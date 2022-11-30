ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

'I Am Not A Bank': King Charles Refused To Take Prince Harry's Calls Asking For Money Prior To Queen Elizabeth's Passing

King Charles reportedly refused to speak to Prince Harry on the phone prior to Queen Elizabeth’s passing despite the late monarch’s efforts to reunite the father-and-son pair at the time, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising revelation comes just a few short months after Elizabeth’s sudden passing in September, and just weeks before Harry’s bombshell tell-all memoir – Spare – is set to hit bookshelves on January 10.But prior to Queen Elizabeth’s passing, and when the late monarch would ask the then-Prince Charles why he would not take Harry’s calls, Charles reportedly responded: “Because I am not a bank.”“The late Queen was...
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
New York Post

Prince William, Kate mocked with ‘USA’ chants, boos at Celtics game

New videos show Prince William and Kate Middleton being mocked with raucous chants of “USA, USA” as they sat courtside at a Celtics game on the first night of their whirlwind Boston trip Wednesday. Just hours after touching down in the Massachusetts capital for their first stateside visit since 2014, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, watched the Celtics take on the Miami Heat alongside Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey, Celtics legend Thomas “Satch” Sanders, and two of the team’s owners. But when the royal couple were featured on the Jumbotron twice, they were met with raucous cries of “USA, USA”...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Robert F Kennedy’s daughter Kerry explains why Harry and Meghan will receive prestigious human rights award

The president of the Robert F Kennedy foundation has revealed why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be given a prestigious human rights award.Kerry Kennedy, who is the daughter of Robert and niece of John F Kennedy, said the couple were chosen for the Ripple of Hope award for challenging the royal family’s “power structure”.She added that they took a “heroic stand” against “structural racism within the institution” of the monarchy.The Ripple of Hope award is an annual award given to “exemplary leaders” and has previously gone to US president Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and...
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth

Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
The Independent

Who is Lady Susan Hussey? Prince William’s godmother who quit Buckingham Palace role amidst racism row

The member of the Buckingham Palace household, who stepped down after “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black charity boss, has been revealed as Prince William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey.Ngozi Fulani, founder of Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for Black women, says she was left “traumatised” after Lady Hussey, 80, asked racially offensive questions about Fulani’s heritage at the event. The CEO of Sistah Space was invited to the Violence Against Women and Girls reception on Tuesday (29 November), hosted by the Queen Consort Camilla, and described the remarks as “insulting”.Lady Susan served the late Queen...
New York Post

Archie makes surprise cameo in photo with Meghan Markle

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s supporters were whipped into a frenzy Wednesday after a rare picture emerged of her son, Archie, showing him sitting in her lap as her mother, Doria Ragland, stands near Markle. The image appears to be a screenshot from a video call the family had with Jotaka Eaddy, the founder and CEO of Full Circle Strategies, a social-impact consulting firm, and political strategist Donna Brazile. The picture offers a glimpse of the youngest royal, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and who’s appeared in public sparingly since his birth in May 2019, according to the Sun. The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TODAY.com

See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
The Independent

King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims

A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
WASHINGTON STATE

