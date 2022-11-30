ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAJA KJ 97

Trent Dilfer Finalizing Deal For College Football Head Coaching Job: Report

By Jason Hall
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFbAy_0jShJBmP00
Photo: Getty Images

The University of Alabama-Birmingham is reportedly finalizing a deal with former Super Bowl champion quarterback Trent Dilfer to become its football program's next head coach, a person with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to the Associated Press on Wednesday (November 30).

The source said Dilfer is expected to officially be announced as the Blazers' new head coach later on Wednesday.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity as UAB hadn't publicly revealed details of its coaching search, according to the AP .

Dilfer has spent the past four years coaching the private Nashville college preparatory school Lipscomb Academy, but has never previously coached at the collegiate level.

Lipscomb Academy won the TSSAA Division II-AA state championship in 2021 and is scheduled to make its third consecutive TSSAA State Championship Game appearance on Thursday (December 1) against Christ Presbyterian Academy.

The 50-year-old led the Baltimore Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XXXV, taking over for Tony Banks as the team's starting quarterback for its final eight games of the 2000 season and entire playoff run.

Dilfer was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 6 overall in the 1994 NFL Draft following a decorated collegiate career at Fresno State and made one Pro Bowl appearance in 1997.

The Santa Cruz native also played for the Seattle Seahawks (2001-04), Cleveland Browns (2005) and San Francisco 49ers (2006-07) during his 13-year NFL career.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Is Saddened By ESPN's Bowl Game Decision

Pour one out for the Frisco Football Classic, which will not be played in 2022. The bowl game, which was created last year in order to accommodate an extra bowl eligible team, is not needed this year, as not enough programs reached bowl eligibility. "There is some sad bowl news...
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Son Of Legendary NFL Star Ray Lewis Is Transferring

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. This will be Lewis' third transfer of his collegiate career. Lewis began his college football career as a cornerback for UCF before transferring to Lane Kiffin's FAU program after just one season. When Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Lewis made his way over to Lexington. He practiced with the team in 2020 and joined the roster as a junior walk-on in 2021.
The Spun

Look: Ryan Day's Recruiting Move Sparked An 'Uproar'

Earlier this week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Justin Frye took a visit to see Buckeye commit Luke Montgomery. When Montgomery posted a photo of the visit on Tuesday evening, it sparked somewhat of an "uproar" around the college football world. College football is currently...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Interesting Power 5 QB enters transfer portal

Now that the college football regular season is over for teams, we’re starting to see coaches and players make moves. On Thursday, we learned of a big impending move. Former Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reporters. One reporter said she had heard Nolan had left the team.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Spun

5-Star Freshman Reportedly Transferring From SEC School

Texas A&M is in jeopardy of losing freshman cornerback Denver Harris this offseason. According to On3, the former five-star recruit has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Harris played in five games for the Aggies this season. He had 14 total tackles and three passes defended. Earlier this season, Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Unfortunate Bowl Game Decision

There are now only 40 college football bowl games scheduled. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, ESPN is canceling the Frisco Football Classic. Not enough teams qualified for a bowl game by winning six games this season. Introduced last year, Miami Redhawks earned a 27-14 victory over the...
FRISCO, TX
SB Nation

Matt Rhule is gaslighting everyone on his Nebraska media tour

Matt Rhule isn’t in an easy position right now, I get it. The newly named Nebraska coach is in the middle of a media blitz to hype up Huskers fans and get national visibility ahead of recruiting, while constantly being haunted by the specter of his former job: Being the worst head coach in the history of the Carolina Panthers.
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Deion Sanders leads Jackson St to SWAC title

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns and Jackson State routed Southern 43-24 on Saturday in the Southwest Athletic Conference championship, hours before Colorado hired father Deion Sanders away from the Tigers. Colorado athletic director Rick George announced Saturday night that the school had hired Sanders as head coach after three seasons with the FCS program. Reports swirled before the game that Sanders would announce his departure after the game, following his acknowledgement earlier this week of an offer from the school and talks with other FBS programs about vacancies. Colorado’s board of regents called a special meeting for Sunday but hadn’t commented on any candidates taking over the Buffaloes until George’s announcement. Neither Sanders nor JSU players spoke to reporters afterward. A SWAC spokesman said the team had proceeded to go to campus for a team meeting, during which the coach told his team he had accepted the job at Colorado. Sanders told players he would coach the Tigers in the Celebration Bowl, the championship for historically Black college football programs. He added, “I’m going to finish what we started, we’re going to dominate and to that end and that conclusion, and we will move on.”
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Nebraska Huskers Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring

One of the most iconic recruits of the 2022 football recruiting class is transferring after just one season with his team. Decoldest Crawford, who made headlines thanks to his unique name, committed to and played for Nebraska during the 2022 campaign. However, he's ready for a new team. After watching...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Top Big 12 Assistant Coach Has Reportedly Been Fired

All of the Big 12 head coaches managed to retain their jobs this year. But the same can't be said for all of the top assistants. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts has been dismissed from his position. Rittenberg noted that Roberts was "a longtime mentor" of Bears head coach Dave Aranda.
WACO, TX
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy