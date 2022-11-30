Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Western Chippewa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 18:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Chippewa; Western Chippewa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING Scattered snow showers will continue through the evening, and brief dips in visibility remain possible. But the heavier snow showers have ended, and the winter weather advisory will be allowed to expire.
