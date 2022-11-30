Read full article on original website
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
College Football Playoff prediction after TCU loses Big 12 title game
For the second time this week, a favorite in a conference title game went down after TCU dropped the Big 12 Championship Game to Kansas State in overtime. Where does that leave matters in the College Football Playoff race? That, a day after USC lost a stunner to Utah in the Pac-12 title bout, ...
Sources: USF Targeting Alex Golesh as Next Coach
The 38 year-old Golesh helped guide Tennessee as the nation’s top scoring offense this season.
Prime Time in Rockies: Deion Sanders named Colorado football coach
BOULDER, Colo. — Prime Time is returning to Division I college football. Deion Sanders was named the University of Colorado football coach on Saturday night, bringing the swagger that earned him the nickname “Prime Time” during his college and pro football careers to the Rocky Mountain area.
CU Buffs hire Deion Sanders to be next coach
Ralphie's going Prime Time. In the biggest coaching splash in program history, the CU Buffs have hired Deion Sanders, the 55-year-old Jackson State coach and Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer, the program announced. “There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge and the ability to connect...
What does Colorado hiring Deion Sanders mean for the Pac-12?
Colorado made it official Saturday night and hired Deion Sanders as its new head football coach. This is a splashy hire that has implications for the Pac-12 as a whole, including Oregon State and Oregon. ...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
College football transfer portal tracker for 2023: Updates
Quarterbacks Haynes King, Drew Pyne and Brennan Armstrong are among the players who plan to enter the portal.
Dominant Georgia continues perfect season with SEC title
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett said that winning the national championship is the team's next goal, but that winning the SEC after Saturday's dominance of LSU was "a big deal."
College football coaching carousel, rumors: Who's in? Who's out?
We're moving into the latter phase of the college football season, that time when programs are looking to shore up their leadership ahead of the early recruiting period and National Signing Day. And hopefully correct the mistakes they've made up to now by trying to find an adequate replacement to ...
