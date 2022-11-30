ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise

KSNF/KODE — The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs.
MISSOURI STATE

