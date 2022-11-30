ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

The Denver Gazette

CU Buffs hire Deion Sanders to be next coach

Ralphie's going Prime Time. In the biggest coaching splash in program history, the CU Buffs have hired Deion Sanders, the 55-year-old Jackson State coach and Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer, the program announced. “There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge and the ability to connect...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO

