Woman injured in Providence shooting; police searching for suspect
Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Providence Friday evening.
ABC6.com
Man arrested in connection with Amber Alert Thursday released
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Jeremias Cabral, 21, was arraigned and released on a no-contact order Friday afternoon in New Bedford District Court, after being arraigned on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and larceny under $1,200. Cabral was arrested in Fall River Thursday evening after an Amber...
South Boston boat owner will stand trial on criminal charges for fatal harbor crash back in July of 2021
Universal Hub is reporting that earlier this week, a judge ruled that there is enough evidence to warrant a criminal trial for a fatal boat crash in Boston Harbor back in July of 2021. On July 17th, 2021, a boat – the Make it Go Away – crashed into a...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police arrest two after “shots fired”; charged with firearm and other offenses
“New Bedford patrol officers have taken an illegal gun off the streets following a late-night ShotSpotter activation. On Tuesday, November 29th, patrol officers responded to the activation which indicated a shot had been fired in the area of Hawthorn St. and Irving St. Upon arrival, spent shell casings were located on the ground. It also appeared as though a tree and street sign had been damaged by a vehicle.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man accused of breaking into, damaging, and stealing from Somerset business
SOMERSET — Chief Todd Costa and the Somerset Police Department report that a suspect allegedly involved in a break-in last month has been arrested and charged. On Tuesday, November 23, at approximately 3:15 a.m., Somerset Police were dispatched to Lit Vape Smoke Shop, 1140 Riverside Avenue, for a report of a break-in. The reporting party told police that she heard glass breaking in the store and then observed a male suspect — later identified as 39-year-old Nicholas Spano of Fall River — fleeing south on Riverside Avenue.
Police investigating fatal crash in Worcester that leaves 2 dead
WORCESTER, Mass. — Police are investigating an early morning crash in Worcester that leaves two dead and others with serious injuries. Police responded to the crash in the area of 982 Grafton Street just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. There is no word on how many occupants were in...
Bullet holes found in car involved in Stoughton 4-car crash that hospitalized 2
Police officers found several bullet holes in a vehicle involved in a four-car crash in Stoughton Friday afternoon, according to Stoughton Acting Police Chief Brian Holmes. An initial investigation into the crash suggests the bullet-riddled car may have been involved in an alleged shooting in Brockton prior to the crash, Holmes said in a statement.
fallriverreporter.com
Argument that led to death of 50-year-old Patrick Douglas leads to prison sentence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Friday that a former Newport man has been sentenced in Providence County Superior Court after pleading to the manslaughter death of 50-year-old Patrick Douglas in Providence in 2016. At a hearing on November 25, 2022, 49-year-old Jose Medina entered a...
2 dead after crash on Grafton Street in Worcester
WORCESTER -- Two people have died after a crash in Worcester overnight. It happened near 982 Grafton Street just around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the driver was trying to avoid capture.Police responded on Water Street for a report of an assault with a gun. When they arrived, they were told that two men had been walking along the street when they were nearly hit by a Toyota Highlander. One of the men waved his arms at the drive. The driver stopped his vehicle and pointed a gun at the man. The victim called 911 and got into his...
ABC6.com
Trial begins Thursday for the murder of a 37-year-old Fall River man
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The trial for the murder of a 37-year-old man began Thursday in Fall River Superior Court. Robert Rose, 52, is accused of shooting and killing Joseph Tavares, 37, on Dec. 22, 2018 outside the Regency Hotel on Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth. Dep. District...
Worcester crash leaves two people dead, others seriously injured
Two people were killed in a car crash in Worcester early Saturday morning, according to law enforcement. The crash was reported near the area of 982 Grafton St. in the city around 12:20 a.m. The collision resulted in two people dying and others being seriously injured, the Worcester Police Department wrote in a tweet around noon.
Bullet-riddled car involved in crash near Stoughton plaza, injures 2
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a multicar crash in Stoughton Friday afternoon was caused by a bullet-riddled vehicle that may have been involved in a crime scene, according to officials. Stoughton Police say they responded to Park Street in front of the RK Plaza around 1:45 p.m....
fallriverreporter.com
Murder trial involving New Bedford man begins concerning death of Fall River’s Joseph Tavares
The murder trial of 52-year-old Robert Rose, a former New Bedford resident, began this morning in Fall River Superior Court. Rose is charged with shooting and killing 37-year-old Joseph Tavares on December 22, 2018, outside the Regency Hotel on Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth. According to the Bristol County District...
ABC6.com
Newport man sentenced to serve over 20 years in prison for 2016 Providence murder
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Friday a Newport man was sentenced to serve over 20 years in prison for a 2016 murder in Providence. Attorney General Peter Neronha said Jose Medina entered a plea of nolo contendere to one count of manslaughter...
Carlos Normand arrested after police say he tried to send explicit photos to minors
A Louisiana man who was a suspect in a month-long Somerset police investigation was arrested after state investigators said he used social media to entice minors. Carlos Normand, 33, of Louisiana was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Somerset police on the charges of enticing a child under the age of 16, distributing obscene matter to a minor and accosting/annoying another person, police said.
whdh.com
Acton police searching for missing 83-year-old man
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Acton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance as they search for a missing 83-year-old man. At about 6:15 p.m. Friday, Acton Police were notified that Huanlu Wang, 83, was missing from the area of 960 Main St. Officers are searching the area...
33-year-old man falls onto on-ramp near Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston, dies
A 33-year-old man died after falling onto an on-ramp near the Ted Williams Tunnel in East Boston on Friday, according to authorities. The man exited a vehicle that was in traffic around 7:30 p.m. and crossed over a railing, apparently unaware that on the other side was a roughly 40-foot drop onto an on-ramp. He then fell from the elevated roadway onto the on-ramp, which was near Boston Logan International Airport, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Police say Jesse Kramer stole Range Rover in Auburn, broke into East Brookfield home
In November, a Dedham man left his broken-down Land Rover Range Rover overnight at an Auburn gas station for a tow. When the tow truck arrived, the car was gone. By then it was well on its way to being used in an alleged break-in of an East Brookfield home.
bpdnews.com
15-Year-Old Juvenile Male from Lawrence arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges in Roxbury
At about 3:45 PM, on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, officers assigned to the District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), arrested a 15-year-old juvenile male from Lawrence, MA, on Drug Trafficking charges. Officers were in the area of Walnut Park and Walnut Avenue conducting an ongoing drug investigation when they observed...
MassLive.com
