Alabama State

The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
The Spun

Amari Cooper Reacts To Deshaun Watson's Return To Browns

On Sunday afternoon, Deshaun Watson will make his long-awaited return to the football field. After missing the entire 2021 season, Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns. Following his 11-game suspension, the former star quarterback will make his debut for the Browns this weekend. Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, who...
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Makes His Opinion On Houston Very Clear

Deshaun Watson is three days away from making his debut for the Cleveland Browns - and it will come against the team that traded him: The Houston Texans. Speaking to the media this week, Watson said that he's excited to play in front of both Browns fans and Texans fans on Sunday. He pointed out that he still has a home in Houston and respects the city, the owners and the people who drafted him.
FanSided

Two Eagles among Pro Football Focus top 25 impending 2023 free agents

13 weeks into the NFL season, here’s a lesson that many of you have probably already learned. It’s impossible to please everyone, especially when discussions turn to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Birds are pro football’s only team with double-digit wins on the season. They have one loss, but if you tuned into 94 WIP-FM, you’d think they were 1-10. Their oft-criticized general manager, Howie Roseman, is enjoying a reprieve of sorts. He’s built the best team possible. Regardless of what happens the rest of the way, he’s done his job, but that job is going to get tougher during the offseason.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Browns Friday injury report: WR Brandin Cooks, CB Derek Stingley out

The Houston Texans released their final injury report ahead of their Week 13 showdown with the Cleveland Browns Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium. The Texans ruled out receiver Brandin Cooks (calf) and cornerback Derek Stingley (hamstring). Cooks was a limited participant on Thursday but was downgraded to a non-participant on Friday. Stingley hasn’t practiced in three weeks.
brownsnation.com

Myles Garrett Gives His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson

Week 13 of the NFL season could be an inflection point for the 4-7 Cleveland Browns, as Deshaun Watson will make his regular season debut for them on Sunday versus the Houston Texans. He is the best and most talented quarterback the team has had in decades, and he could,...
