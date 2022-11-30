Zanesville – A accident that involved an auger during construction stopped traffic when emergency crews rushed to free a man from a serious accident. Troopers from the Zanesville Post are investigating an injury incident that was reported on November 30, 2022, at 3:54pm on Interstate 70 near milepost 15S in the City of Zanesville. The incident occurred when Christopher R. Siefker age 43 of Baltimore, Ohio was assisting with the construction on Interstate 70 when he became trapped in an auger.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO