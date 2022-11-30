Last night on "AEW Dynamite," MJF cut a lengthy promo in his first appearance since defeating Jon Moxley with the help of William Regal for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear. As MJF was nearly finished with his promo and was praising Regal, who was also in the ring, MJF punched Regal in the back of the head with brass knuckles, knocking out the man that helped him win his title.

