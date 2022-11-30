Read full article on original website
Why Japan’s second goal against Spain was allowed to stand
The whole of the ball must cross the line for it to be out of play and VAR decided that at least some of it was still overhanging
FOX Sports
The 'FIFA World Cup Now' crew on South Korea advancing to face Brazil: Son Heung-Min needs to step up
South Korea defeats Portugal 2-1 to advance to the knockout stage to face Brazil. The "FIFA World Cup Now" crew on Son Heung-Min needing to step up for South Korea to have success against Brazil. Heung-Min is coming off an injury where he fractured his eye-socket.
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: What went wrong for Belgium in Group F?
Croatia and Belgium squared off in the final Group F matchup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which ended in a scoreless draw. With the draw, Croatia (1-2-0) advanced to the knockout stage and Belgium (1-1-1) was shockingly eliminated from the field. Croatia dominated from the first whistle, taking a...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: South Korea tops Portugal; both advance
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes a close Friday after a week and a half of incredible action. Kicking things off in Group H, South Korea (1-1-1) handed Portugal (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar thanks to a jaw-dropping stoppage-time goal — and we had you covered with all the action on FOX!
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Japan fends off Spain and Germany to win Group E
In a group headlined by Germany and Spain, Japan surprisingly came out on top by beating La Roja 2-1 at Khalifa International Stadium on Thursday. Meanwhile, Germany was eliminated from the World Cup in the group stage for the second consecutive tournament. The Germans weren't the only European powerhouse that didn't reach the knockout stage, though.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds but they won two of three games and had the luxury of resting key players, while Neymar is also recovering from an injury in the opener. Tite’s imperious Brazilians was tested but came out on top,...
Video: Uruguay players went after referees following elimination
Uruguay were eliminated from the 2022 World Cup on Friday in heartbreaking fashion, and the behavior of some players after the match is sure to be closely reviewed by FIFA. Uruguay failed to advance beyond the group stage despite beating Ghana 2-0. South Korea scored a goal in stoppage time to defeat Portugal, which resulted in Portugal winning Group H and South Korea advancing as the runner-up. Uruguay and South Korea both finished with 4 points and a goal differential of 0, but South Korea advanced based on total goals scored. Had Uruguay netted another goal against Ghana, they would have held the tiebreaker and finished as the runner-up in Group H.
BBC
Netherlands 3-1 USA: Dutch overcome USA to book quarter-final spot
The Netherlands survived a late scare against the United States to move into the Fifa World Cup quarter-finals with a ruthless display of finishing. The US had the game's biggest early chance when Christian Pulisic was denied by the legs of Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert and the failure to take that opportunity proved highly expensive.
FOX Sports
Christian Pulisic's goal & more of the best United States moments in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Check out some of the best moments from the United States in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Includes Christian Pulisic's goal against Iran, Matt Turner's saves and more!
FOX Sports
Landon Donovan explains why USA struggled to score goals at World Cup
The United States men's national team made it the World Cup knockout stage despite scoring just two goals in its three group stage games, tied for the fewest goals scored by a team that advanced the Round of 16 (Poland also scored two). Of the two goals it scored in the group stage, zero came from a striker.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Luis Suarez refuses to apologise for Ghana handball in 2010
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has refused to apologise for his...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Belgium bounced after draw with Croatia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday on FOX with Group F in the spotlight, as Croatia (1-2-0) and Belgium (1-1-1) ended with a stalemate at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. After Belgium's defeat, Roberto Martínez confirmed that he will leave his role as head coach.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: USMNT falls to the Netherlands, 3-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Saturday on FOX with the Netherlands defeating the United States 3-1 at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar in the tournament's first match of the round of 16. The Dutch will play Argentina, which defeated Australia on Saturday, in the quarterfinals on Dec. 9...
Video: Japan get massive boost from controversial goal call
Japan were beneficiaries of a huge call in Thursday’s FIFA World Cup match that may wind up having a major impact on who advances from Group E. Japan entered Thursday’s games knowing that a win against Spain would put them through to the knockout stages. That looked unlikely for much of the first half, however, as Spain took an early 1-0 lead and controlled the majority of the first 45 minutes.
CBS Sports
World Cup scores: Brazil vs. Cameroon, Serbia vs. Switzerland; Uruguay eliminated, South Korea advance
Day 13 sees Uruguay eliminated as South Korea shock Portugal to advance. The final day of FIFA 2022 World Cup group stage action continues as Brazil face Cameroon and Switzerland take on Serbia in Group G. The Brazilians are the only team from the group to have qualified for the knockout stage as the remaining three hope to end the day having earned the final spot.
FOX Sports
Free Gio Reyna? Why the U.S. is 'looking for the right moment' at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — More than 20 million people in the United States watched USA-England during the group stage of the World Cup, and some percentage of them — the ones who know who Gio Reyna is — were left wondering why the ultra-talented 20-year-old only saw the last seven minutes of the scoreless draw.
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: USA's journey ends, while Messi's magic continues
The United States men's national team was eliminated from the World Cup with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands on Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium. How will the Dutch fare against Lionel Messi's Argentina in the quarterfinals?. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Saturday and what to...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Canada 1-2 Morocco: Boss Walid Regragui says 'why not?' on winning
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Morocco ended 36 years of World Cup hurt by progressing...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan upsets Spain, 2-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday on FOX with all eyes on Group E, as Japan (2-0-1) handed Spain (1-1-1) its first loss of the tournament at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Japan advanced to the knockout stages with the victory, and Japan has won its group for...
FOX Sports
Is Cristiano Ronaldo heading to Miami or Saudi Arabia next? | FIFA World Cup Tonight
The FIFA World Cup Tonight crew reacts to the latest Cristiano Ronaldo news that he has received a LARGE formal proposal from Al-Nassr FC. The crew discusses where Ronaldo could end up next.
