Effective: 2022-12-03 18:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Chippewa; Western Chippewa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING Scattered snow showers will continue through the evening, and brief dips in visibility remain possible. But the heavier snow showers have ended, and the winter weather advisory will be allowed to expire.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO