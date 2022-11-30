Read full article on original website
DeSoto Times Today
Southaven to expand utilities operations into former Entergy buildings
Southaven will be expanding its utilities operations into two former Energy buildings which the city has acquired. Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced in his Facebook blog this week that the city recently purchased the two buildings at the corner of Highway 51 and Dorchester Drive which were used by Entergy since 1973 and will move its entire utilities operations there.
Oxford Eagle
Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Landshark Nutrition
The Oxford Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new business to the Chamber on Thursday as they held a ribbon cutting for Landshark Nutrition. Owner Tameisha Jewel was joined by friends, family and business people from the community as she cut the big red ribbon. Also in attendance were...
desotocountynews.com
Event helps DeSoto County residents find missing money
Photo: People gathered to meet with staff from State Treasurer’s David McRae’s office during the Unclaimed Property event in Hernando on Tuesday. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Most of those who went to this week’s Unclaimed Property event at the DeSoto County Administration Building probably didn’t come away with a lot...
Memphis groups shedding light on eviction issue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Executive Director of the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis is teaming up with the Memphis Public Interest Law Center to bring the exhibition, Evicted to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. ”It’s a series of videos and photographs that share the story of eviction and...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | For four more years, the Shelby County Clerk's Office seems unfixable | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk's Office is a joke, and because Wanda Halbert is the elected clerk who runs it, there's apparently nothing we can do to fix it. Today is December 1. It's the day Halbert promised county commissioners in an email she would have opened a new location to help ease delays and long lines for car tag renewals. That's after she missed an October 31 deadline in which she was handed the keys to a fully renovated location.
Mullen Automotive shows off new electric vehicle model
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Mullen Automotive is scheduled to start producing commercial electric vehicles next year in Tunica County, Mississippi, bringing hundreds of jobs to the region. The company will be producing the vehicles at a newly acquired property in Indiana and produce electric commercial cargo vehicles at its facility in Tunica County, formerly home to Green […]
Memphis lynching site may be 1st on National Register of Historic Places
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The site of a brutal mob attack more than a century ago in Memphis could become the first lynching site in the country listed on the National Register of Historic Places, a local historian says. It was a case that echoed all the way to Washington and New York City. The 1917 […]
Tennessee Tribune
Evangelist Louise Dowdy Patterson was the ‘Perfect Type’ of First Lady
MEMPHIS, TN — “I can say without reservation that we’re not closing down shop and looking to pack it in,” said Robert S. White II, sharing his thoughts and feelings about the ministry of Louise Dowdy Patterson and her legacy. Mrs. Patterson, widow of the late...
DeSoto Times Today
Old Towne approves food trucks
Visitors to Old Town in Olive Branch will soon be able to grab lunch at a food truck. The Old Towne Design Review Advisory Committee voted unanimously to allow food trucks to be able to set up on a concrete slab located at 9092 Goodman Road E. The application to...
Memphis teachers owed thousands of dollars after school suddenly closes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some educators in Memphis are looking for answers after their school unexpectedly closed and they were left without pay. Just three weeks after the first day of school, the tuition-free private school Individualized Intellect Institute, or I3, shut its doors. One teacher told ABC24’s Eryn Rogers,...
Ceiling collapse at Memphis apartment causes headaches for tenant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local resident was abruptly awakened out of her sleep to a disturbing sight. Her ceiling was on the floor. Deborah Jones told FOX13 that she thought a storm whipped through her home on Aug. 23 but it was a ceiling collapse. “It was like a...
astate.edu
University Community Mourns Passing of Dr. David Cox, Emeritus Faculty
JONESBORO – The university community extends sympathy to the family, friends and former colleagues of Dr. David W. Cox, who died Tuesday. Cox lived in Oxford, Miss. Cox joined Arkansas State University’s faculty in 1992 as a department chair and one of the first professors for the Doctor of Education in educational leadership program, which was the institution’s first doctoral degree. He also taught in the Center for Excellence in Education, a division of the College of Education and Behavioral Science.
MLGW’s Power of Warmth applications closed after receiving more applications than units
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water said they have closed applications for the Power of Warmth program due to receiving more applications than available units. The program was for qualified low-income seniors and disabled residents. MLGW and the Neighborhood Christian Centers Inc. were distributing 100 electric blankets...
Fatal house fire reported in Covington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hearts are broken across Tipton County after an early morning fire left one person dead and a community in mourning. Like the smell of lingering smoke in the air, a cloud of grief has hangs over a Covington neighborhood. “It’s just devastating around this time,” a neighbor told us. Early Saturday morning, […]
Memphis murder suspect arrested in Columbia
A Memphis man wanted by police for a deadly shooting was arrested Thursday in Columbia, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday. The post Memphis murder suspect arrested in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
localmemphis.com
Germantown parent reacts to Germantown's $5 million offer to buy out the '3G' schools
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — As the city of Germantown works to buy out Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS), MSCS officials are asking for a potential new high school to be built if the buyout goes through. The cost is estimated to be between $110 million and $125 million. The city of...
actionnews5.com
CANCELED: City watch for missing man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department canceled a city watch for Julius Clark. There were no details given on how he was found.
hottytoddy.com
Water Valley’s 2022 Christmas Parade
The Water Valley Christmas Parade went through town Friday night, complete with Santa and of course, candy. Local resident Kathy Howland shared her photos with Hotty Toddy News.
Two assisted living, memory care centers closing in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis assisted living and memory care centers will be closing their doors next month, leaving dozens of residents scrambling to find another place to live. Laurel Glen at Memphis said after reviewing their business and the larger economic issues facing their industry, it had regretfully informed staff and residents they would […]
‘He never finished the job’: Memphis football icons want thousands of dollars back from contractor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis football father-son duo worry a contractor dropped the ball on jobs worth thousands of dollars. “One of the things that probably hurt me more than anything is to feel that I was used,” said Glenn Rogers Sr., the first Black football player for then-Memphis State University.
