About half the Broncos reportedly came to Russell Wilson's 34th bday party, and NFL fans all made the same 'Draft Day' joke
Editor’s note: The headline has been changed from “Few Broncos reportedly…” to more accurately reflect the story.
The more the Denver Broncos struggle, particularly on offense, the more speculation will run rampant that Russell Wilson’s teammates aren’t very fond of him. When he’s getting paid almost a quarter-billion to lose to 2022 Sam Darnold, and when he’s on pace to nearly finish with fewer touchdown passes than bathrooms in his house — you start to wonder what the breaking point is.
And even while there are moments on the field where you think the Broncos have just about had it with Wilson, we haven’t yet heard of many reported personal tiffs off the field. Until Wednesday.
A report from Mike Klis of local Denver news station 9News states that Wilson — born on November 29th — had a big party thrown by his wife and popular singer Ciara last week. While it was probably a huge bash, only about half of the Broncos’ players apparently showed up to celebrate Wilson’s latest trip around the sun:
Oof. Awkward. It’s not often you hear about a nine-time veteran Pro Bowler seemingly being so disliked by his teammates, but that might be where we are with Wilson now. And if Wilson can’t step up again this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, then it seems apparent the general controversy around him may only grow more.
Naturally, the parallels of some Broncos players standing Wilson up on his birthday had folks making comparisons to the fictional Bo Callahan (ironically, also a Wisconsin quarterback) from the movie Draft Day.
NFL fans kept making the same joke about Wilson's birthday party and Callahan in "Draft Day"
