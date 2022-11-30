Read full article on original website
Several people were treated by medical personnel and one taken to the hospital after an incident involving pepper spray at an Ogden mall on Friday.
OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Pepper spray got loose somehow in the Newgate Mall in Ogden Friday evening, drawing police and emergency medical personnel. The incident was dispatched at 6:44 p.m. with two ambulances called to the scene, according to Weber County’s emergency dispatch center.
The man who was allegedly involved in a shootout with police on I-15 in Layton on Wednesday, Nov. 30 has been identified and booked into the Davis County Jail.
LAYTON — A man who police say engaged in a shootout with officers on the I-15 freeway in Layton earlier this week has been moved from a hospital to the Davis County Jail. Michael John Buttel, 28, of Provo, was arrested for investigation of 21 crimes, including three counts of assault on an officer and six counts of shooting a gun from a vehicle.
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Layton police released additional information about the man they said shot at officers, causing a portion of I-15 to be closed on Wednesday. According to court documents, Micheal John Buttel, 28, is a frequent drug user who is known to carry and utilize dangerous weapons.
Davis County officials attempting to identify suspects in vehicle, package burglaries
SOUTH WEBER, Utah (KUTV) — Officials with the Davis County Sheriff's Office are searching for suspects accused in multiple vehicle and package burglaries. Deputies said it is believed that the individuals were involved in several package thefts and vehicle burglaries in South Weber and Layton that occurred in the last week.
PROVO, Utah — Yellow ribbons lined a Holladay neighborhood Friday in support of a family who lost a loved one in a hit and run crash in Provo. “I just wanted to come and pay my respects in the tiny way that I can,” said Leilani Maldonado, a jogger.
LEHI — A Lehi man who police say was driving on a suspended license was only allowed to operate a vehicle with an interlock device has been arrested and accused of causing a six-car crash on the Timpanogos Highway in September. William Koontz, 34, was booked into the Utah...
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said one person was hospitalized after bear spray was deployed inside Ogden's Newgate Mall. Officers with Ogden police said they responded to the scene at 3651 Wall Ave just after 6:30 p.m. They said bear spray was released inside the mall and caused minor...
KEARNS — Three men who allegedly claimed they were hired to kill a couple because of a drug debt and ended up kidnapping a woman in the process are now facing numerous criminal charges. Jerod Bowers, 43, of Cottonwood Heights; Dwight Messick, 37; and Daniel Roberts, 36, of Cottonwood...
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Provo Police say they are investigating a woman found dead in the middle of the roadway in the 800 block of W. 800 North. near 850 West. Officer Shad LeFevre said police were notified about the woman being found around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Detectives and medical examiners responded, but as of Thursday night, they had not determined the woman’s cause of death or how her body ended up in the roadway.
Family and friends of a woman killed during a hit-and-run incident while jogging are still dealing with her loss.
SALT LAKE CITY — A Kanab man was charged Friday with shooting an unarmed woman while her boyfriend was involved in a fistfight with another man who had earlier been kicked out of a downtown Salt Lake nightclub. Dustin James Pedersen, 37, is charged in 3rd District Court with...
Police are searching for the vehicle and driver responsible for hitting and killing a 21-year-old woman in Provo Thursday night.
OREM, Utah — An 18-year-old man is in custody after turning himself in on Wednesday in connection with an Orem shooting in November. Police suspect the man of attempted murder and obstruction of justice after the Orem shooting that injured two men at the Axis Apartments. These apartments, at 800 South and 1370 West provide off-campus student housing to UVU students.
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Southbound I-15 was shut down completely Wednesday morning as multiple law enforcement vehicles converged on a the highway during an officer-involved shooting near Hill Field Road. Police said a 28-year-old suspect is currently in the hospital after being hit in the leg during gunfire exchange...
The Provo Police Department has identified the woman who was found dead in the middle of the roadway at 800 North 850 West on Thursday, Dec. 1.
LOGAN — Police at Utah State University have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to female students Friday. Lawrence Leo Roberts was booked into the Cache County Jail, hours after USU officials sent out a campus alert, asking students, faculty and staff to be on the lookout for a man matching the suspect’s description.
Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed the victim in a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday was an 11-year-old girl.
A UTA bus driver has been hospitalized after they were assaulted by a pedestrian who forced their way into the bus at a stop sign.
