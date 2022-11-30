Read full article on original website
WOWK
Xavier tops WVU after second-half comeback
CINCINNATI — Xavier handed West Virginia its second loss of the season on Saturday, 84-74, after pushing past the Mountaineers in the second half at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Bob Huggins returned to the home of his former rival, and the overcapacity Musketeer faithful indeed remembered the former...
WOWK
Bob Huggins leads West Virginia against ex-rival Xavier
A rivalry will be partially renewed when the West Virginia Mountaineers head to Cincinnati Saturday evening to play the host Xavier Musketeers. West Virginia (6-1) is coached by former University of Cincinnati coach Bob Huggins. While leading the Bearcats, Huggins had many memorable encounters with Xavier in a fierce rivalry known as the “Crosstown Shootout” by fans and players.
WOWK
Smith’s career game lifts WVU over Delaware State
Powered by a 24-point game by fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team secured its sixth win of the season by defeating Delaware State, 63-47, on Saturday afternoon, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Smith’s 24 points against the Hornets tied her career high....
WOWK
WVU, Xavier to clash in Cincinnati
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hops the border to the Buckeye State to face Xavier in the Big East-Big 12 Battle on Saturday. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET and it will be shown on FOX Sports 1. The Mountaineers (6-1) will revisit plenty of old memories...
WOWK
McCabe breaks program record in 3,000-Meter
Junior Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia University track and field team broke the WVU program record in the women’s 3,000-meter run with a time of 8:50.44 to take first at the Boston University Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston, on Saturday afternoon. McCabe broke her own record she...
mountaineersports.com
WVU’s Future Still in Question
MORGANTOWN, WV–Even though Neal Brown will be remaining the head football coach for the 2023 season, there still are some serious questions about the future of the program. With new Athletic Director, Wren Baker at the helm (with reportedly a six year contract) there could be some hidden situations ahead with Brown and Baker. Hopefully Brown will be able to keep his recruiting class intact now, but that doesn’t stop the competition from attempting to sway the players to the transfer portal.
West Virginia Tight End Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
According to Chris Anderson of 247Sports, West Virginia tight end Mike O'Laughlin has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer. O'Laughlin has suffered three season-ending ACL injuries during his five years in Morgantown, and following his third injury against Texas on October 1st, he later contemplated retiring from the game of football later in the Month.
WOWK
WVU Opens 2022-23 Indoor Track and Field Season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University track and field team opens the 2022-23 indoor season on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener hosted by Boston University at the BU Track and Tennis Center in Boston. Saturday’s action begins at 10:30 a.m. ET, with field and...
Super Six Football: Lilly made believers of doubters
Wheeling – After covering a Beckley basketball game in the late winter of 2020, I made my way into the locker room at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center where boys head coach Ron Kidd was sitting. After we finished our postgame interview, the subject turned to football and without hesitation, Kidd, unprompted said these exact words to me.
voiceofmotown.com
Pat McAfee Says Neal Brown is Going to Be Climbing Again Next Season
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia announced the hiring of new athletic director Wren Baker and also revealed that head coach Neal Brown will be back to lead the Mountaineers in 2023. Today, Pat McAfee, the former West Virginia punter/kicker turned media personality, said today on his podcast that...
WOWK
Huggins: No “good thoughts of Xavier whatsoever”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Before Bob Huggins came home to West Virginia, he attained status as a top coach at Cincinnati. In doing so, he drew the ire of the Xavier Musketeers. Huggins faces Xavier on Saturday for the nineteenth time in his career as a head coach. Most of those meetings came as an active participant in the Crosstown Shootout, the storied, heated rivalry between the Musketeers and Bearcats.
LISTEN: A transfer of power for WVU basketball
West Virginia basketball rebuilt its roster in the offseason and has plans about how to use recruiting, the transfer portal and of course NIL in the future. Some of the credit must go to the new director of player personnel/recruiting. Longtime staffer Jay Kuntz finally agrees to sit down and answer some questions about the past, present and future of managing rosters in college basketball. (Direct link: HERE.)
WOWK
Kansas men’s basketball single-game tickets sold out
The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that single-game tickets for the men’s basketball home game against Kansas on Jan. 7 at the WVU Coliseum are sold out. There are a limited number of tickets for the Kansas game which are still available by purchasing a Gold mini-package at WVUGAME.com. The Gold mini-package includes matchups with Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State for as low as $99.
Super Six Football: Patriots hope to stop Huskies, secure Class AA title
Wheeling – For the second consecutive year John H. Lilly has guided the Independence Patriots to Wheeling Island Stadium where they sit just one win away from football immortality. The last obstacle? A Herbert Hoover team many expected to contend for a spot in the title game but ultimately...
mountainstatesman.com
WV News expands footprint with purchase of Taylor and Upshur County newspapers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — WV News, West Virginia’s largest print and digital news organization, has expanded its footprint in North Central West Virginia with the purchase of the Buckhannon-based Record Delta in Upshur County and the Grafton-based Mountain Statesman in Taylor County. The purchase was announced Thursday...
WDTV
Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Thursday against a West Virginia University fraternity, one of its members, and a nightclub alleging negligence and sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges Pi Lambda Phi held a “closed” social event at Blaze, a now-defunct nightclub in...
Missing woman in West Virginia found dead
JUNIOR, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead Thursday morning, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, officers began searching near Junior for 32-year-old Brittany Means after she was reported missing Wednesday and searched into the night, but found no […]
WATCH: West Virginia man catches vehicle driving the wrong way on a highway
7News got some answers after a viral video surfaced on Facebook showing a vehicle driving the wrong side of the road in Marshall County on a highway The driver was coming from Ohio into West Virginia, crossing the Arch Moore Bridge in Moundsville. Officials told 7News that no one was injured after the vehicle went […]
New business moving into former Pike Street Kroger location
The building that used to be home to the W Pike Street Kroger has been unoccupied since it closed on Jan. 19, 2021. It closed due to declining sales and profitability, the company said at the time.
2 sought for questioning in West Virginia fraud case
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify two people in connection to a fraud case in Morgantown.
