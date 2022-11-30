ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Stillwater police officers awarded after saving woman's life

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two Stillwater police officers were recognized after saving a woman who was unconscious. On Wednesday, Stillwater Fire Department Chief Essary and Assistant Chief Halcomb presented two Stillwater Police officers with a Certificate of Commendation Award. “Protecting and serving our community is a team effort, and...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Game Wardens arrest 2 felons after finding illegal deer head

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Game Wardens arrested two men they call "notorious wildlife violators". Game Wardens found Dustin Higgins and Darrell Gregory near Foraker in Osage County last week. Wardens Larry Green and Spencer Grace said the two convicted felons were in possession of a firearm, had no...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

One dead after Adair County car crash

TULSA, Okla. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a car accident in Adair County on Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 2, on County Road Salem, about a quarter mile east of US-59 and five miles south of Stilwell.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police identify homicide victim, issue warrant of arrest for suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the woman killed in Tulsa's 67th homicide of the year. Officers say 32-year-old Monica Deleon was found with cutting wounds and bruises inside of a home in east Tulsa early Wednesday morning. Police have identified 28-year-old Isaias Torres Jr....
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Wagoner County authorities looking for car chase suspects

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wagoner County sheriff’s deputies are searching for three people after they led authorities on a chase and crashed a vehicle Thursday. The Oak Grove Fire Department said on social media that the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is in the area of East 21st Street South and South 289th East Avenue looking for the three people who crashed their vehicle and ran off on foot following a chase.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KTUL

1 dead, 2 injured in Adair County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Adair County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says on Dec. 2 around 10:45 p.m. a 2013 Kia Optima driven by a 25-year-old was traveling eastbound on County Road Salem south of Stilwell. Troopers say there were two passengers...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Okmulgee DA claims Kennedy confessed to killing four men, raises bond

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee County District Attorney’s Office alleged Friday Joseph Kennedy confessed to killing and mutilating four men in October. The revelation was announced in an affidavit to increase Kennedy’s bond. The sum has been raised from $500,000 to $10 million. The affidavit claimed...
OKMULGEE, OK
KRMG

Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding a murder suspect

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff asking for the public’s help to find the man who shot and killed a Catoosa man near Zink Ranch on Monday. Investigators don’t know yet if he was killed near the ranch or if his body was brought there after he was murdered. Construction workers found 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie in the pastureland. He had recently been released from Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 26.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa sued over multiple 2020 officer-involved shootings

TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following story contains descriptions of bodycam footage that may be too graphic for some readers. The City of Tulsa is currently being sued because of several officer-involved shootings. The lawsuit claims that 12 officers with the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) violated the constitutional rights of people during two separate officer-involved shootings.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office to host free child predator protection class

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with the Demand Project and Tulsa Tech to host a free class for area parents on Dec. 14. Parents will learn about the various apps and techniques that predators use to groom victims. They will also get a glimpse into actual investigations by TCSO’s Child Predator Unit.
TULSA COUNTY, OK

