Ralphie's going Prime Time. In the biggest coaching splash in program history, the CU Buffs have hired Deion Sanders, the 55-year-old Jackson State coach and Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer, the program announced. “There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge and the ability to connect...

BOULDER, CO ・ 19 MINUTES AGO