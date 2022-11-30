ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Falls, RI

Valley Breeze

Goffe new vice principal of schools at Scituate middle and high

SCITUATE – Scituate High School and Middle School have welcomed Jennifer Goffe as assistant vice principal of schools, and her focus is on teaching and learning. Goffe previously worked for Cumberland middle schools as an English language arts teacher for 10 years, and made the switch to administration in Scituate after earning her master’s degree in education and leadership from Providence College.
SCITUATE, RI
GoLocalProv

Two Students Arrested With Knives at Providence School

Two students were arrested in Providence on Thursday for being in possession of knives on school property, GoLocal had learned. The juveniles — both 13-year-olds — were arrested at TIMES² Academy on Filmore Street, off of Douglas Avenue in Providence, after school administrators were made aware that there were students in possession of weapons.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Principal Stabbed by Student at Providence High School

A school official was stabbed by a student at Central High School in Providence on Wednesday morning. According to police, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed after a fight had broken out among students. Police say the injuries are non-life threatening. A student is in custody, say police. This story is...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

EXCLUSIVE: Video of Principal Being Stabbed at Central High School

GoLocalProv.com has obtained a copy of a video of the principal of Central High School in Providence being stabbed on Wednesday. As GoLocal was first to report, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed following an altercation involving students. The video depicts a juvenile first being assaulted by other students, before getting...
Turnto10.com

Providence teachers union leaders call mayors' recommendations 'publicity stunt'

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Teachers union leaders in Providence are calling out the outgoing mayor and his predecessors for their recommendations regarding the Providence school system. Earlier this month, current Mayor Jorge Elorza and former Mayors Angel Taveras and Joseph Paolino Jr. provided recommendations to Mayor-elect Brett Smiley about...
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

EGHS Wall of Honor Names Class of 2023

Above: The EGHS Wall of Honor Class of 2022, from left, Arthur Vallely, Mason Rhodes, Jason Iannuccilli, and James Bowen. The five are Jeff Santos, Roderick Moore, Rick Walsh, Charlotte Dumas and Alan Clarke. Submitted. The 2023 honorees include two graduates of the EGHS Class of 1982 (one who’s traveled...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Oasis International to celebrate 30 years of service with gala

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A major milestone for a local non-profit as they celebrate 30 years of servicing African families in the state. Oasis International will host their 13th annual African Gala on Saturday at the historic Rhodes on the Pawtuxet. Program Director Renay Omisore said there is a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Nellie Gorbea to become fellow at Salve Regina's Pell Center

Salve Regina University said Thursday that Nellie Gorbea will join the school's Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy when she completes her term as secretary of state in January. A release said Gorbea will be a visiting senior fellow working on cybersecurity and disinformation. “The Pell Center at...
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Newport police appoints their first LGBTQ liaison officer

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) –The Newport Police Department appointed their first LGBTQ liaison officer to help create an open dialogue between the community and their department. Historically there has been a divide between the LGBTQ community and the police force. The department hopes this dedicated position will help reduce those...
NEWPORT, RI
Woonsocket Call

Living the RIgh life

PAWTUCKET – Karen Ballou knows what she likes to relax or de-stress, and that’s a toke off a good joint. That’s why she and her husband left their Coventry home at 4:25 a.m., Thursday, and set out for Mother Earth Wellness on Esten Avenue. They wanted to be two of the first customers in line to purchase recreational cannabis on this, the first day allowed by the state for retail compassion centers to do so.
PAWTUCKET, RI
rinewstoday.com

Homeless in Rhode Island – Hodgepodge of Motels, an Armory, a hospital, …

Photos of RI State House event – credit “Redeye”. The Governor’s Christmas Tree Lighting happened last night with dozens of homeless Rhode Islanders in attendance. The event happened while 50 mph winds blew tents and people living outdoors. There were some chants and shouts directed toward the Governor that he failed on his promise – to offer housing to all in need by Thanksgiving.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Narragansett Indian Tribe member shares the myths surrounding Thanksgiving as part of NUWC’s National American Indian Heritage Month celebration

NEWPORT, R.I. – Last year Silvermoon Mars LaRose, a member of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, came to the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport to share the traditions and lifestyle of Indigenous Southern New England. This year, LaRose spoke to the cultural “myths” surrounding Thanksgiving and the skewed perception of the national holiday’s history.
NEWPORT, RI

