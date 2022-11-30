Read full article on original website
realitytitbit.com
Paul Brunson says Pete Wicks ‘needed Celebs Go Dating agency’ this year
Exclusive: Paul Carrick Brunson is back for Celebs Go Dating 2022 to work his matchmaking magic with relationship expert Anna Williamson. He revealed some thoughts on Pete Wick’s return, saying he “needed the agency” again. It’s TOWIE star Pete’s third time in the central London agency, hoping...
ETOnline.com
'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface
Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Candidly Reacts To Kody Admitting He Isn't 'Attracted' To Her
Not such a tough pill to swallow. Christine Brown reflected on what she took away from learning that her ex-husband, Kody Brown, was not "attracted" to her.“Actually, that was an empowering moment, as hard as it was,” Christine, 50, admitted during the Friday, December 2, episode of the "Reality Life With Kate Casey" podcast, while recalling the uncomfortable moment. "I kind of look back and I’m like, 'Ah, I can see where you weren't here and here and here and here and here and here.' But you know what, if this has been happening for this long, I’m done."The Sister...
realitytitbit.com
Fans are unsure if Simon Cowell’s ‘new’ face has the X Factor
Fans think Simon Cowell has got a “new” face after he appeared on a social media video and fans were unable to “recognise” him. The 63-year-old appeared in a now-deleted Britain’s Got Talent promotion video, just days after David Walliams announced he was quitting the show.
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
realitytitbit.com
Love Without Borders’ Philip Michael Thomas Jr has a famous dad and 15 siblings
Philip Michael Thomas Jr is one of the cast members of new Bravo show Love Without Borders. He is looking to find himself a “dairy queen” and the love of his life on the show. The people taking part in Love Without Borders are willing to drop their...
realitytitbit.com
Masked Singer fans ‘knew’ who Harp was after purple mashed potatoes clue
Fox’s The Masked Singer season 8 wrapped up its final episode on Wednesday, November 30. Fans say they “knew” who Harp was after the purple mashed potatoes clue. The show saw Beetle, Bride, Robo Girl, Avocado, and many more characters unmasked. Celebrities including William Shatner, Gloria Gaynor, Jerry Springer, and Nikki Glaser all gave The Masked Singer their best shot.
realitytitbit.com
Meet Ali Bouzari, Snack Vs Chef judge who is married to a famous actress
Ali Bouzari is a judge on Netflix’s mouth-watering new show, Snack Vs Chef. From being a co-founder of a food company to his appearance as a guest on TEDX, the star is already much-loved by the show’s viewers. Twelve chefs go head-to-head in a snack showdown where they...
realitytitbit.com
What castle is The Traitors filmed in? Beautiful location revealed
Claudia Winkleman is back on our screens with new BBC show The Traitors – and viewers are loving the location. Alongside the nail-biting psychological twists and turns that have gripped fans from the start, the setting has also been a standout and many fans are asking what castle The Traitors is filmed in.
realitytitbit.com
RHOCH star Seema Malhotra sets sights on Strictly Come Dancing gig
EXCLUSIVE – Real Housewives Of Cheshire (RHOCH) star Seema Malhotra sat down with Reality Titbit to discuss The Real Housewives Of Cheshire: Christmas Cruising coming to ITVBe. The dazzling Housewives of Cheshire are heading off on a last fabulous girls’ trip before Christmas and they’re all taking to the...
realitytitbit.com
Meet the Supermodel Me: Revolution Cast on Instagram
Supermodel Me: Revolution is another treat Netflix has dropped for us in the month of December, and we have all the cast info you need! A show where 12 up-and-coming models from across Asia strut their stuff for a tough new judging panel in this fierce competition to win career-making prizes.
