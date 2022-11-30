ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
wvxu.org

New 'Cincinnati Neighborhood Guidebook' isn't your typical guide

On the very first page readers are warned "this book is wonderfully and purposefully neither cohesive or conclusive … to complicate your understanding of Cincinnati." The Cincinnati Neighborhood Guidebook, to be released Tuesday Dec. 6, definitely isn't your typical examination of Greater Cincinnati communities. It's not filled with tips about trendy places for coffee, craft beer or condos with great views of the city's seven hills. It's definitely not from the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

'Funky Winkerbean' and his creator Tom Batiuk grow up together

Ohio resident Tom Batiuk’s comic strips have appeared in newspapers for decades and as time passes, his characters have grown up with him. Now his Funky Winkerbean comic celebrates its 50th year and this month Batiuk announced that on Dec 31 the gang will retire from syndication. Throughout the comic strip, the title character and his friends tackle serious topics that are balanced with humor.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

One of these 12 people will join Cincinnati Council next year

Twelve people are still in the running to join Cincinnati City Council next year. The final choice will fill an upcoming vacancy when Greg Landsman resigns to join Congress as Representative for Ohio's First District. Thirty-eight people submitted full applications to Council Member Reggie Harris, who will make the final...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

PHOTOS: Julia Reichert throughout the years

While she was a student at Antioch College, Julia Reichert hosted a radio show on WYSO called The Single Girl. Academy award winning documentarian and longtime Yellow Springs resident Julia Reichert died Dec. 1. She was 76. She was known around the world as the godmother of independent documentary film.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
wvxu.org

New HIV cases decline in Miami Valley, free testing today

On this World AIDS Awareness Day, two area counties say the number of new HIV cases reported has declined since 2019. Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County documented 94 new HIV infections in 2019. That dropped to 60 new cases last year. Greene County reported 12 new infections in 2019. That...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

The search for Cincinnati's next police chief and councilmember, plus more top stories

The city of Cincinnati is looking for its next police chief, as well as a councilmember to fill the seat that will be vacated when Greg Landsman leaves for Congress. There are four people vying to be top cop, and a crowded field of candidates want to join City Council. This week the community got a chance to pose questions directly to the candidates for police chief.
CINCINNATI, OH

