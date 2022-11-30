ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, OK

KRMG

Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding a murder suspect

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff asking for the public’s help to find the man who shot and killed a Catoosa man near Zink Ranch on Monday. Investigators don’t know yet if he was killed near the ranch or if his body was brought there after he was murdered. Construction workers found 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie in the pastureland. He had recently been released from Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 26.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office to host free child predator protection class

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with the Demand Project and Tulsa Tech to host a free class for area parents on Dec. 14. Parents will learn about the various apps and techniques that predators use to groom victims. They will also get a glimpse into actual investigations by TCSO’s Child Predator Unit.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

One dead after Adair County car crash

TULSA, Okla. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a car accident in Adair County on Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 2, on County Road Salem, about a quarter mile east of US-59 and five miles south of Stilwell.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

kaynewscow.com

Ponca City police logs Dec. 1

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:24 a.m. police responded to the Valero in the 300 block of west Grand for a report of a found wallet. A report was made. At 12:59 a.m. police responded to the 400 block of east Grand and arrested William...
PONCA CITY, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa sued over multiple 2020 officer-involved shootings

TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following story contains descriptions of bodycam footage that may be too graphic for some readers. The City of Tulsa is currently being sued because of several officer-involved shootings. The lawsuit claims that 12 officers with the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) violated the constitutional rights of people during two separate officer-involved shootings.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Body Discovered At Recycling Plant Identified By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police identified a man whose body was found at a recycling plant. On Tuesday, someone found Juan Rolland, Jr.'s body at the plant, among debris picked up by a recycling truck, police said. His death does not appear to be a homicide, according to police. This is a developing...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Creek County deputy presented with lifesaving award

SAPULPA, Okla. — A Creek County sheriff’s deputy was presented with a lifesaving award during a county commissioner’s meeting for saving a woman’s life while responding to a service call. Sheriff Bret Bowling presented the award to Deputy Adam Heitman during the Nov. 21 meeting. Deputy...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
KTUL

74-year-old Broken Arrow woman dead after crash involving semi

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 74-year-old Broken Arrow woman died after a crash involving a semi in Creek County Wednesday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on eastbound Turner Turnpike near Depew. Betty Turner, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead by emergency room staff after...
BROKEN ARROW, OK

