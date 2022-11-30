Read full article on original website
WWE Considering Buying Other Pro Wrestling and Boxing Promotions
WWE appears to be interested in acquiring other businesses, including pro wrestling promotions. WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan spoke with analyst Steven Cahall at the Wells Fargo TMT Conference on Wednesday in Las Vegas, and McMahon alluded to comments she made on the company’s recent Q3 earnings call about how mergers and acquisitions are one of the company’s potential areas for growth.
The IInspiration Launch A Makeup Line, AEW Symphony Series II Drops, GCW J-Cup Update | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 1, 2022. - The IInspiration has announced a limited edition makeup line in collaboration with Christian Audette. - GCW has announced the first 4 Jersey J-Cup entrants:. Fightful Select, AEW has remixed several themes for talent, but we haven't heard any...
NJPW World Tag League Night Six Results (12/3): Tetsuya Naito And SANADA Keep Pace
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night six of its World Tag League tournament on December 3 from Kakogawa City General Gymnasium in Hyogo, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW World Tag League Night Six Results (12/3) - With Chase Owens withdrawing from WTL...
Report: CM Punk Will Stay On AEW: Fight Forever Roster, Game Set To Be Rated T For Teen
CM Punk is reportedly set to stay on the AEW: Fight Forever game roster. Although some fans have speculated that CM Punk could be removed from AEW: Fight Forever video game following the events of the backstage brawl at All Out between himself and The Elite, a new report from SportsKeeda is suggesting that is not true.
Viewership Info For Young Rock And NJPW, The Latest SmackDown LowDown, More | Fight Size Update
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, December 3, 2022. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock scored 1.392 million viewers on 12/2. The 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demo remains consistent. - Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NJPW On AXS on Thursday, December 1 was watched by 58,000 people. New...
Golfers Argue On Final Green At Australian Open
After the conclusion of their third rounds at the Australian Open, Marina Alex seemed to react angrily to an action of Julienne Soo
IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace Announced For PWG BOLA 2023
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that IMPACT star and current Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace will be entering the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which takes place over the course of two nights on January 7th & January 8th from the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. Grace will join...
Court Bauer: WWE Once Spent $30,000 On Worms For A Boogeyman Segment
Court Bauer looks back on the time WWE spent $30,000 dollars on worms for a Boogeyman segment. In recent years, Bauer as built up Major League Wrestling into what it is today, as he is the company's CEO. But years ago, Bauer worked as a writer for WWE, where Vince McMahon was his boss. Of course, this experience left him with plenty of memorable stories.
Ricky Starks Has Grim Prediction About MJF's World Title Run
Last night on "AEW Dynamite," MJF cut a lengthy promo in his first appearance since defeating Jon Moxley with the help of William Regal for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear. As MJF was nearly finished with his promo and was praising Regal, who was also in the ring, MJF punched Regal in the back of the head with brass knuckles, knocking out the man that helped him win his title.
Athena To Challenge Mercedes Martinez For ROH Women's Title At ROH Final Battle
Mercedes Martinez has an opponent for ROH Final Batte. ROH and AEW announced the Mercedes Martinez will defend her ROH Women's Championship against Athena at ROH Final Battle on December 10. Martinez returned to AEW television on the November 18 episode of AEW Rampage, confronting Athena after she had attacked...
World Cup Winner!| Smackdown/AEW Rampage Post Show 12/2/2022 | Full Show Review & Results
Kate (@MissKatefabe) and Alex Cardoza (@_AlexisCardoza) discuss tonight's episodes of Smackdown and AEW Rampage, including:. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your...
Joe Hendry Recalls A Past Interview Where Scott D'Amore Called Him A Future World Champion
Do you believe in Joe Hendry's chances at becoming a world champion?. Many fans around the world of wrestling were excited when it was revealed back in September that Joe Hendry would be joining the IMPACT Wrestling roster. In just two quick months with the promotion, Hendry has already captured the company's Digital Media Championship and is featured heavily on weekly IMPACT programming.
Chase Owens Withdraws From NJPW World Tag League
Chase Owens will miss the rest of World Tag League. NJPW announced that Chase Owens has withdrawn from World Tag League due to a death in his family. Owens was teaming with Bad Luck Fale in the tournament. They were 2-2 in the tournament heading into December 2. They will...
Viewership Decreases For Episode 10 Of WOW In Syndication, Key Demo Rating Holds Steady
Viewership information has been revealed for the tenth syndicated episode of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the tenth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on November 20 was watched by 218,000 viewers in syndication, down from the 247,000 viewers on November 13. The episode garnered a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, with 56,000 viewers in the demo. The same as the previous week.
AEW announces Juice Robinson signing, challenging for ROH TV title
Robinson will challenge Samoa Joe at Final Battle on December 10.
Tony Khan Reportedly Gave Top AEW Star Blessing For International Match
A feud that got a primary focus on AEW television will seemingly culminate at Wrestle Kingdom and that's all thanks to Tony Khan. Before "Brawl Out" happened, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks found themselves in a contentious feud with Will Ospreay and The Aussie Open. Then the latter went away, the former was taken off TV, and the story was left open-ended.
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 12/2 (Taped On 11/30)
AEW taped matches for the December 2 episode of AEW Rampage on November 30 from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 12/2 (Taped On 11/30) Lumberjack Match for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) def. QT Marshall....
AEW Files A Trademark On 'Hat Trick'
AEW has filed a new trademark. On November 30, AEW filed to trademark "Hat Trick" for entertainment services. Mark For: HAT TRICK trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.
Tony Khan Considered Ideas for AEW World Title Change, Talents Question William Regal Booking, Big Plans for MJF and Bryan Danielson, More
AEW President Tony Khan reportedly considered different ideas for the Full Gear main event, but all ended with MJF defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title. The Full Gear main event saw William Regal turn on Moxley by giving brass knuckles to MJF, allowing him to get the win. This led to a heated promo from Moxley to Regal on the post-Full Gear Dynamite, which saw Bryan Danielson stand up for Regal, and a segment on this week’s Dynamite where MJF left Regal laid out. Regal is reportedly headed back to WWE and you can click here for the absolute latest on his AEW contract status.
Regal gone from AEW? Bryan vs. Dax, Ruby Soho is back, Jade Cargill | Day After Dynamite #38
Will Washington is joined by Cher Delaware to talk about Dynamite and all of the rumors and fall out, including Regal's departure and Ruby Soho's return.
