sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple injuries reported in Pickaway Co. crash
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a crash in Pickaway County. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers around 7:30 a.m. this morning. According to first responders, the crash happened near the intersection of Cochran Road and Route 56. One person, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said, was...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Body Found in Hocking County
Hocking County – First Responders are heading to the scene of a body that was just found in Hocking Hills state park area around 6 pm on Friday. According to sources, the body was found in the John Glenn Astronomy park area of Hocking Hills State Park. Ohio Department...
Coroner ID’s woman killed in Washington Twp. crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the woman killed in a crash on Wednesday in Washington Township. On Wednesday, November 30 at 10:52 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a […]
Over 5,000 reporting power outage throughout Miami Valley
Over 5,200 AES customers are reporting they are without power Saturday morning. Multiple counties are reporting down power lines and “glowing” transformers, dispatch from Montgomery County and Clark County confirmed. Authorities have responded to these sites and contacted AES for electrical repairs along with Ohio Department of Transportation...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
One-hundred-twenty-four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Those calls include:. 12:26 pm, offices investigated a two-vehicle crash on Washington Street at the Viaduct. One vehicle left the scene and was located and the driver was arrested, processed, cited, and released. No injuries were reported. 4:06...
sciotopost.com
Baltimore Man Trapped in Road Construction Accident Shuts Down Traffic on I-70
Zanesville – A accident that involved an auger during construction stopped traffic when emergency crews rushed to free a man from a serious accident. Troopers from the Zanesville Post are investigating an injury incident that was reported on November 30, 2022, at 3:54pm on Interstate 70 near milepost 15S in the City of Zanesville. The incident occurred when Christopher R. Siefker age 43 of Baltimore, Ohio was assisting with the construction on Interstate 70 when he became trapped in an auger.
1 dead, multiple injured in fiery semi-truck crash; I-75 reopened
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died, and several others were brought to the hospital after two semi-trucks and two cars collided on I-75, closing both lanes for several hours. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, five vehicles collided on I-75 near the eastbound ramp for I-70 and the exits for Eaton and […]
Record-Herald
Greenfield man new commander of SSCC police academy
Southern State Community College has announced Doug Daniels, of Greenfield, as the new commander of the Ohio Basic Peace Officer Academy (OPOTA). Daniels succeeds Ron Fithen, of Wilmington, who served as commander of the program for a little over 20 years. Daniels has a comprehensive law enforcement background that encompasses...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Homicide Involving Family Members in Madison Township
Fairfield County – Fairfield county has arrested a man who has shot and killed his brother. According to early reports, Fairfield county was called to the scene of a shooting around 1 pm on 2800 Arter Road. When they arrived they set up a perimeter and one person was found shot.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe High School goes into modified lockdown after disruption
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local high school went into lockdown Friday afternoon. It happened at around 1:45 p.m. at Chillicothe High School after a call was reported that there was a “fight” outside the school. Police officers and deputies responded to the building as administrators placed classrooms on a modified lockdown.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County First Responders will “Light the Sky” for Local Nursing Homes in December
PICKAWAY – First responders will create a special procession next week to give some locals something to smile about on the holidays. First responders, including Pickaway Sheriff, Circleville Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ashville PD, South Bloomfield, Commerical Point, Pickaway Township, Scioto Township, Harrison Township, Harrison fire, and more will lead a Christmas procession for our nursing home residents and hospital patients to spread the holiday cheer!
kchi.com
New Chillicothe Police Officer Approved
A new police officer will be joining the ranks of the Chillicothe Police Department soon. The Chillicothe City Council, in their executive session, approved hiring Christine Hillyard. Hillyard is expected to complete her training on December 9th and get licensed. The starting pay is $18.22 per hour. Hillyard is expected...
Food truck owners try to crime-proof their business following another theft
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Early Friday morning, a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled a car over and was taking down information when he noticed a pickup truck that drove by him was emitting sparks. The deputy began to follow a truck that was hauling a food cart, that turned...
Sheriff: Ohio man accidentally shoots girlfriend in neck
The 39-year-old victim was taken to Adena Pike Medical Center for treatment. The sheriff's office did not release her condition.
2 people in custody following pursuit in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD — Two people are in custody following a police chase in Clark County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. It started at the Kroger on the 2700 block of E. Main Street when deputies responded to reports of a stolen car. Body cameras captured...
Ohio Police Stop Traffic To Scoop Up Cash Spilled On Busy Freeway
Government Technology
Columbus, Ohio, Garbage Trucks Collect Critical City Data
In the smart city world, the often-overlooked trash truck and its humble sanitation worker are emerging as prime sources of data collection, application and insight. Data-driven enhancements can range from better trash pickup itself to a set of ancillary services that include snow removal, recycling and inspections. If one considers sanitation workers as the collectors of not just trash, but also of data, one can see even more opportunity.
sciotopost.com
Measles Exposure Spreads to Ross County
COLUMBUS – Measle cases continue to rise in Ohio, the recent number is 50. Accoridng to the City of Columbus reported the first cases of Measles in October. Most of the spread was from in a daycare and school locations in the area. On Wednesday Columbus Public Health commissioner...
Record-Herald
Sons of Union Vets installs 2023 officers
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) Past Ohio Department Commander Shawn A. Cox installed the Henry Casey Camp officers for 2023 at a recent regular meeting of the camp. The camp charter was draped in black in honor of camp member Judge Michael Daugherty, who died Sept. 8.
cdrecycler.com
Ohio contractor demolishes former Rumpke MRF
Cincinnati-based Rumpke Waste & Recycling has begun demolition on its material recovery facility (MRF) in Columbus, Ohio, to construct a new MRF at that location. Rumpke says it has contracted with Columbus-based Elford Inc. to perform construction work on the site, while Marengo, Ohio-based Complete Clearing Inc. serves as the demolition contractor on the job. Complete Clearing has performed numerous demolition jobs in the Columbus area, including the demolition of the White Castle headquarters.
