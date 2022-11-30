ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, FREE live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, where to watch the World Cup

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e7D1I_0jShHpiX00

Saudi Arabia will meet Mexico in Group C World Cup action as both clubs look to qualify for the final 16 on Wednesday.

All four sides are still in it to advance to the knockout round and with certainty, Argentina and Poland will drop points, this will be an interesting afternoon of World Cup soccer.

We have you covered throughout the World Cup, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the match today.

  • When: Wednesday, November 30
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FS1 (4K), Telemundo
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Saudi Arabia possible starting lineup:

Alowais; Abdulhamid, Al-Amri, Tambakti, Al-Ghannam; Kanno; Al-Buraikan, Al-Hassan, Al-Najei, Al-Dawsari; Al-Shehri

Mexico possible starting lineup:

Ochoa; Sanchez, Moreno, Montes, Gallardo; Herrera, Guardado, Chavez; Lozano, Jimenez, Vega

Soccer Odds and Betting Lines

Soccer odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Saudi Arabia (+450) vs. Mexico (-175)

Draw: +310

Want some action on the World Cup? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Japan's goal that ultimately eliminated Germany counted thanks to the cruelest geometric twist

Japan shocked Spain — and Germany — with a 2-1 victory on Thursday to win Group E at the 2022 World Cup. Yes, Germany is out early in the World Cup once more despite winning their match against Costa Rica 4-2. The Germans needed to win and Japan needed to lose in order for the team to advance to the knockout round. Unfortunately for Germany, Japan came to play on Thursday and bested Spain, who also made it into the knockout round as the runner up of Group E.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

181K+
Followers
238K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy