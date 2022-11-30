Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, FREE live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, where to watch the World Cup

Saudi Arabia will meet Mexico in Group C World Cup action as both clubs look to qualify for the final 16 on Wednesday.

All four sides are still in it to advance to the knockout round and with certainty, Argentina and Poland will drop points, this will be an interesting afternoon of World Cup soccer.

When: Wednesday, November 30

Wednesday, November 30 Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

2:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: FS1 (4K), Telemundo

Saudi Arabia possible starting lineup:

Alowais; Abdulhamid, Al-Amri, Tambakti, Al-Ghannam; Kanno; Al-Buraikan, Al-Hassan, Al-Najei, Al-Dawsari; Al-Shehri

Mexico possible starting lineup:

Ochoa; Sanchez, Moreno, Montes, Gallardo; Herrera, Guardado, Chavez; Lozano, Jimenez, Vega

Soccer Odds and Betting Lines

Soccer odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Saudi Arabia (+450) vs. Mexico (-175)

Draw: +310

