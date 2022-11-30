ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

WTHR

HOWEY: Dire Hoosier health and billions of surplus dollars

INDIANAPOLIS — If you live in Carmel or Noblesville, statistically you’ll live about nine years longer than someone in Scottsburg, and about six years longer than a Hoosier living in Gas City. In the television age of Hoosier politics, there have been seismic reports that brought along middling...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Judge denies injunction blocking investigation into OB-GYN who handled controversial abortion

A Marion County judge on Friday chose not to block an investigation into two Indianapolis-based doctors who say they are being targeted by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. But while Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch denied an injunction she did find that Rokita violated state confidentiality laws when he publicly discussed his office’s […] The post Judge denies injunction blocking investigation into OB-GYN who handled controversial abortion appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Fishers breaks ground for new city hall, arts center

The City of Fishers broke ground Nov. 30 on the new City Hall and Arts Center. Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness, members of the Fishers City Council, Indianapolis Arts Center executive director Mark Williams and city staff attended the event in anticipation of the new community-focused city building. “One of the...
FISHERS, IN
WNDU

Public gives input on U.S. 30 project

HAMLET, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is asking residents for input on how to “ProPEL” the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors forward. INDOT held a meeting at Oregon-Davis High School Wednesday to talk about a project area that includes U.S. 30 from Valparaiso to the Indiana/Ohio state line and U.S. 31 between Hamilton County and Plymouth.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Indianapolis pastor James Jackson launches campaign for mayor

Fervent Prayer pastor James Jackson announced his candidacy for mayor during a campaign launch event Nov. 29, telling supporters he wants to make Indianapolis the “best city to live in.” Jackson will run as a Republican. With a vision of “transforming” Indianapolis, Jackson created a plan titled the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

2023 Lilly Endowment, DCCF Scholarship recipients announced

Decatur County, IN — The Decatur County Community Foundation recently announced this year’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipient and the four DCCF Community Scholarship winners. Lilly Endowment has selected Christina Fogg, a senior at Greensburg Community High School, as this year’s Decatur County recipient. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Fishers 1 percent food and beverage tax takes effect

The Fishers 1 percent food and beverage tax went into effect Dec. 1. The tax is expected to generate approximately $3.2 million a year to help pay for the $170 million event center planned in the Fishers District. The event center will become the home of the Indianapolis Fuel minor league hockey team. The building is also planned to serve as a community center to host events such as Hamilton Southeastern and Fishers high school graduations.
FISHERS, IN
Brewbound.com

Upland Brewing Company Opens Tap House On Indianapolis’ North Side

BLOOMINGTON – Upland Brewing Company, a craft brewer with brewery and brewpub locations throughout Indiana, announces the opening of its new tap house location on Indianapolis’ north side. Located at 4939 E. 82nd St. 46250, the new Upland Brewing Company tap house is having its grand opening tomorrow, December 2. The new location will feature a rotating beer and seasonal food menu.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Developer plans senior housing project in Noblesville

A developer is planning to bring a senior housing project to Noblesville near Ind. 32 and Little Chicago Road. The Justus Companies, based in Indianapolis, plans to build Promenade Trails, which calls for 151 apartments and 59 cottage homes at the northwest corner of Ind. 32 and Mill Creek Road. The property is near Promenade Apartments that opened in 2020.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Fishers swears in first Black female firefighter

FISHERS, Ind. — A new Fishers firefighter is making history. Lauren Gray was among 18 new firefighters sworn in by the Fishers Fire Department Friday night. She is the first Black woman to join the department. "I hope to open up doors and I hope to be part of...
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville Fire makes five promotions

Congratulations to Captain Scott Hunter, Lieutenant Spencer Morris, Engineer Murry Dixon II, Engineer Tim Recker, and Engineer Caleb Nicley on their recent promotions at the Noblesville Fire Department. Captain Hunter is a 13-year veteran of NFD and will assume a spot on A Crew. Lt. Morris is a 16-year veteran...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Jake Wells

Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month

Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Longtime owners look to sell Carmel’s Smokey Row Family Swim Club

For Jason and Cindy Leuking, owning the Smokey Row Family Swim Club for the last 17 years has been a family affair, as their children took lessons, competed and worked at the pool in the summers. Now, with their youngest daughter attending and swimming at the University of Notre Dame,...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel unveils “LoveEternal” sculpture

A meeting between artist JAMoore and Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard where the mayor was presented with a drawing of “LoveEternal” evolved into the concept for a sculpture to be placed near The Center for The Performing Arts, Hotel Carmichael, and City Center. The city’s ongoing commitment to the arts creates opportunities for artists to share their talents with the community, while also serving as a powerful economic development tool and cultural attraction. “LoveEternal” was unveiled on Thursday.
CARMEL, IN

