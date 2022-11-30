ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Aid available for NY’s failing dams

By Jay Petrequin
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22zzDG_0jShGPM400

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced over $500K in grant funding to help state communities with dam upkeep. The grants are provided through FEMA’s High Hazard Potential Dam grant program – which describes perfectly well where that money is aimed.

The $564,925 of newly-available funding is primed for use by eligible dam owners in need of help with infrastructure repair. The DEC is now accepting applications for those who need a slice of that money, for purposes including technical work, planning, design and pre-construction activity for dams in need of rehabilitation.

“Ensuring dam safety is a top priority for DEC and we encourage eligible dam owners to take advantage of this important funding,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “The grants announced today will support pre-construction engineering and design activities as part of an overall program to help municipal and not-for-profit owners of High Hazard dams make necessary repairs and improve public safety.”

The project takes aim at High Hazard classified dams, a term referring to dams with a likelihood of failure that could damage utilities, neighborhoods, highways, and other infrastructure. It points especially at cases where dam failure could result in a loss of life or significant amounts of infrastructure vital to a community.

Capital Region ski resorts opening day guide

A request for applications can be found on New York State’s Grants Gateway website. Local governments and municipalities are encouraged to apply, including county, city, town and village governments. Nonprofits with active dam projects in New York are also eligible. Awards will be given out in amounts of up to $100,000 per project. The application window will remain open until Feb. 10, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

New York Labor Force sharply decreased below its pre-pandemic peak

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A new report by state comptroller DiNapoli finds that the New York state workforce is down 19,000 the last two years, marking the largest decline after the great recession. The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on New York State’s labor force was more severe than in other states. According to DiNapoli’s report, the […]
UTICA, NY
WWLP

Officials discuss ways to address gun violence in NY communities

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Senator Joseph Griffo met with state and local law enforcement and area officials to discuss techniques and resources they can utilize to address crime concerns and gun violence in communities across the state. While most of today’s meeting was confidential due to the sensitivity of the discussion, Senator Griffo was able […]
UTICA, NY
WWLP

Public alert issued after claims of plastic in sausage

KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert over concerns that Jet High Prairie Meats and Fantasma’s finest fully cooked summer sausage products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic. The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that they received a […]
MISSOURI STATE
WWLP

WWLP

36K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy