Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
wvxu.org
New 'Cincinnati Neighborhood Guidebook' isn't your typical guide
On the very first page readers are warned "this book is wonderfully and purposefully neither cohesive or conclusive … to complicate your understanding of Cincinnati." The Cincinnati Neighborhood Guidebook, to be released Tuesday Dec. 6, definitely isn't your typical examination of Greater Cincinnati communities. It's not filled with tips about trendy places for coffee, craft beer or condos with great views of the city's seven hills. It's definitely not from the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.
wvxu.org
'Funky Winkerbean' and his creator Tom Batiuk grow up together
Ohio resident Tom Batiuk’s comic strips have appeared in newspapers for decades and as time passes, his characters have grown up with him. Now his Funky Winkerbean comic celebrates its 50th year and this month Batiuk announced that on Dec 31 the gang will retire from syndication. Throughout the comic strip, the title character and his friends tackle serious topics that are balanced with humor.
wvxu.org
Dr. O'dell Owens remembered as obstetrician, father, and community advocate
A memorial service to honor the life and legacy of Dr. O'dell Owens was held at Corinthian Baptist Church on Friday. Owens, a renowned obstetrician and community leader, died unexpectedly last week. His service was attended by family, friends, and many local officials and community members who knew him or...
wvxu.org
One of these 12 people will join Cincinnati Council next year
Twelve people are still in the running to join Cincinnati City Council next year. The final choice will fill an upcoming vacancy when Greg Landsman resigns to join Congress as Representative for Ohio's First District. Thirty-eight people submitted full applications to Council Member Reggie Harris, who will make the final...
wvxu.org
PHOTOS: Julia Reichert throughout the years
While she was a student at Antioch College, Julia Reichert hosted a radio show on WYSO called The Single Girl. Academy award winning documentarian and longtime Yellow Springs resident Julia Reichert died Dec. 1. She was 76. She was known around the world as the godmother of independent documentary film.
wvxu.org
New HIV cases decline in Miami Valley, free testing today
On this World AIDS Awareness Day, two area counties say the number of new HIV cases reported has declined since 2019. Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County documented 94 new HIV infections in 2019. That dropped to 60 new cases last year. Greene County reported 12 new infections in 2019. That...
wvxu.org
The search for Cincinnati's next police chief and councilmember, plus more top stories
The city of Cincinnati is looking for its next police chief, as well as a councilmember to fill the seat that will be vacated when Greg Landsman leaves for Congress. There are four people vying to be top cop, and a crowded field of candidates want to join City Council. This week the community got a chance to pose questions directly to the candidates for police chief.
wvxu.org
Classes resume at Riverview East Academy after lockdown where no gun is found
Cincinnati Public Schools' Riverview East Academy was under lockdown Thursday after someone reported a gun on campus. "The individuals were at the school at some point; however, when we got here, they were already gone," Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge said. "We've located them off-site." At least 10 police vehicles...
wvxu.org
Hamilton County homeowners will get a lower stadium tax rebate next year
Hamilton County homeowners will soon get a property tax rebate, but not as much as last year. The Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 Thursday to use 10.5% of the stadium sales tax revenue for rebates in 2023, which is about $9.6 million. When voters passed a half-cent sales tax in...
Comments / 0