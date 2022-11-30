Read full article on original website
Family and Iowa community say goodbye to 4 boys killed in tragic fire
The community gathered to mourn the deaths of the children and support the McLuer family. Twelve-year-old John Mikal, 10-year-old Odin-Thor, six-year-old Drako-Ragnar, and three-year-old Phenix-Moon Ivar died in the fire on November 16th.
Six families still living at unlicensed inn, despite city and state violations
For the third time in two months, the state of Iowa has refused to issue a hotel license to a Charles City inn plagued by health and fire-safety violations. The Hartwood Inn, however, continues to remain in business, and the owner says there are six families living there now. The Iowa Department of Inspections and […] The post Six families still living at unlicensed inn, despite city and state violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Law Enforcement Searches North Iowa Home in Missing Person Investigation
Law enforcement agencies have searched a north Iowa home as part of a missing person investigation. In a Facebook post, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), conducted the search of a home at 808 Main Street in Elma on Wednesday.
Missing trailer found in Dodge County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One Rochester business has a lot to be thankful for. Dr. Melanie Brennan, CEO of Video EA Therapeutics says their trailer that was stolen over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been found. Dr. Brennan says the trailer was found Thursday morning in Dodge County and credits the KIMT story on the theft that aired Wednesday night for the recovery.
Saying Goodbye to the McLuer Brothers
It's been two weeks since 4 boys tragically died in a fire in Mason City. Tonight -- they were laid to rest.
New Sweet Spot To Open In Cedar Falls
Downtown Cedar Falls is growing with even more new businesses. The past few months have seen a whole lot of change to the Cedar Falls business scene. We've seen many different restaurants and eateries come and go in the fall. Another new *sweet* addition to Main Street is coming very soon.
Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open
An Iowa hotel has been operating for one year without the required state license, despite dozens of health and safety violations cited by regulators. The hotel’s owner, Gilbert Starble, says the Hartwood Inn of Charles City has served as a home for what he calls “criminals, ex-convicts, recovering addicts and poor people.” In recent months, […] The post Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Webster City man sent to federal prison after a wiretap investigation.
A 44 year old Webster City man was sentenced this week after a federal wiretap caught him arranging to acquire methamphetamine over the phone. Gabriel Allen Pelz was sentenced November 29 to more than 15 years in federal prison in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Pelz pleaded guility on May 18 to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of use of a communication facility to commit a felony drug crime. According to federal court authorities, Pelz ordered a pound of ice methamphetamine from a man he met in state prison. The man is identified as Andrew Surprenant. Surprenant had previously admitted he was involved with a Mexico based drug trafficking organization. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison on October 21. Pelz met Surprenant while they were both incarcerated in state prison. Pelz was released from state custody a year ago in December,2021.The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that last January, Pelz contacted Surprenant and arranged to acquire a pound of ice methamphetamine. At the time law enforcement was monitoring a wiretap on Surprenant’s residence and watched Pelz arrived there. After Pelz left , he was stopped by officers who recovered a pound of ice methamphetamine from him. He later admitted that he got the ice methamphetamine from Surprenant and intended to distribute it in the Webster City area. Pelz was sentenced to 188 months in prison which is slightly more than 15 and a half years. He will also served a six year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Pelz is being held in the United State Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison facility. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force,which is a program of the U.S.Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several area law enforcement agencies.
The flu arrives in Cerro Gordo County
MASON CITY, Iowa – CG Public Health says it has detected influenza in Cerro Gordo County. In the wake of Thanksgiving holiday gatherings, health officials say an increase in flu activity is likely. CG Public Health is reminding the public of the following flu facts:. • The time from...
Mower County issues official statement on conduct of Sheriff Sandvik
AUSTIN, Minn. – Mower County has issued an official statement on questions about the conduct of Sheriff Steve Sandvik. Mower County Administrator Trish Harren says a complaint was filed that accused Sheriff Sandvik of showing up for work intoxicated on November 16. Harren said Sandvik was taken home that day by Chief Deputy Mark May for a medical reason.
Longtime newspaper writer, author John Skipper dies
MASON CITY — A longtime Mason City newspaper writer and author has died. John Skipper worked in the newspaper industry for 52 years, most of those with the Globe Gazette. Skipper was the newspaper’s city and county government reporter. He had retired in February 2018, but wrote a weekly column for the newspaper up until last week.
Teens Found with Drugs in Vehicle
Below is a press release from the Cedar Falls Police:. On December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:32 AM a Cedar Falls Police Officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of University Ave and Main St. The vehicle was occupied by three juveniles, all 14 years of age. Upon making contact, officers detected the odor of marijuana from the vehicle. The subsequent investigation led to several drug related violations and seizure of drugs and paraphernalia. The registered owner of the vehicle was contacted. He was unaware the vehicle had been taken and reports the suspects were operating the vehicle without his consent.
Waldorf University has new but familiar ownership
FOREST CITY, Iowa – Waldorf University is now under new, but very familiar, ownership. The Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation has completed the purchase of the school from Columbia Southern Education Group. The change in ownership was announced in June and was finalized Friday. “We are very excited about the...
