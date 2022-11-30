ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Will anything be done to stop Hopkins Airport intruders?

By Ed Gallek
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmPmp_0jShJ09f00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a new push from travelers and city leaders to stop drivers from being able to crash through fences at Hopkins Airport.

The head of the Cleveland City Council Transportation Committee said he’s sent questions to the airport management, demanding answers.

Last week, a driver plowed through an airport fence and went onto a runway , shutting down Hopkins for a bit on the night before Thanksgiving.

‘These criminals are pretty savvy’: Police warn of check washing mail thefts

That marked just the latest case in a growing number of incidents with drivers barreling through fences and gates there.

We’ve been showing you video from these incidents time and again, dating back to 2019.

The case last week comes months after a driver slammed his way through a gate, drove around where the planes go and then drove into an airport fire station.

The most recent case ended with a man abandoning a vehicle on a runway and taking off on foot. Police found him just outside the airport property. He now faces federal charges.

But, councilman Kerry McCormack wonders what will be done about security there.

“First and foremost, that perimeter has got to be hardened,” he told the I-Team.

McCormack said he wants Hopkins management to tell him what steps are being taken to make it tougher to get through an airport fence.

“Saying, essentially, please provide an update on what the plan is to be sure the perimeter of the airport is secure. Remains secure,” he said.

Chilling 911 call details road rage shooting on I-90

If you take a closer look at the fence around Hopkins Airport, you can see it’s not especially strong. Sections of it are also clearly stretched out of shape.

In fact, two years ago, a driver said he swerved to miss a deer. His car went through the fence, but the fence simply gave way and raised up, allowing the car to go underneath it.

Meanwhile, we checked with the Transportation Security Administration. The TSA tells us no other airport in Ohio has the same problems Hopkins has with drivers barreling through fences.

For two days, the I-Team pressed Hopkins Airport on this.

Tuesday, the airport released the following statement:

Safety and security is Cleveland Hopkins International Airport’s (CLE) number one priority.  One of CLE’s objectives is to continuously assess our security program in order to mitigate risks and enhance safety and security measures. More recent security enhancements at CLE assisted in fostering a swift and safe resolution to the incident that occurred at the airport on November 23, 2022. Part of CLE’s future plans involve larger scale projects that will further augment CLE’s security program. The specifics of the security program must remain confidential and are considered Sensitive Security Information (SSI) to ensure its integrity and not create the potential for any vulnerabilities.

CLE is committed to working closely with our regulatory partners in our continuous improvement efforts and ensuring a safe and secure travel experience. A few factors in a successful outcome at any incident at an airport also includes the preparedness, response, mitigation and resolution. In this case, CLE responded according to protocols designed to address situations such as this, taking the needed actions in an appropriate and timely manner to protect the safety of our passengers and airport.”

Travelers want to see action. Brittany Misencik had her flight delayed when the latest intruder drove into a secure area.

“Like, how can we avoid this from happening?” she said.

There’s no timetable yet for when you’ll see security improvement. But, now, even at the highest levels of city government, you can see there’s no more patience for what’s happening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wksu.org

Ohio lawmaker wants law requiring police to record race during traffic stops

An Ohio lawmaker says she will introduce legislation requiring police agencies to record race data when making traffic stops, following a Marshall Project - Cleveland investigation into how the village of Bratenahl tickets mostly Black drivers from neighboring Cleveland. State Rep. Juanita Brent, a Democrat from Cleveland, said the information...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

FOX 8 I-Team sparking action on rusted USPS mailboxes

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team just sparked action getting something done about mail collection boxes rusted out with holes. A FOX 8 viewer sent us a picture of a mailbox in Chardon with large holes in the bottom of it. Recently, another viewer also sent a tip...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Thieves steal trucks and equipment from Cleveland concrete business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chris Walden owns Pavement Maintenance Specialties. It’s a concrete and asphalt paving company. A few weeks ago thieves broke into his business on Almira Ave in Cleveland. The robbery was caught on a security camera. He shared the footage with 19 News. “I saw our...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: Have you seen this Wingstop robber?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say detectives are searching for a man who broke into a Wingstop on Nov. 25. Police say the suspect broke into the Wingstop at 10514 Lorain Ave. The suspect arrived in a black four-door SUV, detectives say. Detectives say the suspect has a tattoo...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man dies from shooting at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police responded to a gas station Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Police reported to the Shell gas station located at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and East 110th Street around 5:30 p.m. According to police, the victim, a 50-year-old man, was...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Woman charged after alleged assault on Summit County deputy

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A Summit County Sheriff’s Deputy was hurt during an alleged assault Friday. The incident happened when the deputy responded to Coventry Township amid reports of a woman in the roadway. When the deputy arrived at the scene, he reportedly found a 21-year-old Cleveland woman...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Man accused in death of Cleveland teen barricades himself in home before surrendering to U.S. Marshals

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was arrested Friday in connection with the slaying of a 16-year-old boy in November, according to authorities. Darrion Malone, 19, was wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police on charges of aggravated murder because of his involvement in the death of Jamil Tell Jr. of Cleveland. On Nov. 1, an argument broke out between two teens in an apartment in the 1500 block of Ansel Road. After the argument, Malone and two other individuals entered the apartment and shot and killed Tell Jr., police said.
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

WDTN

37K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy