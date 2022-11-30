ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Instant View: Powell says rate hike moderation may come by December

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, while cautioning the fight against inflation was far from over and that key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long.
Markets Insider

The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns

The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
CNBC

Dollar index lowest since August as inflation moderates

The U.S. dollar dipped to 16-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after data showed that U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation moderated, adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to reaching a peak in interest rates. The move comes after Fed...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-Yields fall further on moderate inflation outlook, strong economy

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Moderating inflation in October pushed U.S. Treasury yields down further on Thursday after a strong rally the day before when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank could slow its pace of interest rate hikes in two weeks. The market embraced...
kitco.com

Solid Price gains for gold, silver following Dovish Powell

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, with silver scoring a six-month high. A dovish lean by the U.S. central bank is fueling the metals markets bulls today. February gold was last up $37.80 at $1,797.80 and March silver was up $0.614 at $22.395.
Axios

Fed chair Powell: No "clear progress" toward lower inflation

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said there isn't yet "clear progress" that decades-high inflation has turned a corner, despite rapid interest rate increases and slowing economic growth. Why it matters: The assessment signals that the Fed will continue raising interest rates higher than its leaders expected, and will...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Finishes Up 4.5% after Powell Speech

Stocks erased losses in the afternoon as Jerome Powell spoke. Investors appeared to like his comments about moderating the pace of future rate hikes, setting the stage for a 50 basis point increase at the next meeting. Indeed, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 2.18%, 3.1%, and 4.58%, respectively.
kalkinemedia.com

Fed's Bullard: we've got a ways to go on rate hikes

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates quite a bit further in order to gain control of inflation and bring back down toward the central bank's 2% goal, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Monday. "We've got a ways to go," Bullard said...
UPI News

Federal Reserve leaders conflicted over next interest rate hike

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Members of the Federal Reserve System are weighing the next interest rate hike coming in December, deciding between an increase of one percentage point or possibly less. Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller said he is encouraged by key recent market reports that indicate the economy is...
