Lukewarm Stove: A Record-Setting Offer for Judge, Deals to Expect Next Week, Conforto’s Market, Rays Talking deGrom!? More

Report: Red Sox in serious pursuit of ex-All-Star slugger
One ex-All-Star slugger may be about to take the Green Monster Challenge. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Boston Red Sox are among the most serious suitors for free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger. Morosi notes that the Texas Rangers are in that category with Haniger too.
Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive
Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
Jacob deGrom not holding Mets back from offseason moves
Jacob deGrom remains a free agent, which is why the Mets have met with other top-tier starting pitchers, such as Carlos Rodon, Justin Verlander and Japanese right-hander Koudai Senga, all of whom also are free agents. The Mets, however, aren’t just looking to upgrade their rotation. They have a bullpen to fill out to complement closer Edwin Diaz, whom they signed to a five-year, $102 million contract last month. They also have decisions to make regarding their lineup, whether it’s bringing back free-agent outfielder Brandon Nimmo or going outside the organization. During a Zoom call on Thursday to announce the Diaz deal, general...
Yankees set to lose starting pitcher with market heating up
The New York Yankees don’t have much turnover occurring in the starting rotation this off-season, but they are set to lose Jameson Taillon, who served valiantly as the team’s No. 5 option this past season and even could be considered a mid-rotation arm. Taillon joined the Yankees in 2021, receiving plenty of positive words from one of his good friends, Gerrit Cole.
Mets moving to big Plan B after Jacob deGrom’s departure
The New York Mets are not just sitting back and licking their wounds after Jacob deGrom’s exit. News broke Friday that the two-time Cy Young winner deGrom has decided to leave the Mets and is signing a massive deal with a surprising AL team. In the wake of the...
Rangers overlook Jacob deGrom’s injury risk in favor of generational talent
With one stunning move, Jacob deGrom is no longer a Met. His run in the Mets organization featured two Cy Young awards, five postseason starts including one World Series outing, four All-Star nods, one Rookie of the Year award, no rings — and a whole lot of love from Mets faithful. The right-hander was placed on a lofty pedestal in Queens, where he pitched since his major-league debut in 2014.
Mets have yet another pitching target in sight who isn’t Jacob deGrom
The New York Mets are keeping focused on another free agent pitcher that’s not Jacob deGrom. The New York Mets had one of the more active offseasons last year, highlighted by the team bringing in ace Max Scherzer. Those signings helped play a role in the team clinching a postseason berth for the first time since 2016 under new manager Buck Showalter in his first season. This winter, the team watches as ace Jacob deGrom enters free agency.
3 replacements for Jacob deGrom for New York Mets
The unthinkable has happened for the New York Mets. The Mets were still considered the favorites to retain Jacob deGrom as recently as Thursday. It had been thought that he would collect offers and then return to New York, giving the Mets the chance to match any deal he was offered. Those thoughts went out the window just one day later as deGrom signed a massive deal with the Texas Rangers.
deGrom Surprises Mets and Leaves for Texas
Jacob deGrom has been fun to watch. He’s won two Cy Young Awards and was with the New York Mets for nine seasons at the major league level. That’s a long time for today’s standards considering the stupid money that’s being thrown around. The Texas Rangers offered him five years up to $185 million. There’s a sixth-year option that raises it potentially to $222 million. Was that smart? NO!
Red Sox Outbid By Low-Budget Rays In Failed Attempt To Upgrade Pitching Staff
The Boston Red Sox have had a brutal start to the offseason, as they've already lost out on two of their free-agent targets, with the latter proving to be a real twist of the knife. The Red Sox were very close to bringing in former Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zach Eflin,...
Jacob deGrom leaves Mets, signs five-year, $185 million deal with Rangers, per report
Right-handed starter Jacob deGrom has agreed to a five-year contract with the Texas Rangers, the club announced on Friday night. No financial terms were disclosed by the organization, but MLB.com's Kennedi Landry reports that the deal is worth $185 million. deGrom, 34, was ranked by CBS Sports as the second...
Texas Rangers sign ace Jacob deGrom to $185M, 5-year deal
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Free-agent ace Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers agreed to a $185 million, five-year contract Friday. The two-time Cy Young Award winner leaves the New York Mets after nine seasons — the past two shortened substantially by injuries. After making his first start in...
What should the Mets do after Jacob deGrom's move to Rangers? Here are the options, starting with Justin Verlander
The New York Mets lost an ace Friday night, more than an ace really. When Jacob deGrom signed on with the Texas Rangers for five years and $185 million, it brought an unceremonious end to a tenure that often felt bound for the rafters. He started out as a surprise...
Moose on the Loose: Don’t give up on the Giants
