WTHR
HOWEY: Dire Hoosier health and billions of surplus dollars
INDIANAPOLIS — If you live in Carmel or Noblesville, statistically you’ll live about nine years longer than someone in Scottsburg, and about six years longer than a Hoosier living in Gas City. In the television age of Hoosier politics, there have been seismic reports that brought along middling...
bcdemocrat.com
Rezone of 44.5 acres in Gnaw Bone OK’d; Nearby property seeks same rezone, discussion tabled til December
GNAW BONE — Nearly 22 years ago, 75 Gnaw Bone residents came together and opposed the rezoning request for a 44.5-acre piece of land from industrial to planned unit development (PUD). The petitioner had planned for a 64-unit, high density, manufactured home community. The Brown County Area Plan Commission...
Judge denies injunction blocking investigation into OB-GYN who handled controversial abortion
A Marion County judge on Friday chose not to block an investigation into two Indianapolis-based doctors who say they are being targeted by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. But while Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch denied an injunction she did find that Rokita violated state confidentiality laws when he publicly discussed his office’s […] The post Judge denies injunction blocking investigation into OB-GYN who handled controversial abortion appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Current Publishing
Fishers breaks ground for new city hall, arts center
The City of Fishers broke ground Nov. 30 on the new City Hall and Arts Center. Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness, members of the Fishers City Council, Indianapolis Arts Center executive director Mark Williams and city staff attended the event in anticipation of the new community-focused city building. “One of the...
WNDU
Public gives input on U.S. 30 project
HAMLET, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is asking residents for input on how to “ProPEL” the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors forward. INDOT held a meeting at Oregon-Davis High School Wednesday to talk about a project area that includes U.S. 30 from Valparaiso to the Indiana/Ohio state line and U.S. 31 between Hamilton County and Plymouth.
ballstatedailynews.com
As part of Muncie’s Riverfront District project, The Clubhouse @ Accutech is introduced to the Muncie community
There is no better way to get the Muncie community together than over food and golf for all ages. At least that’s what the president of Accutech Systems Corporation Adam Unger said. The Clubhouse @ Accutech first opened its doors to the public in July 2022. While the path...
Indianapolis Recorder
Indianapolis pastor James Jackson launches campaign for mayor
Fervent Prayer pastor James Jackson announced his candidacy for mayor during a campaign launch event Nov. 29, telling supporters he wants to make Indianapolis the “best city to live in.” Jackson will run as a Republican. With a vision of “transforming” Indianapolis, Jackson created a plan titled the...
WRBI Radio
2023 Lilly Endowment, DCCF Scholarship recipients announced
Decatur County, IN — The Decatur County Community Foundation recently announced this year’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipient and the four DCCF Community Scholarship winners. Lilly Endowment has selected Christina Fogg, a senior at Greensburg Community High School, as this year’s Decatur County recipient. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars...
Current Publishing
Fishers 1 percent food and beverage tax takes effect
The Fishers 1 percent food and beverage tax went into effect Dec. 1. The tax is expected to generate approximately $3.2 million a year to help pay for the $170 million event center planned in the Fishers District. The event center will become the home of the Indianapolis Fuel minor league hockey team. The building is also planned to serve as a community center to host events such as Hamilton Southeastern and Fishers high school graduations.
Brewbound.com
Upland Brewing Company Opens Tap House On Indianapolis’ North Side
BLOOMINGTON – Upland Brewing Company, a craft brewer with brewery and brewpub locations throughout Indiana, announces the opening of its new tap house location on Indianapolis’ north side. Located at 4939 E. 82nd St. 46250, the new Upland Brewing Company tap house is having its grand opening tomorrow, December 2. The new location will feature a rotating beer and seasonal food menu.
Current Publishing
Developer plans senior housing project in Noblesville
A developer is planning to bring a senior housing project to Noblesville near Ind. 32 and Little Chicago Road. The Justus Companies, based in Indianapolis, plans to build Promenade Trails, which calls for 151 apartments and 59 cottage homes at the northwest corner of Ind. 32 and Mill Creek Road. The property is near Promenade Apartments that opened in 2020.
Fishers swears in first Black female firefighter
FISHERS, Ind. — A new Fishers firefighter is making history. Lauren Gray was among 18 new firefighters sworn in by the Fishers Fire Department Friday night. She is the first Black woman to join the department. "I hope to open up doors and I hope to be part of...
Woman sentenced for seeking COVID-19 relief loans for fake businesses
D’Ericka Lee, 29, was sentenced to a year of probation after pleading guilty to wire fraud and using fake documents in order to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 related disaster loans.
Current Publishing
Johnson Addition neighbors feel Carmel ‘moved the goalposts’ in allowing 6-story building near homes
The Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals voted 5-0 Nov. 28 against an appeal supported by several residents in the Johnson Addition neighborhood asking the city to essentially require a variance – and thus a public vote – for a six-story apartment building proposed near their homes. The redevelopment...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Fire makes five promotions
Congratulations to Captain Scott Hunter, Lieutenant Spencer Morris, Engineer Murry Dixon II, Engineer Tim Recker, and Engineer Caleb Nicley on their recent promotions at the Noblesville Fire Department. Captain Hunter is a 13-year veteran of NFD and will assume a spot on A Crew. Lt. Morris is a 16-year veteran...
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Franklin Community student collects blankets for deputies as senior project
A senior project turned into a wave of positivity for Franklin student, Jackson Baker, who decided to collect blankets for the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
Current Publishing
Longtime owners look to sell Carmel’s Smokey Row Family Swim Club
For Jason and Cindy Leuking, owning the Smokey Row Family Swim Club for the last 17 years has been a family affair, as their children took lessons, competed and worked at the pool in the summers. Now, with their youngest daughter attending and swimming at the University of Notre Dame,...
readthereporter.com
Carmel unveils “LoveEternal” sculpture
A meeting between artist JAMoore and Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard where the mayor was presented with a drawing of “LoveEternal” evolved into the concept for a sculpture to be placed near The Center for The Performing Arts, Hotel Carmichael, and City Center. The city’s ongoing commitment to the arts creates opportunities for artists to share their talents with the community, while also serving as a powerful economic development tool and cultural attraction. “LoveEternal” was unveiled on Thursday.
AMR 'scaling back operations,' lets go of Central Indiana employees
A company spokesperson tells WRTV on Nov. 30, employees were told their jobs no longer existed. WRTV is working to learn how many people are affected.
