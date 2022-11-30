ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lukewarm Stove: A Record-Setting Offer for Judge, Deals to Expect Next Week, Conforto’s Market, Rays Talking deGrom!? More

 3 days ago
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive

Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Jacob deGrom not holding Mets back from offseason moves

Jacob deGrom remains a free agent, which is why the Mets have met with other top-tier starting pitchers, such as Carlos Rodon, Justin Verlander and Japanese right-hander Koudai Senga, all of whom also are free agents. The Mets, however, aren’t just looking to upgrade their rotation. They have a bullpen to fill out to complement closer Edwin Diaz, whom they signed to a five-year, $102 million contract last month. They also have decisions to make regarding their lineup, whether it’s bringing back free-agent outfielder Brandon Nimmo or going outside the organization. During a Zoom call on Thursday to announce the Diaz deal, general...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees set to lose starting pitcher with market heating up

The New York Yankees don’t have much turnover occurring in the starting rotation this off-season, but they are set to lose Jameson Taillon, who served valiantly as the team’s No. 5 option this past season and even could be considered a mid-rotation arm. Taillon joined the Yankees in 2021, receiving plenty of positive words from one of his good friends, Gerrit Cole.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Rangers overlook Jacob deGrom’s injury risk in favor of generational talent

With one stunning move, Jacob deGrom is no longer a Met. His run in the Mets organization featured two Cy Young awards, five postseason starts including one World Series outing, four All-Star nods, one Rookie of the Year award, no rings — and a whole lot of love from Mets faithful. The right-hander was placed on a lofty pedestal in Queens, where he pitched since his major-league debut in 2014.
FanSided

Mets have yet another pitching target in sight who isn’t Jacob deGrom

The New York Mets are keeping focused on another free agent pitcher that’s not Jacob deGrom. The New York Mets had one of the more active offseasons last year, highlighted by the team bringing in ace Max Scherzer. Those signings helped play a role in the team clinching a postseason berth for the first time since 2016 under new manager Buck Showalter in his first season. This winter, the team watches as ace Jacob deGrom enters free agency.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

3 replacements for Jacob deGrom for New York Mets

The unthinkable has happened for the New York Mets. The Mets were still considered the favorites to retain Jacob deGrom as recently as Thursday. It had been thought that he would collect offers and then return to New York, giving the Mets the chance to match any deal he was offered. Those thoughts went out the window just one day later as deGrom signed a massive deal with the Texas Rangers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

deGrom Surprises Mets and Leaves for Texas

Jacob deGrom has been fun to watch. He’s won two Cy Young Awards and was with the New York Mets for nine seasons at the major league level. That’s a long time for today’s standards considering the stupid money that’s being thrown around. The Texas Rangers offered him five years up to $185 million. There’s a sixth-year option that raises it potentially to $222 million. Was that smart? NO!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Texas Rangers sign ace Jacob deGrom to $185M, 5-year deal

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Free-agent ace Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers agreed to a $185 million, five-year contract Friday. The two-time Cy Young Award winner leaves the New York Mets after nine seasons — the past two shortened substantially by injuries. After making his first start in...
WASHINGTON STATE
PIX11

Moose on the Loose: Don’t give up on the Giants

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Giants are gearing up for their Week 13 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The 7-4 Giants have lost two straight games, but now is not the time to jump off the bandwagon. We’ve learned that this Giants team is a scrappy group and well-coached. The staff […]
WASHINGTON STATE

