FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jimmie Carolyn Hite
Jimmie W Hite, age 79, passed away on Saturday November 26th, in Ocala Florida after a brief illness. Jimmie was born in Waynesville, NC on June 26, 1943. She was the daughter of the late James P White and Ruth Leatherwood. She married James Bernhard (Jimmy) Hite from Nashville, Tennessee...
James Marcus Smith
James Marcus Smith, 91, of Ocala, FL, passed at home on November 24, 2022. James was retired from General Motors, where he worked as a Machine Operator. He was a faithful member of the Wings of Faith Fellowship Church in Ocala, FL. Survived by his wife, Juanita Smith, and children, Sherry Brennan of Ocala, FL, Mike Smith of Swartz Creek, MI, Lisa Smith of Ocala, FL, and Angie Couch of Belleville, MI, nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great, great, grandchild, sisters Jo Ann.
‘Bring the Harvest Home’ food drive collects over 20,000 pounds of donated items
Marion County’s 11th annual “Bring the Harvest Home” holiday food drive was deemed a huge success on Friday. The collection effort, which has been spearheaded by Marion County Commissioner Kathy Bryant since its inception in 2011, brought in a total of 20,700 pounds of food and $17,000 in monetary donations on Friday, December 2 at Ocala’s Downtown Square.
‘Bring the Harvest Home’ culminates this Friday on Ocala Downtown Square
For the past several weeks, public agencies, businesses, and residents throughout Marion County have partnered to collect donations for local families in need, and those efforts will culminate on Friday, December 2 with a holiday food drive on the Ocala Downtown Square. Residents and businesses wishing to take part in...
Early Learning Coalition of Marion County collects over 100,000 diapers during donation drive
The Early Learning Coalition of Marion County has announced that over 100,000 diapers were donated by generous members of the community during the nonprofit organization’s countywide diaper drive, which was held from October 15 through November 5. During the diaper drive, Marion County residents dropped off unopened packages of...
Humane Society of Marion County looking for volunteers
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or older. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with...
Beautiful Morning Sky At On Top Of The World
Check out this beautiful morning sky at On Top of the World in Ocala. Thanks to Debby Wright for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
DOH-Marion to observe World AIDS Day with outreach event at Paddock Mall
Each year on December 1, World AIDS Day is observed around the globe to serve as a memorial for those lost to HIV, as well as an opportunity to make people aware of enhanced HIV prevention and treatment options. The theme of this year’s World AIDS Day is “Putting Ourselves...
Palm Tree With Sunset In Ocala
Check out this beautiful photo of a palm tree and sunset taken before going under the bridge while on SR 200 in Ocala. Thanks to Courtney Dasilva for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Marion County Parks and Recreation hosting kayak trip to Chassahowitzka River
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s monthly kayaking program will continue next week with a leisurely trip down the Chassahowitzka River, and registration is now open. The event, which is part of the Kayak & Koffee series, will take place on Friday, December 9. Participants will meet at...
MCSO Master Corporal passes away after lengthy cancer battle
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced this afternoon that an MCSO Master Corporal has sadly passed away after a lengthy and hard-fought battle with cancer. “It is with broken hearts that we inform you of the death of Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Edward Tillis,” stated the sheriff’s office in a social media post. “He will be severely missed by all who knew him.”
Ocala and Marion County firefighters battle quadraplex fire, two families displaced
Firefighters from Ocala and Marion County responded to a local quadraplex on Saturday morning to extinguish a multi-residential structure fire. At approximately 5:10 a.m., Ocala Fire Rescue and Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 3000 block of NE 58th Avenue in Ocala due to reports that a quadraplex in the area was on fire. According to MCFR, multiple 911 callers had reported that one of the apartments was fully engulfed in flames, and the callers were unsure if the building was occupied.
Colorful Reflections At The Royal Oaks Golf Gourse At Oak Run Country Club In Ocala
Enjoy the colorful reflections at sunset at the Royal Oaks Golf Course at Oak Run Country Club in Ocala. Thanks to Maria Criscuolo for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
MCSO human trafficking investigation leads to arrest of married couple
A human trafficking investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of an Ocala man and his wife. On Tuesday, November 22, an MCSO Major Crimes detective began investigating 47-year-old Dwight Tawan Edwards after inappropriate texts were discovered between him and two juvenile victims, who were between the ages of 12 and 16, according to MCSO.
Marion County Fire Rescue hiring support personnel
Marion County Fire Rescue is currently looking to hire support personnel to fill positions within the organization’s Administration and Logistics divisions. According to Marion County Fire Rescue, applications are currently being accepted for the following positions:. Budget Administrative Coordinator – This position is responsible for providing administrative and budget...
Sparr man accused of choking woman on back porch, preventing her from calling 911
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 50-year-old Sparr man after he was accused of choking a woman on the back porch of a local residence and preventing her from calling 911. On Wednesday, November 30, an MCSO deputy responded to the incident location in reference to a domestic...
Ocala providing free parking in downtown area through January 2
To help celebrate the holidays and support local businesses, the City of Ocala is providing free parking in all metered spaces in downtown Ocala beginning today, December 1, 2022, through Monday, January 2, 2023. “We want to encourage people to enjoy the downtown area, view the festive decorations, and support...
Archer woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Alachua County
A 77-year-old woman from Archer was killed on Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision that occurred at an intersection in Alachua County. On Friday, December 2, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Chevrolet sports utility vehicle was traveling westbound on State Road 26 when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto County Road 241, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. The SUV’s two occupants were an 82-year-old man (driver) and 77-year-old woman (passenger), both from Archer.
Gainesville convicted felon sentenced to over 27 years in prison for firearm, drug offenses
A 41-year-old convicted felon from Gainesville was sentenced to over 27 years in federal prison after he was convicted at trial of drug trafficking and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon on April 8, 2022. The sentence was announced on Thursday by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for...
Ocklawaha convicted felon pleads guilty to possessing firearm, ammunition
A 35-year-old man from Ocklawaha is facing up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg made the announcement earlier today that Justin Heath Griffin has entered a guilty plea to an indictment charging him with one count of possessing a firearm and ammunition affecting interstate commerce by a convicted felon.
