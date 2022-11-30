ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Next for the NH Democratic Presidential Primary?

The Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee followed the recommendation of President Joe Biden by voting Friday to end New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary status, and would require the state party's help to make it happen. The rules committee will be waiting a long time for that to happen. The...
GEORGIA STATE
New Hampshire Ranks 3rd Best State to Get a Job in…but Why?

Look no further than within the Granite state. According to a Wallet Hub study, New Hampshire is the third best state for job searchers today. But why?. "In order therefore to determine the most attractive states for employment, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 35 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity and a healthy economy," according to the study.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Is a Maine Grocery Store Hinting to Another Food Shortage?

Ever since the pandemic began, there's been random shortages of so many different products. It all started with toilet paper and graduated to things like cream cheese, baby formula, and meat products. Over time, though, it felt like the shortages slowed down or even fully went away. But within the...
BRUNSWICK, ME
New Hampshire Here Are Your Top 10 Baby Names This Year

Baby names are a personal choice, but everyone seems to have an opinion about a newborns name. New parents stress about whether the name they chose is the right name. Newbie parents, don't worry. Babies grow into their names. jimmy conover via unsplash.com , garrett jackson via unsplash.com, minnie zhou...
MAINE STATE
Where to Buy the Least Expensive Wine in New England

Whether you drink wine or not, it's definitely a must, because it always makes a superb gift. Yes, you can find wine in varying prices depending on what you want and how much you want to spend. Wine aficionados even look for deals and will 'unsplurge' on cheaper wine, too. I know plenty who spend depending on occasion and reason.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Body Found Along Piscataqua River in Durham, New Hampshire

A body was found on the bank of the Piscataqua River in Durham on Monday afternoon by an oyster farmer. The farmer found the body of a male in the area of the Cedar Point Road boat ramp around 3:30 p.m., and began to administer CPR awaiting the arrival of EMS personnel, according to New Hampshire State Police. Their efforts to revive the male were unsuccessful.
DURHAM, NH
10 Things You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away in Maine

Believe it or not, Maine is one of the best states in the country when it comes to recycling and proper disposal of trash. But that doesn't mean everyone understands or knows what exactly they're trying to recycle or toss in the trash. There's actually a handful of items that...
MAINE STATE
These Are 20 of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New Hampshire

Do you gravitate towards the classics, like chicken or veggie fried rice, or perhaps lo mein? How about some delicious sweet and sour chicken? Maybe you love splitting a pu pu platter with friends. Then there's the unbeatable experience of hot pot, which this writer enjoyed for the first time a few weeks ago. The options are endless, and it's hard to go wrong.
MAINE STATE
