Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Sleeping boyfriend stabbed in neck, suspect calls 911 to report himself, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Nov. 28 just before midnight, the Tulsa Police Department responded to the Budget Inn near I-44 and Highway 75 for a domestic stabbing call. The suspect, Eryck Pippin, called 911 and reported himself, TPD says. Police say when they arrived, they found Pippin on...
KTUL
Father, daughter arrested, accused of attempting to cash stolen checks in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man and his daughter on Thursday for allegedly attempting to cash stolen checks. Police said they responded to a check-cashing business near 12th and Garnett for a report of fraud. An employee told officers James Miller came into the business attempting...
KTUL
Stillwater police officers awarded after saving woman's life
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two Stillwater police officers were recognized after saving a woman who was unconscious. On Wednesday, Stillwater Fire Department Chief Essary and Assistant Chief Halcomb presented two Stillwater Police officers with a Certificate of Commendation Award. “Protecting and serving our community is a team effort, and...
News On 6
Stolen Car Suspects Get Away After Chase With Wagoner County Deputies
The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who stole a car, then led deputies on a chase that ended when they crashed into the woods. Investigators say the owner of the car was trying to warm it up and left it running with the keys inside when it was taken.
KTUL
Woman arrested, accused of breaking into apartment, locking chain locks on doors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman accused of breaking into two apartments. On Nov. 26, officers said they responded to a burglary in progress at an apartment near 91st and Riverside. The victim told police she was in the process of moving and came back to...
KTUL
Oklahoma Game Wardens arrest 2 felons after finding illegal deer head
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Game Wardens arrested two men they call "notorious wildlife violators". Game Wardens found Dustin Higgins and Darrell Gregory near Foraker in Osage County last week. Wardens Larry Green and Spencer Grace said the two convicted felons were in possession of a firearm, had no...
KOKI FOX 23
One dead after Adair County car crash
TULSA, Okla. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a car accident in Adair County on Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 2, on County Road Salem, about a quarter mile east of US-59 and five miles south of Stilwell.
KTUL
Tulsa police identify homicide victim, issue warrant of arrest for suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the woman killed in Tulsa's 67th homicide of the year. Officers say 32-year-old Monica Deleon was found with cutting wounds and bruises inside of a home in east Tulsa early Wednesday morning. Police have identified 28-year-old Isaias Torres Jr....
Wagoner County authorities looking for car chase suspects
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wagoner County sheriff’s deputies are searching for three people after they led authorities on a chase and crashed a vehicle Thursday. The Oak Grove Fire Department said on social media that the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is in the area of East 21st Street South and South 289th East Avenue looking for the three people who crashed their vehicle and ran off on foot following a chase.
KTUL
Man arrested after allegedly attempting to sell stolen trailer, Osage County deputies say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Osage County Deputy Jared Minson was patrolling rural areas of the county on Tuesday. He says he spotted a vehicle that had a trailer attached to it. Minson said he contacted the vehicle's driver and determined the trailer had recently been stolen. The driver was...
5 Men Accused Of Robbing Man At Gunpoint Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police have arrested five men accused of robbing another man at gunpoint early in November. According to the police, the victim went to buy a gun from Darrin Horn near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue. Officers say when the victim handed over the money, Horn pointed...
news9.com
Checotah Man Offering Reward After 1971 Camaro Stolen, Abandoned In Missouri
The owner of a 1971 Camaro is offering a cash reward for information about the person who stole his classic car and drove it all the way to another state. Police said the car was found along a highway Friday afternoon in Missouri. Cameras outside Hosstyle Motorsports off Highway 69...
KTUL
1 dead, 2 injured in Adair County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Adair County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says on Dec. 2 around 10:45 p.m. a 2013 Kia Optima driven by a 25-year-old was traveling eastbound on County Road Salem south of Stilwell. Troopers say there were two passengers...
KTUL
Okmulgee DA claims Kennedy confessed to killing four men, raises bond
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee County District Attorney’s Office alleged Friday Joseph Kennedy confessed to killing and mutilating four men in October. The revelation was announced in an affidavit to increase Kennedy’s bond. The sum has been raised from $500,000 to $10 million. The affidavit claimed...
Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding a murder suspect
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff asking for the public’s help to find the man who shot and killed a Catoosa man near Zink Ranch on Monday. Investigators don’t know yet if he was killed near the ranch or if his body was brought there after he was murdered. Construction workers found 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie in the pastureland. He had recently been released from Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 26.
City of Tulsa sued over multiple 2020 officer-involved shootings
TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following story contains descriptions of bodycam footage that may be too graphic for some readers. The City of Tulsa is currently being sued because of several officer-involved shootings. The lawsuit claims that 12 officers with the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) violated the constitutional rights of people during two separate officer-involved shootings.
OHP: 74-year-old killed in Creek County crash
Authorities say a 74-year-old woman was pronounced dead following a crash in Creek County.
KTUL
Woman arrested after pointing gun at people in north Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman has been arrested after pointing a gun at two people in a north Tulsa apartment complex, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD says it was called to an apartment complex near North Peoria Avenue and East Apache Street Monday just before 2 p.m. for the incident.
Man Wanted In Connection To Drug Death Arrested
TULSA, Okla. - A man wanted for selling heroin that caused someone’s death has been captured, according to U.S. Marshals. Jason Hurt was arrested on Sunday by Tulsa Police and is on hold for the Marshals Service.
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office to host free child predator protection class
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with the Demand Project and Tulsa Tech to host a free class for area parents on Dec. 14. Parents will learn about the various apps and techniques that predators use to groom victims. They will also get a glimpse into actual investigations by TCSO’s Child Predator Unit.
Comments / 0