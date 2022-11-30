Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Welcomes 20 More Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Thousands of dollars more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot: Latest round of cash payments happening nowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Pinoy Porsche Club Members Meets in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Related
Jets rocking Mike White t-shirts ahead of Vikings game
The Jets are making a fashion statement in a sign of love for their new quarterback. While traveling to Minnesota on Saturday, multiple Gang Green players were spotted rocking Mike White t-shirts. The 27-year-old quarterback will have his second start of the season on Sunday for a pivotal game against the Vikings. White showed up during first start last Sunday, igniting the Jets offense in a 31-10 win over the Bears. The quarterback threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns, a performance that morphed him into a fan favorite – and for his teammates’ to later wear shirts that say “Mike f’ng White.” “He was a smooth operator,” running back Ty Johnson said after the Bears win. “He was just doing Mike White things; you know what I’m saying?” White — a Jet since 2019 who started three games last season when Zach Wilson was injured — also has played behind Wilson this season before the former No. 2 overall picked was benched in Week 11. Saleh said Wilson eventually will play again, but for now, “it’s Mike White’s opportunity to take advantage of every last play he gets.”
Jets’ playoff push starts now with key road test vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS — The Jets will play a meaningful game in December for the first time in years this Sunday, achieving one of their offseason goals. Now, they have bigger things in mind. The playoff push for the Jets (7-4) really will begin on the road against the good Vikings (9-2). The Jets have cleared many hurdles this season. A big one now awaits them as they take on a first-place team in a hostile environment with a lot on the line. That is an unusual spot to be in for a franchise that has usually been playing for draft position this...
Colorado Buffaloes name Deion Sanders as head coach
Colorado named Deion Sanders as its next head coach after the Hall of Famer led Jackson State to back-to-back SWAC titles.
Deion Sanders leads Jackson St to SWAC title
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns and Jackson State routed Southern 43-24 on Saturday in the Southwest Athletic Conference championship, hours before Colorado hired father Deion Sanders away from the Tigers. Colorado athletic director Rick George announced Saturday night that the school had hired Sanders as head coach after three seasons with the FCS program. Reports swirled before the game that Sanders would announce his departure after the game, following his acknowledgement earlier this week of an offer from the school and talks with other FBS programs about vacancies. Colorado’s board of regents called a special meeting for Sunday but hadn’t commented on any candidates taking over the Buffaloes until George’s announcement. Neither Sanders nor JSU players spoke to reporters afterward. A SWAC spokesman said the team had proceeded to go to campus for a team meeting, during which the coach told his team he had accepted the job at Colorado. Sanders told players he would coach the Tigers in the Celebration Bowl, the championship for historically Black college football programs. He added, “I’m going to finish what we started, we’re going to dominate and to that end and that conclusion, and we will move on.”
Cade Klubnik lifts Clemson to ACC title; DJ Uiagalelei benched early
Cade Klubnik has been tabbed Clemson's starter moving forward after he replaced DJ Uiagalelei early in the first quarter and led the Tigers to a 39-10 win in the ACC title game.
Comments / 0