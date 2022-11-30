ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

PWMania

WWE Considering Buying Other Pro Wrestling and Boxing Promotions

WWE appears to be interested in acquiring other businesses, including pro wrestling promotions. WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan spoke with analyst Steven Cahall at the Wells Fargo TMT Conference on Wednesday in Las Vegas, and McMahon alluded to comments she made on the company’s recent Q3 earnings call about how mergers and acquisitions are one of the company’s potential areas for growth.
wrestlingheadlines.com

IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace Announced For PWG BOLA 2023

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that IMPACT star and current Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace will be entering the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which takes place over the course of two nights on January 7th & January 8th from the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. Grace will join...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fightful

Court Bauer: WWE Once Spent $30,000 On Worms For A Boogeyman Segment

Court Bauer looks back on the time WWE spent $30,000 dollars on worms for a Boogeyman segment. In recent years, Bauer as built up Major League Wrestling into what it is today, as he is the company's CEO. But years ago, Bauer worked as a writer for WWE, where Vince McMahon was his boss. Of course, this experience left him with plenty of memorable stories.
wrestlinginc.com

Ricky Starks Has Grim Prediction About MJF's World Title Run

Last night on "AEW Dynamite," MJF cut a lengthy promo in his first appearance since defeating Jon Moxley with the help of William Regal for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear. As MJF was nearly finished with his promo and was praising Regal, who was also in the ring, MJF punched Regal in the back of the head with brass knuckles, knocking out the man that helped him win his title.
Fightful

Joe Hendry Recalls A Past Interview Where Scott D'Amore Called Him A Future World Champion

Do you believe in Joe Hendry's chances at becoming a world champion?. Many fans around the world of wrestling were excited when it was revealed back in September that Joe Hendry would be joining the IMPACT Wrestling roster. In just two quick months with the promotion, Hendry has already captured the company's Digital Media Championship and is featured heavily on weekly IMPACT programming.
Fightful

Chase Owens Withdraws From NJPW World Tag League

Chase Owens will miss the rest of World Tag League. NJPW announced that Chase Owens has withdrawn from World Tag League due to a death in his family. Owens was teaming with Bad Luck Fale in the tournament. They were 2-2 in the tournament heading into December 2. They will...
Fightful

Viewership Decreases For Episode 10 Of WOW In Syndication, Key Demo Rating Holds Steady

Viewership information has been revealed for the tenth syndicated episode of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the tenth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on November 20 was watched by 218,000 viewers in syndication, down from the 247,000 viewers on November 13. The episode garnered a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, with 56,000 viewers in the demo. The same as the previous week.
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Reportedly Gave Top AEW Star Blessing For International Match

A feud that got a primary focus on AEW television will seemingly culminate at Wrestle Kingdom and that's all thanks to Tony Khan. Before "Brawl Out" happened, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks found themselves in a contentious feud with Will Ospreay and The Aussie Open. Then the latter went away, the former was taken off TV, and the story was left open-ended.
Fightful

AEW Rampage Spoilers For 12/2 (Taped On 11/30)

AEW taped matches for the December 2 episode of AEW Rampage on November 30 from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 12/2 (Taped On 11/30) Lumberjack Match for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) def. QT Marshall....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fightful

AEW Files A Trademark On 'Hat Trick'

AEW has filed a new trademark. On November 30, AEW filed to trademark "Hat Trick" for entertainment services. Mark For: HAT TRICK trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Tony Khan Considered Ideas for AEW World Title Change, Talents Question William Regal Booking, Big Plans for MJF and Bryan Danielson, More

AEW President Tony Khan reportedly considered different ideas for the Full Gear main event, but all ended with MJF defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title. The Full Gear main event saw William Regal turn on Moxley by giving brass knuckles to MJF, allowing him to get the win. This led to a heated promo from Moxley to Regal on the post-Full Gear Dynamite, which saw Bryan Danielson stand up for Regal, and a segment on this week’s Dynamite where MJF left Regal laid out. Regal is reportedly headed back to WWE and you can click here for the absolute latest on his AEW contract status.
Fightful

Fightful

