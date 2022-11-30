ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube Music 2022 Recap now available, here are the highlights

By José Adorno
 3 days ago
Joining Apple Music Replay 2022 and Spotify Wrapped 2022, YouTube Music is also making available its 2022 Recap. With that, the streaming service users can see their music highlights during this year in a very social media-shareable experience.

According to YouTube Music’s official blog, it’s introducing for the first time personalized stats so that users can discover their Recap stories. Here are the highlights:

  • Top Trends: On the YouTube Music app Recap page, you’ll see what artist you discovered before most other users;
  • Identity: Also on the YouTube Music app Recap page, you’ll receive a personalized “music personality” that captures your music vibe based on your listening habits;
  • Hard-to-Find Content: To celebrate the extensive YouTube catalog, the streaming service is sharing the unique-to-YouTube content (remixes and live performances) that you loved the most this year, available on both the YouTube and YouTube Music apps.

We know that many people also enjoy music on YouTube, creating a seamless listening experience across both apps. That’s why we’re taking the YouTube Music Recap experience from last year and bringing it to the main YouTube app, allowing for even more users to connect with their personalized playlists, stats and shareable stories.

Users can begin their Recap journey here by heading to the YouTube app and searching for “2022 Recap.” There, users will find their Recap playlist on the stories banner to view the stories.

In addition, the YouTube Music app Recap page also offers shareable cards highlighting people’s top songs from each season as it integrates with Google Photos by “combining music and memories for a nostalgic look back at your year.”

The YouTube Music 2022 Recap includes the minutes of music listened to this year, top 0.1% of artist listeners, top 5 artists, top track, “loved” live performance, top 5 tracks, genre, music personality, and more.

