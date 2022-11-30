Read full article on original website
Looking Ahead to Possible Bowl Games for Ole Miss
The regular season of the 2022 college football slate came to a close last weekend and now everyone looks towards championship week and bowl game selections. Ole Miss finished the regular season with a 8-4 overall record and a 4-4 mark in the SEC after a 24-22 loss to in-state rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving.
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Takes on Memphis on the Road
Ole Miss men’s basketball team returns to the hardwood on Saturday evening as they travel up I-55 to take on the Memphis Tigers. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2 inside the FedEx Forum. Ole Miss (6-1) looks to bounce back from a 59-55...
Commissioner Caldwell Seeks Local Input on Transportation Issues
Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell will be holding several town hall-style meetings across north Mississippi. “Hopefully, these are just the beginning of better communication between us all,” Caldwell said. “Originally these same meetings were scheduled in early 2020. COVID closures canceled them as venues closed and in-person public meetings halted.”
New Living Space at UMMC Grenada a Boon to Medical Students on Rotation
The summer before her third year at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Judi Beth Stephens trained hands-on at the elbows of physicians and surgeons at the University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada. It was an invaluable learning experience on the front lines of rural medicine – but it...
UM Scholarship Program Gains New Chair, Member
The Ole Miss Women’s Council for Philanthropy, a scholarship program at the University of Mississippi, has welcomed a new chair and a new member to further its mission to nurture student leadership, philanthropy and mentoring. Suzan Thames, of Ridgeland, is the new chair, and Margaret Khayat, of Oxford, is...
Holiday Giving Week at Children’s of Mississippi is Dec. 12-16
Santa’s helpers around the state can deliver items to Mississippi’s only children’s hospital at the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi Dec. 12-16. “This will be the first time that Holiday Giving Week is held at the Sanderson Tower,” said Jen Hospodor, director...
UM Reminds Employees, Students that Marijuana is Considered Illegal, Regardless of Medical Card Possession
As the state of Mississippi continues to put the final touches on the new Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program, the University of Mississippi reminded students and faculty about federal laws against marijuana. In an email sent out Friday morning to faculty, students and staff, the University said that federal laws and...
MHP Investigates 6 Fatal Wrecks Resulting in 6 Deaths Over Holiday Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated six fatal crashes on Mississippi highways during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Enforcement Period started at 6 a.m. on Nov. 23 and ended at midnight on Sunday. MHP issued 9,179 citations, made 172 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 212 crashes resulting...
Rain Could Affect Local Christmas Parades
Mother Nature is not making it easy for local Christmas parades over the next few days in and around Lafayette County. Rain is in the forecast for just about every day over the next several days. Water Valley will have its parade at 6 p.m. tonight, and with any luck,...
University Expands Research Integrity and Compliance Efforts
The University of Mississippi has expanded and re-branded its Office of Research Integrity and Compliance to boost security and strengthen protections for university researchers and their projects. The newly-named Office of Research, Integrity, Security and Compliance, or RISC, a division of the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs, also has...
Man Accused of Jay Lee’s Murder Let Out on $250K Bond While Awaiting Trial
The man accused of killing Ole Miss student Jimmy “Jay” Lee was granted bond Thursday by a Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge. During a bond hearing Thursday, Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. was given a $250,000 bond. He will have to wear a GPS monitoring device at his expense and turn over his passport while awaiting trial.
Water Valley’s 2022 Christmas Parade
The Water Valley Christmas Parade went through town Friday night, complete with Santa and of course, candy. Local resident Kathy Howland shared her photos with Hotty Toddy News.
