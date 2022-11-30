ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Law & Crime

Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit

An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
ARIZONA STATE
