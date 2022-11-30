Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Newsom Wants a Windfall Tax on Oil Profits. Ask Jimmy Carter How It Worked for Him.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has more in common with former President Jimmy Carter than trademark hair and a toothy smile. Apparently, their understanding of economics and the energy market is equally poor. They both foolishly believe that financially punishing oil companies will ease consumers’ pain at the pump. In what...
GV Wire
California’s Serial Filer of Disability Lawsuits Admits to Tax Scam
Some restaurant and retail shop owners sued by a Sacramento lawyer who specializes in ADA lawsuits have alleged for years that he was a scam artist. Now they’ve been proven right. Scott Norris Johnson, 60, of Carmichael, pleaded guilty to tax fraud on Tuesday in the Sacramento courtroom of...
