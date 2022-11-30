ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas praise Max Homa's swing at Hero World Challenge

By Riley Hamel
 3 days ago
Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is no longer in the field for this week’s Hero World Challenge at Albany in the Bahamas, however, he’s still on the grounds and not only met with the media on Tuesday, but also participated in the Hero Shot competition alongside Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick and several other big-name stars set to tee it up Thursday.

One of them being Max Homa.

Homa and Woods played together during the first two rounds of the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews earlier this year, a dream come true for Homa who grew up idolizing the 15-time major champion.

On Tuesday, Woods sat next to Thomas during the shootout and whispered praises of Homa’s swing while the Cal product took cracks at the 87-yard floating green.

HERO: Tee times, TV info | Yardage book | Merchandise

Imagining Tiger loving your swing? That’s the dream.

Homa had this to say about the video: “Yeah, I didn’t hear that, but it is crazy. At The Open Championship when we played, he came up to me on like the fourth hole and said my swing looked great and I was hitting it really well. That was cool to hear. I think most guys have tried to take something from Tiger’s golf swing because it’s been so perfect for so many years, so it’s very nice to hear that … To hear a guy that, you know, I look up to and kind of play golf because he made it cool say something nice about me is great. And it was nice to beat him in the wedge thing yesterday, that felt really good.”

