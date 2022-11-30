Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Providence Public Schools Administration’s Handling of Violence Raises More Questions
The administration of Providence Public Schools is under fire by nearly every constituency. This week's violence and the administration's attempt to mislead parents, community leaders, and the media about the severity of the beating and stabbing at Central High School only goes to further undermine trust. Earlier this week, organizer...
Valley Breeze
Goffe new vice principal of schools at Scituate middle and high
SCITUATE – Scituate High School and Middle School have welcomed Jennifer Goffe as assistant vice principal of schools, and her focus is on teaching and learning. Goffe previously worked for Cumberland middle schools as an English language arts teacher for 10 years, and made the switch to administration in Scituate after earning her master’s degree in education and leadership from Providence College.
GoLocalProv
Two Students Arrested With Knives at Providence School
Two students were arrested in Providence on Thursday for being in possession of knives on school property, GoLocal had learned. The juveniles — both 13-year-olds — were arrested at TIMES² Academy on Filmore Street, off of Douglas Avenue in Providence, after school administrators were made aware that there were students in possession of weapons.
ABC6.com
Roger Williams University law student prepares to shine on Miss America stage
BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — A Roger Williams University law student is getting ready to trade the law book for the Miss America stage. Miss Rhode Island Abby Mansollilo is not only preparing for the Miss America competition, she is always preparing to become a lawyer. “I started competing when...
GoLocalProv
Principal Stabbed by Student at Providence High School
A school official was stabbed by a student at Central High School in Providence on Wednesday morning. According to police, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed after a fight had broken out among students. Police say the injuries are non-life threatening. A student is in custody, say police. This story is...
GoLocalProv
EXCLUSIVE: Video of Principal Being Stabbed at Central High School
GoLocalProv.com has obtained a copy of a video of the principal of Central High School in Providence being stabbed on Wednesday. As GoLocal was first to report, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed following an altercation involving students. The video depicts a juvenile first being assaulted by other students, before getting...
Turnto10.com
Providence teachers union leaders call mayors' recommendations 'publicity stunt'
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Teachers union leaders in Providence are calling out the outgoing mayor and his predecessors for their recommendations regarding the Providence school system. Earlier this month, current Mayor Jorge Elorza and former Mayors Angel Taveras and Joseph Paolino Jr. provided recommendations to Mayor-elect Brett Smiley about...
GoLocalProv
Day Trading Losses Fueled RI Man’s Embezzlement of Millions From School for Disadvantaged
Nathan Kaufman embezzled more than $3 million dollars from a school for innercity children, according to the Rhode Island State Police. Now, details are emerging that Kaufman used the money to cover his day-trading losses in the stock market. His arrest took place in September. Of the more than $3...
eastgreenwichnews.com
EGHS Wall of Honor Names Class of 2023
Above: The EGHS Wall of Honor Class of 2022, from left, Arthur Vallely, Mason Rhodes, Jason Iannuccilli, and James Bowen. The five are Jeff Santos, Roderick Moore, Rick Walsh, Charlotte Dumas and Alan Clarke. Submitted. The 2023 honorees include two graduates of the EGHS Class of 1982 (one who’s traveled...
Central High School student charged in fight that ‘inadvertently’ injured principal
A Central High School student was arrested Wednesday morning following an incident in the front lobby that left the principal injured, according to authorities.
fallriverreporter.com
Recently fired Fall River teacher charged with obscene matter to minor after investigation
A former Fall River school teacher that was recently terminated after disturbing text messages surfaced has been charged. According to court records, 29-year-old Daniel Levin has been charged with Obscene Matter to Minor. Last week, Atlantis Charter School issued an email to parents from Executive Director Robert Beatty concerning the...
Turnto10.com
Oasis International to celebrate 30 years of service with gala
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A major milestone for a local non-profit as they celebrate 30 years of servicing African families in the state. Oasis International will host their 13th annual African Gala on Saturday at the historic Rhodes on the Pawtuxet. Program Director Renay Omisore said there is a...
Turnto10.com
Nellie Gorbea to become fellow at Salve Regina's Pell Center
Salve Regina University said Thursday that Nellie Gorbea will join the school's Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy when she completes her term as secretary of state in January. A release said Gorbea will be a visiting senior fellow working on cybersecurity and disinformation. “The Pell Center at...
ABC6.com
Newport police appoints their first LGBTQ liaison officer
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) –The Newport Police Department appointed their first LGBTQ liaison officer to help create an open dialogue between the community and their department. Historically there has been a divide between the LGBTQ community and the police force. The department hopes this dedicated position will help reduce those...
Turnto10.com
Unmanned mini sailboat designed by R.I. students reaches coast of England
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — A five-foot unmanned sailboat put together by local elementary schools and the University of Rhode Island’s School of Oceanography was launched in March and has made it across the Atlantic. It was discovered on a beach in England Thanksgiving weekend. The boat, named...
GoLocalProv
Fight, Stabbing and Felony Charges: Did Providence School Department Try to Downplay Violence
A video secured by GoLocal and published on Wednesday shows three students repeatedly kicking another student lying on the ground in the hallway of Central High School. The beating was broken up by other students. The video then shows the student who was repeatedly kicked pull a knife from his...
Turnto10.com
On Your Dime: Majority of property revaluation appeals denied in South Kingstown
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — The battle over property revaluations continues in South Kingstown with hundreds of people in a single community submitting appeals, but the NBC 10 I-Team discovered a majority of those appeals are being rejected. Several cottage owners at Roy Carpenter's Beach say their values have...
Woonsocket Call
Living the RIgh life
PAWTUCKET – Karen Ballou knows what she likes to relax or de-stress, and that’s a toke off a good joint. That’s why she and her husband left their Coventry home at 4:25 a.m., Thursday, and set out for Mother Earth Wellness on Esten Avenue. They wanted to be two of the first customers in line to purchase recreational cannabis on this, the first day allowed by the state for retail compassion centers to do so.
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in Rhode Island – Hodgepodge of Motels, an Armory, a hospital, …
Photos of RI State House event – credit “Redeye”. The Governor’s Christmas Tree Lighting happened last night with dozens of homeless Rhode Islanders in attendance. The event happened while 50 mph winds blew tents and people living outdoors. There were some chants and shouts directed toward the Governor that he failed on his promise – to offer housing to all in need by Thanksgiving.
whatsupnewp.com
Narragansett Indian Tribe member shares the myths surrounding Thanksgiving as part of NUWC’s National American Indian Heritage Month celebration
NEWPORT, R.I. – Last year Silvermoon Mars LaRose, a member of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, came to the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport to share the traditions and lifestyle of Indigenous Southern New England. This year, LaRose spoke to the cultural “myths” surrounding Thanksgiving and the skewed perception of the national holiday’s history.
