherwood Street, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a homicide from Saturday morning. According to BRPD, homicide detectives found a body with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street around 11 a.m. The body has been identified as Duquares Smith, 38. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Nationwide Report

33-Year-Old Jeremiah Guilbeau Dead After Collision In Lafayette Parish (Lafayette Parish, LA)

Official reports state that a motorcycle accident took place on Thursday at 7 AM, specifically in the 2900 block of NE Evangeline Thruway. The victim, identified as a 33-year-old Carencro man named Jeremiah Guilbeau passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone. His motorcycle then struck the front quarter panel of the vehicle that was turning into a parking lot. Police Spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish added that he then died at the scene.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

2 dogs die in Baton Rouge house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire on Friday, Dec. 2. Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire on Brookfield Avenue around 12:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the home. The fire was placed under control within 15 minutes. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD arrests man for allegedly robbing woman at hotel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have arrested a Baton Rouge man after a woman accused him of beating and robbing her at gunpoint in a hotel. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Darell Williams, 23, on Friday, Dec. 2, and charged him with armed robbery, simple burglary, and possession of a firearm.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with a Shooting Death in Baton Rouge Shot and Killed by Police in West Virginia

Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with a Shooting Death in Baton Rouge Shot and Killed by Police in West Virginia. Lousiana – On December 2, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Napoleon Crane, 29 was shot and killed by West Virginia State Troopers in West Virginia on Interstate 77 near the West Virginia Turnpike during a traffic stop.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Overnight shooting near Tigerland allegedly stemmed from robbery

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that officials believe stemmed from a robbery late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard near Tigerland around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials said they believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales woman dies in camper fire Wednesday

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 47-year-old Gonzales woman was killed after her camper caught on fire Wednesday. Ascension Parish Fire District #7 responded to the 42000 block of Lillie Babin Road on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal says firefighters found an unidentified woman...
GONZALES, LA

