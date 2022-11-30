ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layton, UT

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Memorial set up for woman killed in Provo hit and run

PROVO, Utah — Yellow ribbons lined a Holladay neighborhood Friday in support of a family who lost a loved one in a hit and run crash in Provo. “I just wanted to come and pay my respects in the tiny way that I can,” said Leilani Maldonado, a jogger.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Lehi man arrested, accused of causing 6-vehicle crash in September

LEHI — A Lehi man who police say was driving on a suspended license was only allowed to operate a vehicle with an interlock device has been arrested and accused of causing a six-car crash on the Timpanogos Highway in September. William Koontz, 34, was booked into the Utah...
LEHI, UT
kjzz.com

One hospitalized after bear spray deployed at Newgate Mall in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said one person was hospitalized after bear spray was deployed inside Ogden's Newgate Mall. Officers with Ogden police said they responded to the scene at 3651 Wall Ave just after 6:30 p.m. They said bear spray was released inside the mall and caused minor...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

3 charged with robbing Kearns couple, kidnapping woman over drug debt

KEARNS — Three men who allegedly claimed they were hired to kill a couple because of a drug debt and ended up kidnapping a woman in the process are now facing numerous criminal charges. Jerod Bowers, 43, of Cottonwood Heights; Dwight Messick, 37; and Daniel Roberts, 36, of Cottonwood...
KEARNS, UT
ABC 4

Police investigating Provo woman found dead in roadway

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Provo Police say they are investigating a woman found dead in the middle of the roadway in the 800 block of W. 800 North. near 850 West. Officer Shad LeFevre said police were notified about the woman being found around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Detectives and medical examiners responded, but as of Thursday night, they had not determined the woman’s cause of death or how her body ended up in the roadway.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

18-year-old connected to Orem shooting turns himself in

OREM, Utah — An 18-year-old man is in custody after turning himself in on Wednesday in connection with an Orem shooting in November. Police suspect the man of attempted murder and obstruction of justice after the Orem shooting that injured two men at the Axis Apartments. These apartments, at 800 South and 1370 West provide off-campus student housing to UVU students.
OREM, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy