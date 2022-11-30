ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

World Cup Now: What went wrong for Belgium in Group F?

Croatia and Belgium squared off in the final Group F matchup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which ended in a scoreless draw. With the draw, Croatia (1-2-0) advanced to the knockout stage and Belgium (1-1-1) was shockingly eliminated from the field. Croatia dominated from the first whistle, taking a...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: South Korea tops Portugal; both advance

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes a close Friday after a week and a half of incredible action. Kicking things off in Group H, South Korea (1-1-1) handed Portugal (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar thanks to a jaw-dropping stoppage-time goal — and we had you covered with all the action on FOX!
FOX Sports

World Cup Daily: Japan fends off Spain and Germany to win Group E

In a group headlined by Germany and Spain, Japan surprisingly came out on top by beating La Roja 2-1 at Khalifa International Stadium on Thursday. Meanwhile, Germany was eliminated from the World Cup in the group stage for the second consecutive tournament. The Germans weren't the only European powerhouse that didn't reach the knockout stage, though.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Uruguay players went after referees following elimination

Uruguay were eliminated from the 2022 World Cup on Friday in heartbreaking fashion, and the behavior of some players after the match is sure to be closely reviewed by FIFA. Uruguay failed to advance beyond the group stage despite beating Ghana 2-0. South Korea scored a goal in stoppage time to defeat Portugal, which resulted in Portugal winning Group H and South Korea advancing as the runner-up. Uruguay and South Korea both finished with 4 points and a goal differential of 0, but South Korea advanced based on total goals scored. Had Uruguay netted another goal against Ghana, they would have held the tiebreaker and finished as the runner-up in Group H.
BBC

Netherlands 3-1 USA: Dutch overcome USA to book quarter-final spot

The Netherlands survived a late scare against the United States to move into the Fifa World Cup quarter-finals with a ruthless display of finishing. The US had the game's biggest early chance when Christian Pulisic was denied by the legs of Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert and the failure to take that opportunity proved highly expensive.
FOX Sports

Landon Donovan explains why USA struggled to score goals at World Cup

The United States men's national team made it the World Cup knockout stage despite scoring just two goals in its three group stage games, tied for the fewest goals scored by a team that advanced the Round of 16 (Poland also scored two). Of the two goals it scored in the group stage, zero came from a striker.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Luis Suarez refuses to apologise for Ghana handball in 2010

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has refused to apologise for his...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Belgium bounced after draw with Croatia

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday on FOX with Group F in the spotlight, as Croatia (1-2-0) and Belgium (1-1-1) ended with a stalemate at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. After Belgium's defeat, Roberto Martínez confirmed that he will leave his role as head coach.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: USMNT falls to the Netherlands, 3-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Saturday on FOX with the Netherlands defeating the United States 3-1 at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar in the tournament's first match of the round of 16. The Dutch will play Argentina, which defeated Australia on Saturday, in the quarterfinals on Dec. 9...
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Japan get massive boost from controversial goal call

Japan were beneficiaries of a huge call in Thursday’s FIFA World Cup match that may wind up having a major impact on who advances from Group E. Japan entered Thursday’s games knowing that a win against Spain would put them through to the knockout stages. That looked unlikely for much of the first half, however, as Spain took an early 1-0 lead and controlled the majority of the first 45 minutes.
FOX Sports

Free Gio Reyna? Why the U.S. is 'looking for the right moment' at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — More than 20 million people in the United States watched USA-England during the group stage of the World Cup, and some percentage of them — the ones who know who Gio Reyna is — were left wondering why the ultra-talented 20-year-old only saw the last seven minutes of the scoreless draw.
FOX Sports

World Cup Daily: USA's journey ends, while Messi's magic continues

The United States men's national team was eliminated from the World Cup with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands on Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium. How will the Dutch fare against Lionel Messi's Argentina in the quarterfinals?. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Saturday and what to...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan upsets Spain, 2-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday on FOX with all eyes on Group E, as Japan (2-0-1) handed Spain (1-1-1) its first loss of the tournament at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Japan advanced to the knockout stages with the victory, and Japan has won its group for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy