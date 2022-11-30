ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

About half the Broncos reportedly came to Russell Wilson's 34th bday party, and NFL fans all made the same 'Draft Day' joke

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vUmZU_0jShI8K600

Editor’s note: The headline has been changed from “Few Broncos reportedly…” to more accurately reflect the story.

The more the Denver Broncos struggle, particularly on offense, the more speculation will run rampant that Russell Wilson’s teammates aren’t very fond of him. When he’s getting paid almost a quarter-billion to lose to 2022 Sam Darnold, and when he’s on pace to nearly finish with fewer touchdown passes than bathrooms in his house — you start to wonder what the breaking point is.

And even while there are moments on the field where you think the Broncos have just about had it with Wilson, we haven’t yet heard of many reported personal tiffs off the field. Until Wednesday.

A report from Mike Klis of local Denver news station 9News states that Wilson — born on November 29th — had a big party thrown by his wife and popular singer Ciara last week. While it was probably a huge bash, only about half of the Broncos’ players apparently showed up to celebrate Wilson’s latest trip around the sun:

Oof. Awkward. It’s not often you hear about a nine-time veteran Pro Bowler seemingly being so disliked by his teammates, but that might be where we are with Wilson now. And if Wilson can’t step up again this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, then it seems apparent the general controversy around him may only grow more.

Naturally, the parallels of some Broncos players standing Wilson up on his birthday had folks making comparisons to the fictional Bo Callahan (ironically, also a Wisconsin quarterback) from the movie Draft Day.

NFL fans kept making the same joke about Wilson's birthday party and Callahan in "Draft Day"

Comments / 88

blueace
6d ago

It’s funny that someone came to the party and counted how many players he saw. I’m sure he looked super fun to be around as he was there to bash the dude. I’m sure he didn’t say any of this to Wilson’s face though. Nothing worse than being 2 faced

Reply
22
Ilene Morgan
6d ago

It's the offense and tnhe defense what do you expect when eneither are not doing their jobs. Can't put all the blame on the quarterback.

Reply(2)
9
Shagra
6d ago

Getting half the team to show up is pretty good. If one sends out 100 invitations the norm is less than 50% will attend.

Reply(10)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Luck breaks silence on retirement

As if Indianapolis Colts fans thought they could get away during the bye week from the constant narratives surrounding the team, a bombshell was dropped Tuesday morning. Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck finally broke his silence on why he retired in the middle of the prime of his career in a deep-thinking, reflective article by Seth Wickersham of ESPN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
iheart.com

Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'

Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now that the contender 49ers are ironically sticking with Mr. Irrelevant

Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
CLEVELAND, OH
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dennis Allen's explanation for a late-game penalty couldn't be worse

What were the New Orleans Saints doing throughout training camp? Did they forget to work on assembling a huddle?. The Saints were fouled for having twelve men on the field late in Monday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, facing 3rd-and-2 from the Tampa Bay 3-yard line with 3:49 remaining. That penalty turned the situation into 3rd-and-7 from the 8-yard line. Andy Dalton threw short of the sticks for a 5-yard completion, setting up 4-and-2 from where they started the sequence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What J.J. McCarthy said after learning Michigan football will play TCU in the CFP

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Last year, the goal for Michigan football wasn’t to win the national championship, it turns out. This year, it absolutely is. In his first year as the starting quarterback for the Wolverines, J.J. McCarthy hadn’t necessarily put the team on his back until the biggest games, as his career has been a progression. Same can be said of this team, as McCarthy notes that last year’s goal was to beat Ohio State — this year, the team wants more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

183K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy