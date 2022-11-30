Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Minnesota
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcare
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connected
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, Minnesota
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, Minnesota
NCAA Football: Minnesota at Wisconsin
Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football: Tyler Nubin to return to Minnesota for 2023
All-Big Ten safety Tyler Nubin announced Friday afternoon that he will be returning to Minnesota next year to use his final season of eligibility with the Golden Gophers. He made the announcement with a video released on Twitter:. “My experience at this university has been nothing short of amazing. From...
No. 5 Purdue, Zach Edey open Big Ten play vs. Minnesota
Nobody picked Purdue as the Big Ten favorite during the preseason, but the polls and the metrics now believe the
saturdaytradition.com
Tyler Nubin makes decision on 2023 season with Golden Gophers
Tyler Nubin has made up his mind for next season. Nubin officially announced Friday that he intends to return to Minnesota for the 2023 season. The Golden Gopher defensive back posted to his Twitter account a video telling fans he “isn’t done yet.”. This past season, Nubin starred...
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Volleyball: NCAA Tournament Rounds 1-2 Preview
The Minnesota Gophers will open up play in the 27th NCAA Tournament in the school’s history Friday night when they host the First and Second Rounds at Maturi Pavillion. The Gophers are the #8 overall national seed and the #2 seed in the Texas region. Minnesota opens up their tournament at 7 PM Friday night against SE Louisiana, and assuming they win will advance to play the winner of Florida State and Northern Iowa at 7 Pm Saturday night for a trip to the Round of 16.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Moves on With Sweep of SE Louisiana
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team swept the SE Louisiana Lady Lions, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14 on Friday evening at Maturi Pavilion. With the win, Minnesota advances to the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 for the eighth straight year. They'll take on Northern Iowa tomorrow night at 7 p.m. for the right to go to the Sweet 16.
How Rosemount football's culture reset led it to the Class 6A Prep Bowl
Predictions for every Minnesota high school football Prep Bowl Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Nov. 20-27) Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Volleyball Player of the Year? The former Marines told the Rosemount football team to arrive at the pool with a ...
gophersports.com
Gophers Pummel Augustana in 37-4 Victory
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota wrestling program put on a dominant display in a rare appearance on the raised floor of Williams Arena, as they rolled to a 37-4 win over Division-II foe Augustana on Thursday night. The Gophers claimed nine of the ten bouts on the evening, earning...
gophersports.com
Gophers Open December with 4-1 Victory
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 5 Golden Gopher women's hockey team scored four unanswered goals to skate to a 4-1 victory over Minnesota State at Ridder Arena on Friday evening. Minnesota State (7-8-0) kicked off the scoring with the lone first period goal after a crazy bounce off of the boards with 6:38 left in the opening period. Minnesota (11-3-2) responded with three goals in the second to take a lead it would not relinquish. Abigail Boreen notched two second period goals, including her 100th career point, for her second multi-goal game of the season. Audrey Wethington scored her second goal of the season to add some insurance in the third period.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota DE officially announces he will enter transfer portal
The Gophers will be losing one of their DEs to the transfer portal. On Thursday, Austin Booker announced via Twitter that he would be officially be entering the transfer portal. The DE thanked his teammates and coaches before breaking the news. Booker also provided a highlight reel, featuring words of praise from head coach PJ Fleck and noting his 3.1 GPA and 4 years of eligibility remaining.
Prep Bowl 40 This Weekend At U.S. Bank Stadium
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The 40th edition of the Minnesota State High School League's Prep Bowl Championship Series will take place Friday and Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis. FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2ND. Class "A" championship at 10:00 a.m. Springfield (11-2) versus Minneota (11-2) Class "AA" championship at 1:00...
A happy housewarming for Eden Prairie Eagles hockey
On the day after Thanksgiving, a red ribbon was draped across the entrance to the boys’ and girls’ varsity hockey locker rooms at the Eden Prairie Community Center, as members of both teams crowded in the corridor outside. Not unlike Black Friday shoppers eager to gain entrance, players waited in great anticipation for the ribbon [...]
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
tcbmag.com
Behind Winnebago’s Proposed R&D Facility in Minnesota
Winnebago Industries Inc.’s first facility exclusively dedicated to research and development is coming to Minnesota, though it’s not yet clear where or when it will be up and running. The new Advanced Technology Innovation Center will be located in a suburb of the Twin Cities within a “reasonable...
beckersasc.com
35K-square-foot ASC to be built in Minnesota
The construction of a 35,000-square-foot multispecialty clinic and ASC in Eagan, Minn., will soon be underway, according to Minneapolis-based developer Davis. This new development will be anchored by Midwest Surgery Center. The clinic and ASC will be the first multi-tenant medical facility built in Eagan in a long time, according...
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
No rest for the snow weary: Another storm headed to the Upper Midwest
As bitter winds blow around snow from the storm that moved through earlier this week, another round of wintry weather is ahead for the Upper Midwest after the calendar turns to December. As residents of the Upper Midwest dig out from a winter storm that brought several inches of snow...
How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?
The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
kelo.com
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
