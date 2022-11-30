ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

We’ll Miss These 20 New Hampshire Restaurants That Closed This Year

They say that all good things must come to an end. As we enter the final month of 2022, folks are no doubt reflecting on the good, the bad, and the ugly of the past twelve months. Folks in the restaurant industry are no exception. They're almost certainly looking back on the past year, how it's fared for their business, and contemplating ways in which they can grow and evolve in 2023.
MAINE STATE
Poor Dog Lost in New Hampshire for Days Makes a Fox Friend Like in a Disney Movie

Cute little brown puppy Saban was in a world she didn't know. Saban, was used to warm weather and the tropics, as she was just sent up to Massachusetts from Puerto Rico. In fact, the pup was adopted that day, picked up from the animal shelter, and an hour later driven to visit family members in Manchester, New Hampshire. She barely had time to acquaint herself with the cooler temps of New England.
MANCHESTER, NH
NH Ranked as One of the Least Stressed States in the Country

With all that's happening in the world and the obstacles life throws our way, it's safe to say that most of us are stressed out in one way or another. Wallet Hub conducted a survey in which they used a comprehensive 41-category system to rank states based on how stressed they are, with #1 being the most stressed and #50 the least.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England

Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
MAINE STATE
10 Things You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away in Maine

Believe it or not, Maine is one of the best states in the country when it comes to recycling and proper disposal of trash. But that doesn't mean everyone understands or knows what exactly they're trying to recycle or toss in the trash. There's actually a handful of items that...
MAINE STATE
Gusty Winds Headed to the New Hampshire, Maine Seacoast Wednesday Afternoon

A cold front will bring gusty winds and a period of heavy rai to the Seacoast for several hours late Wednesday afternoon. A storm moving west of New England will bring a strong south wind with gusts of nearly 50 mph. The strongest winds eare xpected between approximately 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. as a cold front moves from west to east, according to meteorologist Mark Rosenthal.
MAINE STATE
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine

Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
KENNEBUNK, ME
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?

A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
These Are 17 of the Best Coffee Shops in New Hampshire

There's nothing like a steaming hot cup of coffee (or iced, whatever floats your boat) to give you that much-needed energy boost to tackle the day ahead. For some, getting that caffeine kick can make a difference in the day, and we don't blame you. It can be hard waking up on Monday morning to go to work after already dealing with the Sunday scaries. And even if you enjoy your job, that doesn't change the fact that our bodies are tired, and may need some extra assistance to get that pep in our step.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Dover, NH
