Trent Dilfer Finalizing Deal For College Football Head Coaching Job: Report

Photo: Getty Images

The University of Alabama-Birmingham is reportedly finalizing a deal with former Super Bowl champion quarterback Trent Dilfer to become its football program's next head coach, a person with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to the Associated Press on Wednesday (November 30).

The source said Dilfer is expected to officially be announced as the Blazers' new head coach later on Wednesday.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity as UAB hadn't publicly revealed details of its coaching search, according to the AP .

Dilfer has spent the past four years coaching the private Nashville college preparatory school Lipscomb Academy, but has never previously coached at the collegiate level.

Lipscomb Academy won the TSSAA Division II-AA state championship in 2021 and is scheduled to make its third consecutive TSSAA State Championship Game appearance on Thursday (December 1) against Christ Presbyterian Academy.

The 50-year-old led the Baltimore Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XXXV, taking over for Tony Banks as the team's starting quarterback for its final eight games of the 2000 season and entire playoff run.

Dilfer was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 6 overall in the 1994 NFL Draft following a decorated collegiate career at Fresno State and made one Pro Bowl appearance in 1997.

The Santa Cruz native also played for the Seattle Seahawks (2001-04), Cleveland Browns (2005) and San Francisco 49ers (2006-07) during his 13-year NFL career.