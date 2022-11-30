Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man Who Walked Across U.S. Reflects on Finishing Journey in New England
A few months ago, New Englanders began following the journey of Isaiah Glen Shields, the Utah resident who walking from the Westernmost point of the U.S. in Washington state all the way to Easternmost point in Maine. Well, Shields made it. In an exclusive interview, he recently reflected on his...
What’s Next for the NH Democratic Presidential Primary?
The Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee followed the recommendation of President Joe Biden by voting Friday to end New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary status, and would require the state party's help to make it happen. The rules committee will be waiting a long time for that to happen. The...
Legendary Cartoon Created in Dover, New Hampshire, Set to Mark Major Milestone
Dover, New Hampshire was recently the victim of yet another of New Hampshire’s strange, unsolved mysteries. It appears someone stole a bunch of "green turtle guys” typically placed at the end of driveways, and dumped them in a pile in the middle of a field. What’s ironic, though,...
New Hampshire Ranks 3rd Best State to Get a Job in…but Why?
Look no further than within the Granite state. According to a Wallet Hub study, New Hampshire is the third best state for job searchers today. But why?. "In order therefore to determine the most attractive states for employment, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 35 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity and a healthy economy," according to the study.
Is a Maine Grocery Store Hinting to Another Food Shortage?
Ever since the pandemic began, there's been random shortages of so many different products. It all started with toilet paper and graduated to things like cream cheese, baby formula, and meat products. Over time, though, it felt like the shortages slowed down or even fully went away. But within the...
Biden Proposes Removing New Hampshire as First in the Nation Primary in ’24
New Hampshire Democrats are blasting a proposal by President Joe Biden for the state to lose its "first in the nation" status for the 2024 presidential primary, and instead share a date with Nevada. NBC News and other media outlets say the White House has proposed that South Carolina hold...
What the Shell Happened at This Field in Dover, New Hampshire?
Anyone missing one of those neon green, turtle-person statues with the red flag that you put at the end of your driveway to tell drivers to slow down?. Well, good news: we may have found them. The bad news: it’s not a pretty scene. In the What’s Happening in...
New Hampshire Here Are Your Top 10 Baby Names This Year
Baby names are a personal choice, but everyone seems to have an opinion about a newborns name. New parents stress about whether the name they chose is the right name. Newbie parents, don't worry. Babies grow into their names. jimmy conover via unsplash.com , garrett jackson via unsplash.com, minnie zhou...
Where to Buy the Least Expensive Wine in New England
Whether you drink wine or not, it's definitely a must, because it always makes a superb gift. Yes, you can find wine in varying prices depending on what you want and how much you want to spend. Wine aficionados even look for deals and will 'unsplurge' on cheaper wine, too. I know plenty who spend depending on occasion and reason.
New Hampshire and Maine Wine Lovers There’s a Certification Class Starting in January 2023
Wine-lovers rejoice. It's time if you're ready to expand your love of wine because The New Hampshire Seacoast's Wine Education School has another certification course to kick-off the 2023 in both Portsmouth and Exeter. If you're into wines, want to expand your knowledge of wines, or want to get into...
The Frustrated Opinion of Someone Trying to Find an Apartment in Maine
I’ve gone on this tangent before and I’m sure you have, too. What used to be a quiet, quaint oasis tucked away in the Northernmost part of our country is now a tourist trap sucking in out-of-staters causing our rent prices to skyrocket. Maine is changing and it...
Remember When Someone Brought Christmas Spirit to Potholes in Massachusetts?
Potholes are awful! We all know this, and we know New England probably has some of the worst potholes in the country. It seriously gets to the point, where I have to make sure not to drive down certain roads because there are honestly, just too many on the street.
Body Found Along Piscataqua River in Durham, New Hampshire
A body was found on the bank of the Piscataqua River in Durham on Monday afternoon by an oyster farmer. The farmer found the body of a male in the area of the Cedar Point Road boat ramp around 3:30 p.m., and began to administer CPR awaiting the arrival of EMS personnel, according to New Hampshire State Police. Their efforts to revive the male were unsuccessful.
3 New England States Among ‘Fastest-Talking’ in U.S., According to Study
New England is already known for its aggressive (or as some might say, “impatient”) driving. But according to a new survey by the language tutoring service Preply, it turns out we’re a bit pushy in at least one other area. Talking. In fact, three New England states...
Out of a Magazine: New Hampshire Treehouse Overlooking Lake for Sale for Over $2M
This home is likely my favorite home in New England. I know, that seems like a bold statement, but I mean it fully. When you see the below pictures of this place, you will understand why this is the best house in New Hampshire, if not all of New England.
10 Things You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away in Maine
Believe it or not, Maine is one of the best states in the country when it comes to recycling and proper disposal of trash. But that doesn't mean everyone understands or knows what exactly they're trying to recycle or toss in the trash. There's actually a handful of items that...
Reminder: What Actually is and Isn’t Sales Tax-Free in New Hampshire
Only two things in life are guaranteed: death and taxes. We've all heard that saying before. So if you live in or near New Hampshire, then you know it's all about being a sales tax-free state, but not completely. When I first moved here and was told New Hampshire doesn't...
Reality Check: Forbes Just Proved Maine Is Full of Selfish Idiots
That's not a title I ever thought I'd type out. Hell, it's not a title I ever wanted to type out. But after what recently came out in a report from Forbes that straight up calls Maine out -- how do I not say that? Because Forbes proved it to be true.
Poor Dog Lost in New Hampshire for Days Makes a Fox Friend Like in a Disney Movie
Cute little brown puppy Saban was in a world she didn't know. Saban, used to warm weather and the tropics, was just sent up to Massachusetts from Puerto Rico. In fact, the pup was adopted that day, picked up from the animal shelter, and driven to visit family members in Manchester, New Hampshire. She barely had time to acquaint herself with the cooler temps of New England.
These Are 20 of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New Hampshire
Do you gravitate towards the classics, like chicken or veggie fried rice, or perhaps lo mein? How about some delicious sweet and sour chicken? Maybe you love splitting a pu pu platter with friends. Then there's the unbeatable experience of hot pot, which this writer enjoyed for the first time a few weeks ago. The options are endless, and it's hard to go wrong.
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0