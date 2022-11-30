Read full article on original website
KTUL
Sleeping boyfriend stabbed in neck, suspect calls 911 to report himself, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Nov. 28 just before midnight, the Tulsa Police Department responded to the Budget Inn near I-44 and Highway 75 for a domestic stabbing call. The suspect, Eryck Pippin, called 911 and reported himself, TPD says. Police say when they arrived, they found Pippin on...
KTUL
Father, daughter arrested, accused of attempting to cash stolen checks in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man and his daughter on Thursday for allegedly attempting to cash stolen checks. Police said they responded to a check-cashing business near 12th and Garnett for a report of fraud. An employee told officers James Miller came into the business attempting...
Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding a murder suspect
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff asking for the public’s help to find the man who shot and killed a Catoosa man near Zink Ranch on Monday. Investigators don’t know yet if he was killed near the ranch or if his body was brought there after he was murdered. Construction workers found 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie in the pastureland. He had recently been released from Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 26.
KTUL
Woman arrested, accused of breaking into apartment, locking chain locks on doors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman accused of breaking into two apartments. On Nov. 26, officers said they responded to a burglary in progress at an apartment near 91st and Riverside. The victim told police she was in the process of moving and came back to...
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office to host free child predator protection class
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with the Demand Project and Tulsa Tech to host a free class for area parents on Dec. 14. Parents will learn about the various apps and techniques that predators use to groom victims. They will also get a glimpse into actual investigations by TCSO’s Child Predator Unit.
Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect Accused Of Murdering His Girlfriend
Tulsa Police need your help finding a murder suspect who they believe is armed and dangerous. Homicide detectives are looking for Isaias Torres, Jr. in connection with the stabbing death of his girlfriend. The family of Monica DeLeon said she leaves behind three children. "They didn't know what happened to...
KOKI FOX 23
KTUL
1 dead, 2 injured in Adair County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Adair County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says on Dec. 2 around 10:45 p.m. a 2013 Kia Optima driven by a 25-year-old was traveling eastbound on County Road Salem south of Stilwell. Troopers say there were two passengers...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City police logs Dec. 1
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:24 a.m. police responded to the Valero in the 300 block of west Grand for a report of a found wallet. A report was made. At 12:59 a.m. police responded to the 400 block of east Grand and arrested William...
City of Tulsa sued over multiple 2020 officer-involved shootings
TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following story contains descriptions of bodycam footage that may be too graphic for some readers. The City of Tulsa is currently being sued because of several officer-involved shootings. The lawsuit claims that 12 officers with the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) violated the constitutional rights of people during two separate officer-involved shootings.
KTUL
Game wardens searching for suspect after deer illegally poached at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Game Wardens are asking for information after a deer was illegally poached at Turkey Mountain over the weekend. Hunting is prohibited in Tulsa Parks under the City of Tulsa's Code of Ordinances and punishable by up to 90 days in jail. "It's an...
News On 6
Body Discovered At Recycling Plant Identified By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police identified a man whose body was found at a recycling plant. On Tuesday, someone found Juan Rolland, Jr.'s body at the plant, among debris picked up by a recycling truck, police said. His death does not appear to be a homicide, according to police. This is a developing...
5 Men Accused Of Robbing Man At Gunpoint Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police have arrested five men accused of robbing another man at gunpoint early in November. According to the police, the victim went to buy a gun from Darrin Horn near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue. Officers say when the victim handed over the money, Horn pointed...
Man Wanted In Connection To Drug Death Arrested
TULSA, Okla. - A man wanted for selling heroin that caused someone’s death has been captured, according to U.S. Marshals. Jason Hurt was arrested on Sunday by Tulsa Police and is on hold for the Marshals Service.
Creek County deputy presented with lifesaving award
SAPULPA, Okla. — A Creek County sheriff’s deputy was presented with a lifesaving award during a county commissioner’s meeting for saving a woman’s life while responding to a service call. Sheriff Bret Bowling presented the award to Deputy Adam Heitman during the Nov. 21 meeting. Deputy...
KTUL
Woman arrested after pointing gun at people in north Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman has been arrested after pointing a gun at two people in a north Tulsa apartment complex, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD says it was called to an apartment complex near North Peoria Avenue and East Apache Street Monday just before 2 p.m. for the incident.
Tulsa Police Arrest 2 After Robbery At Home Depot
Tulsa Police arrested two people after a man pulled a gun on a Home Depot employee. Dominick Colbert and Natasha Stash both filled up a shopping cart at the store near 41st and Sheridan, police said. A caller told officers Colbert left through an emergency exit with the cart and...
bartlesvilleradio.com
OHP: 74-year-old killed in Creek County crash
Authorities say a 74-year-old woman was pronounced dead following a crash in Creek County.
KTUL
74-year-old Broken Arrow woman dead after crash involving semi
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 74-year-old Broken Arrow woman died after a crash involving a semi in Creek County Wednesday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on eastbound Turner Turnpike near Depew. Betty Turner, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead by emergency room staff after...
