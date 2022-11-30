Deshaun Watson's Teammates are as Excited as Fans for his Debut on Sunday in Houston

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward believes the offense is trending up, likes what he sees from Deshaun Watson. He's just one player that is excited about what's to come.

There is a sense of excitement in the air as Deshaun Watson is set to return to the field for the first time in nearly two years. Cleveland Browns hope to have their quarterback of the future in place and players are just as excited as the fans.

"He's a great QB. The offense has been trending up. I think we all have. Just have to take it a week at a time," said cornerback Denzel Ward.

Watson is taking on a famished team, the one he was drafted by in the first round in 2017. In the past few weeks, Watson has been able to work himself into the practice plan, starting as the scout team quarterback. Now that he is scheduled to make his first start, he's full go as QB1 in practice.

"He's putting the ball where it needs to be," Ward said.

Ward isn't the only defensive player that seems to be excited to have Watson back. After all, a higher-powered offense is only going to help the defense at the end of the day.

"It is an excitement for sure," said linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. "Our intention is still to win, work hard."

Cleveland is still going to run the ball a ton, likely with Watson too. Nick Chubb will be a weapon that Watson has never had in his career, he's already over 1,000 yards rushing this season

"We're all excited. We've all waited for a long time for him to come back," Nick Chubb spoke.

We're just a few days out from Watson's return to take on the Houston Texans. It may not happen this year due to the 4-7 start, but there are soon-to-be real expectations in Cleveland.

