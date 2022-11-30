ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byhalia, MS

DeSoto Times Today

Southaven to expand utilities operations into former Entergy buildings

Southaven will be expanding its utilities operations into two former Energy buildings which the city has acquired. Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced in his Facebook blog this week that the city recently purchased the two buildings at the corner of Highway 51 and Dorchester Drive which were used by Entergy since 1973 and will move its entire utilities operations there.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Oxford Eagle

Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Landshark Nutrition

The Oxford Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new business to the Chamber on Thursday as they held a ribbon cutting for Landshark Nutrition. Owner Tameisha Jewel was joined by friends, family and business people from the community as she cut the big red ribbon. Also in attendance were...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Event helps DeSoto County residents find missing money

Photo: People gathered to meet with staff from State Treasurer’s David McRae’s office during the Unclaimed Property event in Hernando on Tuesday. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Most of those who went to this week’s Unclaimed Property event at the DeSoto County Administration Building probably didn’t come away with a lot...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis groups shedding light on eviction issue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Executive Director of the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis is teaming up with the Memphis Public Interest Law Center to bring the exhibition, Evicted to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. ”It’s a series of videos and photographs that share the story of eviction and...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Opinion | For four more years, the Shelby County Clerk's Office seems unfixable | Richard Ransom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk's Office is a joke, and because Wanda Halbert is the elected clerk who runs it, there's apparently nothing we can do to fix it. Today is December 1. It's the day Halbert promised county commissioners in an email she would have opened a new location to help ease delays and long lines for car tag renewals. That's after she missed an October 31 deadline in which she was handed the keys to a fully renovated location.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Mullen Automotive shows off new electric vehicle model

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Mullen Automotive is scheduled to start producing commercial electric vehicles next year in Tunica County, Mississippi, bringing hundreds of jobs to the region. The company will be producing the vehicles at a newly acquired property in Indiana and produce electric commercial cargo vehicles at its facility in Tunica County, formerly home to Green […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Old Towne approves food trucks

Visitors to Old Town in Olive Branch will soon be able to grab lunch at a food truck. The Old Towne Design Review Advisory Committee voted unanimously to allow food trucks to be able to set up on a concrete slab located at 9092 Goodman Road E. The application to...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
astate.edu

University Community Mourns Passing of Dr. David Cox, Emeritus Faculty

JONESBORO – The university community extends sympathy to the family, friends and former colleagues of Dr. David W. Cox, who died Tuesday. Cox lived in Oxford, Miss. Cox joined Arkansas State University’s faculty in 1992 as a department chair and one of the first professors for the Doctor of Education in educational leadership program, which was the institution’s first doctoral degree. He also taught in the Center for Excellence in Education, a division of the College of Education and Behavioral Science.
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Fatal house fire reported in Covington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hearts are broken across Tipton County after an early morning fire left one person dead and a community in mourning. Like the smell of lingering smoke in the air, a cloud of grief has hangs over a Covington neighborhood. “It’s just devastating around this time,” a neighbor told us. Early Saturday morning, […]
COVINGTON, TN
hottytoddy.com

Water Valley’s 2022 Christmas Parade

The Water Valley Christmas Parade went through town Friday night, complete with Santa and of course, candy. Local resident Kathy Howland shared her photos with Hotty Toddy News.
WATER VALLEY, MS
WREG

Two assisted living, memory care centers closing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis assisted living and memory care centers will be closing their doors next month, leaving dozens of residents scrambling to find another place to live. Laurel Glen at Memphis said after reviewing their business and the larger economic issues facing their industry, it had regretfully informed staff and residents they would […]
MEMPHIS, TN

