The All-NBA Kardashian Team Would Have Won The NBA Championship
Chris Paul joins the list of NBA stars who have been linked with the Kardashians in the past. The big names are powerful enough to form their own NBA team.
NBA Releases Explanation on Steph Curry’s Controversial Travel vs. Mavericks
The NBA confirmed that Steph Curry traveled at the end of the Warriors vs. Mavs game
Scottie Pippen Selects His All-Time Starting 5, Last Two Names Shocked Everyone
Scottie Pippen selected his all-time starting lineup, shocking everybody with his last two selections.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets A Photo With LeBron James After Loss To Lakers
Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after losing to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
George Gervin Explained Why Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT: "He Got More Championships Than Bill Russell? He's Got More Points Than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?"
George Gervin revealed why he didn't see Michael Jordan as the greatest player of all time.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
College Football Playoff prediction after TCU loses Big 12 title game
For the second time this week, a favorite in a conference title game went down after TCU dropped the Big 12 Championship Game to Kansas State in overtime. Where does that leave matters in the College Football Playoff race? That, a day after USC lost a stunner to Utah in the Pac-12 title bout, ...
Stephen A. Smith on Jerry Jones situation: ‘If I was in that press room, I would have asked LeBron about it’
ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith applauded Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James for holding the media accountable for not asking him a question about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. James, who is often asked to comment on many issues in the world, including the recent controversy with Brooklyn Nets guard...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl
Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
Ja Morant implies referees have 'too much power' in Instagram post after Timberwolves loss
The Memphis Grizzlies had one of their ugliest games of the season in a 109-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Memphis recorded its most turnovers (27) since 2007 and missed 12 free throws in 30 attempts. On top of that, Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant were both ejected with 1:22...
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Kevin Durant's $4 Million Car Collection: Lamborghini Aventador Is One Of His Most Expensive Supercars
Kevin Durant owns two championships, two Finals MVPs, an MVP, and the most expensive car collection in the NBA.
LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Confuses Fans With Latest TikTok
Is the college athlete teasing news to come? Dunne has been growing her brand over the past year and has 6.4 million followers on the platform.
Russell Westbrook Hits Half-Court Shot; LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Austin Reaves Lead Win Over Trail Blazers
The Los Angeles Lakers got back in the win column on Wednesday night, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 128-109 at home to improve to 8-12 on the season. After a rough shooting night in the Lakers’ last game, LeBron James got back on track in this one with a game-high 31 points to go along with seven rebounds and eight assists.
NBA Fans React To Kanye West Saying Chris Paul Slept With Kim Kardashian
NBA fans are stunned after Kanye West shared a tweet saying his ex-wife Kim Kardashian slept with Chris Paul.
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Can Land Five Players In A 3-Team Mega Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers could land a host of players in a mega 3-team trade.
Lakers Released Notable Player On Wednesday Night
The Los Angeles Lakers released wing shooter Matt Ryan after Wednesday night's win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Ryan emerged out of nowhere this season, earning a spot on the Lakers' 15-man roster. The 6-foot-7 small forward impressed the Lakers' front office and coaching staff with his shooting prowess, but served as more of a liability on the defensive end of the court.
