WASHINGTON —The Senate on Thursday acted to avert a rail strike that business leaders say would greatly damage the economy. Kansas Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall joined 78 others to pass a bill to bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between the rail companies and union leaders in September. That settlement had been rejected by some of the 12 unions involved, creating the possibility of a strike. The final Senate vote was 80-15. President Biden signed the bill Friday morning.
