Man dies after falling off 40-foot drop onto on-ramp near Ted Williams Tunnel, police say
BOSTON — A 33-year-old man has died after he fell from an elevated roadway onto a ramp near the Ted Williams Tunnel near Logan Airport in East Boston on Friday night, state police said. A preliminary investigation found that around 7:30 p.m., the man exited a vehicle that was...
Christopher Keeley, man accused of killing Marshfield couple, arrested in Florida
The 27-year-old man accused of killing a couple in their 70s in Marshfield last month was arrested in Florida on Friday, according to authorities. Corrections records from Miami-Dade County show Christopher Keeley, the Weymouth man accused in the alleged double homicide of Carl and Vicki Mattson in their home, was booked by law enforcement shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday and is being jailed in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.
2 dead after crash on Grafton Street in Worcester
WORCESTER -- Two people have died after a crash in Worcester overnight. It happened near 982 Grafton Street just around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the driver was trying to avoid capture.Police responded on Water Street for a report of an assault with a gun. When they arrived, they were told that two men had been walking along the street when they were nearly hit by a Toyota Highlander. One of the men waved his arms at the drive. The driver stopped his vehicle and pointed a gun at the man. The victim called 911 and got into his...
nbcboston.com
2 Dead, Others Seriously Hurt in Worcester Car Crash, Police Say
A 35-year-old man allegedly driving an SUV full of people shortly after midnight pointed an airsoft gun at a pedestrian and then fled police at a traffic stop before his vehicle struck another head-on, killing him and one of his six passengers in Worcester, Massachusetts, police said. Worcester police say...
nbcboston.com
Cambridge Police Looking for Woman Who Used Cigarette as Weapon in Assault
Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who allegedly used a cigarette as a weapon during an assault inside a shopping mall in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The incident happened back on Oct. 15 but Cambridge police just released four images Saturday morning as they continue searching for the woman who allegedly pressed a lit cigarette into the back of another woman's neck inside the CambridgeSide Galleria.
nbcboston.com
Man Wanted in Couple's Brutal Killing in Marshfield Arrested in Florida
The man suspected of killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home is in custody in Florida, ending a dayslong manhunt. Christopher Keeley was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, after allegedly attacking a man with a hammer, a source told NBC10 Boston. Inmate information from Miami-Dade County shows Keeley, 27, was booked Saturday morning on a fugitive warrant from out of state.
Bullet-riddled car involved in crash near Stoughton plaza, injures 2
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a multicar crash in Stoughton Friday afternoon was caused by a bullet-riddled vehicle that may have been involved in a crime scene, according to officials. Stoughton Police say they responded to Park Street in front of the RK Plaza around 1:45 p.m....
nbcboston.com
Man Shot to Death in Nashua, NH Home
A suspicious death investigation in Nashua, New Hampshire, has been ruled a homicide, officials announced Saturday. Authorities had initially released limited information as they announced they were investigating a man's suspicious death inside an Amherst Street house. Later, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said an autopsy had been completed on the man who was shot.
YAHOO!
Braintree police arrest 3 in theft of catalytic converters that caused $12,000 in damages
BRAINTREE − Local police arrested three Rhode Island men they say caused $12,000 in damages by stealing catalytic converters from Braintree trucks. The police department received an alarm call from a business on Wood Road at about 11 p.m. the day after Halloween. The alarm company said several people could be seen on camera in the business's fenced-in yard, which police surrounded. Officers entered the yard by jumping the fence.
A man boarded an MBTA bus with his pet rat on his shoulder. He was kicked off.
"The male/rat had to be escorted off." Apparently rats aren’t only on the subway tracks when it comes to the T. At about 5 p.m. Thursday, MBTA Transit Police responded to a “disturbance” on an MBTA bus in Jackson Square. There, the officer found a 56-year-old man on the bus with “his pet rat sitting on his shoulder.”
nbcboston.com
4 Cars Crash Near Shopping Center in Stoughton, Including 1 With Several Bullet Holes
Two people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near a busy shopping center in Stoughton, Massachusetts, that included one vehicle with several bullet holes in it, according to police. Stoughton police were called to Park Street, in front of RK Plaza, around 1:45 p.m. and found four vehicles...
Man and his pet rat escorted off MBTA bus after other riders "felt unsafe"
BOSTON - Transit Police were called to an MBTA bus in Jamaica Plain Thursday evening because a passenger brought a rat on board.Police said they were alerted to a "disturbance" on the bus in Jackson Square around 5 p.m. That disturbance was a 56-year-old man who had his "pet rat sitting on his shoulder.""Other riders felt unsafe & exited," Transit Police said in a tweet Friday.The officer explained the agency's policy about not allowing animals on the T and escorted the man and his rat off the bus. No other information about the incident was released.
nbcboston.com
Man Escorted Off MBTA Bus for Having Pet Rat on His Shoulder
A man and his pet rat had to be escorted off an MBTA bus Thursday, according to Transit Pollice. A Transit Police officer responded around 5 p.m. to a disturbance onboard an MBTA bus at Jackson Square. A 56-year-old man had his pet rat sitting on his shoulder, causing other riders to feel unsafe and leave the bus, according to the public safety agency.
whdh.com
17-year-old arrested in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing an assault with intent to murder charge in connection with a stabbing earlier this week at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Transit police detectives arrested the boy in connection with a stabbing at the station around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Two men charged in connection with the violent armed robbery of bank on Martha’s Vineyard
BOSTON — Two men have been charged in federal court in Boston in connection with the November 17, armed bank robbery of the Rockland Trust bank on Martha’s Vineyard. According to the charging documents, on the morning of Nov. 17, three masked and armed individuals forced their way into the rear door of the Rockland Trust bank in Tisbury wearing dark-colored clothing and matching white masks that resembled an elderly man with exaggerated facial features.
nbcboston.com
Missing Acton Man Found Safe by Police
A missing 83-year-old man from Acton, Massachusetts, has been found safe in Concord, according to police. Police said the Acton man was found around 8 a.m. Saturday by a group of bicyclists in the area of Hutchins Pond. He was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. The man...
Mother, 4 kids struck by hit-and-run car in Brooklyn; police searching for driver
Police are searching for the driver who took off after hitting a mother and her four children in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Pelham
PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police said they arrested a man Friday after Massachusetts authorities said they wanted him for attempted murder. Seth J. Castillo, 21, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with fugitive from justice in New Hampshire and five charges in his home state, including armed assault to murder.
whdh.com
Acton police searching for missing 83-year-old man
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Acton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance as they search for a missing 83-year-old man. At about 6:15 p.m. Friday, Acton Police were notified that Huanlu Wang, 83, was missing from the area of 960 Main St. Officers are searching the area...
liveboston617.org
Breaking: MBTA Transit Police Investigate Suspicious Pressure Cooker At Davis Square Station
Earlier today, November 30, 2022, at approximately 13:30 hours, Police Officers from the MBTA Transit Police responded to a call for a suspicious object at the Davis Square Station in Somerville. When MBTA officers arrived at the station, they immediately located the ‘suspicious device’ which appeared to be a type...
