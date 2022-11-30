ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Max Homa, as only he can, compares the LIV Golf rumors to finding out about a high school fight in math class

By Adam Schupak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elZVz_0jShHI1u00
Photo: Fernando Llano/Associated Press

NASSAU, Bahamas – Max Homa experienced pangs of guilt as he left his wife and newborn son, Cam, to compete in this week’s Hero World Challenge at Albany Club.

“Didn’t expect it to be this kind of difficult,” he said. “I feel guilty being in beautiful Bahamas while my wife’s grinding changing diapers, but here I am so might as well play well.”

Homa, who has ascended to No. 16 in the Official World Golf Ranking and won the Fortinet Championship to start the 2022-23 PGA Tour campaign, took time during his pre-tournament press conference to reflect on the year that was and compared the LIV-PGA Tour drama to being in high school all over again.

“Every week was kind of fun in a way, or funny. It got old, but every Monday, Tuesday was, ‘Did you hear so-and-so is going? Is that true? Did you hear this about this tournament? Is that true?’ It felt like you were in high school again in a way and you just got out to lunch and you got a text while you were in math that somebody got in a fight with somebody and now you’re going to go figure out what part of that was true, and rarely any of that was true, which is exactly how this season was for us. So, I think part of it is just like enjoying the little noise.”

HERO: Tee times, TV info | Yardage book | Merchandise

Homa counted himself among the “fortunate,” who didn’t get caught in the rumor mill and have to field a steady diet of questions of whether they were going to be the next player to jump to LIV.

“You know, hearing stories about certain guys saying, ‘Oh, I hear he’s gone.’ and then I’ll talk to them and they’ll say, ‘I haven’t talked to them in months,’ so this is just made up. I feel bad for them, I feel that’s a much harder gig.

“Obviously what Rory’s been doing and playing so well, kind of feels like two jobs, is tricky. Mine was just the fun end of it. Hear a rumor, joke about the rumor, forget about the rumor and move along, so it wasn’t so bad for me.”

Yet in a twisted way, Homa said he tried to insert himself into the conversation “just for the fun of it,” and cracked that it was “a huge insult” that his efforts to do so went unnoticed.

“I guess it would have been cool to be a part of that so I could live the life of, you know, it felt like a reality TV series for a bit,” he said. “I guess I tried. I changed my bio on Twitter once when I think Brooks changed his bio and everyone figured out he was going or something like that. I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to get in on this and see if people catch on,’ but didn’t realize that my Twitter bio doesn’t get a ton of traction, so that was news to me.

“The craziness of all of this was I feel like a little more outside than it was inside. Inside, like I said, I thought it was funny and fun, we were just trying to make light of it. It’s people’s lives, they can do what they want to do. I don’t know, I feel like a lot of us had fun with it. I had fun with it. It was taken as, like, slights to the LIV Tour, but I never meant, I just make fun of everything that I do and other people do. So it was funny. I would have liked to be caught in the rumor mill so I could have run with it for a little while, it would have been good for that PIP thing, but was not lucky enough to be caught up.”

As for the ‘PIP thing,’ Homa banked an additional $3 million for finishing 14th in the standing but was none too happy to finish one spot back of Kevin Kisner, his partner in the 2021 QBE Shootout.

“I’m not quite sure how that happened. Played better than him, carried him at the QBE last year, so not sure how I lost to him, so that was disappointing,” he said. “Just back to the drawing board, got to figure out more ways to impact the golfing world. I am surprised that I’m 16 in the world and I was 14 on the PIP. I always thought I was significantly more popular than I was good at golf, so it feels nice that those things are aligning, so that’s a little mini bonus, but at the end of the day I’ll take 14th is pretty good.”

“It is a little confusing how it works, but it does seem to work,” Homa added. “Tiger won again, so as long as he’s winning, it’s not broken, so that’s good.”

Comments / 1

Related
Golf Digest

Eddie Pepperell puts an end to a ridiculous Tiger Woods debate with hilarious self dagger

The debate over whether Jack Nicklaus or Tiger Woods is the greatest golfer of all time is nothing new. Both obviously have strong cases—and support from fans whose decision typically splits based on how old they were when Woods arrived on the scene. But a new debate started this week pitting Tiger against . . . the Shark?
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reviews are in: These PGA Tour pros have played the new 13th hole at Augusta National. Here's what they think

NASSAU, Bahamas – The calendar may say December, but April in Augusta already is on the minds of golfers competing at the Hero World Challenge this week. Some of the competitors already have begun making scouting trips to Augusta National, and we’ve got their early reviews of the par-5 13th hole, which has been lengthened some 35 yards.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
golfmagic.com

Charlie Woods already OUTDRIVING Tiger Woods; "What they feeding this kid?!"

Tiger Woods has revealed how his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods is already outdriving him on the golf course ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship. Woods made such comments while in the commentary booth during round three of the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he is hosting at Albany in the Bahamas this week.
Page Six

Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’

Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
TEXAS STATE
PopSugar

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Are Parents of 2 — See the First Pic of Their Newborn Son

NFL star Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, have lots to celebrate, and not just related to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's winning season. The couple — who tied the knot back in March — recently welcomed their second child together, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, after previously announcing they were expecting in May. The birth of their baby boy comes over a year after they welcomed their firstborn, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, in February 2021.
KANSAS CITY, MO
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation

Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
golfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac whips off top and does Cristiano Ronaldo SIUUU celebration

Paige Spiranac has well and truly caught World Cup fever following the United States' impressive performance in qualifying for the knockout stages of soccer football's greatest cup competition. Spiranac, who has more Instagram followers than any other golfer on the planet including Tiger Woods (3 million), joined up with PointsBet...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Rhea Ripley on Now Being Able to Show Her Tattoos In WWE, How WWE Has Changed

Rhea Ripley says WWE, and the business in general, has been evolving and changing, and it’s a cool thing to see. Ripley recently spoke with The New York Post and was asked about how in the past she wasn’t really allowed to show her tattoos while wrestling for WWE. Ripley’s look changed when her gear didn’t show up for Hell In a Cell, and she was forced to come out in trunks. She was asked about her current look, an if that’s something she’s happy about presentation-wise.
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Removes Family Photo With Gisele From His Twitter Profile After She’s Spotted With New Man

Tom Brady made a pretty big change to his Twitter header photo, after his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was spotted out with her friend Joaquim Valente. The NFL player, 45, changed the photo from a family shot with the former model, 42, and their two kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, as well as his older son John, 15. His new photo was taken during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ recent overseas game in Germany.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

181K+
Followers
238K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy