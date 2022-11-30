ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

ABC6.com

Man arrested in connection with Amber Alert Thursday released

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Jeremias Cabral, 21, was arraigned and released on a no-contact order Friday afternoon in New Bedford District Court, after being arraigned on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and larceny under $1,200. Cabral was arrested in Fall River Thursday evening after an Amber...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police arrest two after “shots fired”; charged with firearm and other offenses

“New Bedford patrol officers have taken an illegal gun off the streets following a late-night ShotSpotter activation. On Tuesday, November 29th, patrol officers responded to the activation which indicated a shot had been fired in the area of Hawthorn St. and Irving St. Upon arrival, spent shell casings were located on the ground. It also appeared as though a tree and street sign had been damaged by a vehicle.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man accused of breaking into, damaging, and stealing from Somerset business

SOMERSET — Chief Todd Costa and the Somerset Police Department report that a suspect allegedly involved in a break-in last month has been arrested and charged. On Tuesday, November 23, at approximately 3:15 a.m., Somerset Police were dispatched to Lit Vape Smoke Shop, 1140 Riverside Avenue, for a report of a break-in. The reporting party told police that she heard glass breaking in the store and then observed a male suspect — later identified as 39-year-old Nicholas Spano of Fall River — fleeing south on Riverside Avenue.
SOMERSET, MA
CBS Boston

2 dead after crash on Grafton Street in Worcester

WORCESTER -- Two people have died after a crash in Worcester overnight. It happened near 982 Grafton Street just around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the driver was trying to avoid capture.Police responded on Water Street for a report of an assault with a gun. When they arrived, they were told that two men had been walking along the street when they were nearly hit by a Toyota Highlander. One of the men waved his arms at the drive. The driver stopped his vehicle and pointed a gun at the man. The victim called 911 and got into his...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester crash leaves two people dead, others seriously injured

Two people were killed in a car crash in Worcester early Saturday morning, according to law enforcement. The crash was reported near the area of 982 Grafton St. in the city around 12:20 a.m. The collision resulted in two people dying and others being seriously injured, the Worcester Police Department wrote in a tweet around noon.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Carlos Normand arrested after police say he tried to send explicit photos to minors

A Louisiana man who was a suspect in a month-long Somerset police investigation was arrested after state investigators said he used social media to entice minors. Carlos Normand, 33, of Louisiana was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Somerset police on the charges of enticing a child under the age of 16, distributing obscene matter to a minor and accosting/annoying another person, police said.
SOMERSET, MA
whdh.com

Acton police searching for missing 83-year-old man

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Acton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance as they search for a missing 83-year-old man. At about 6:15 p.m. Friday, Acton Police were notified that Huanlu Wang, 83, was missing from the area of 960 Main St. Officers are searching the area...
ACTON, MA
MassLive.com

33-year-old man falls onto on-ramp near Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston, dies

A 33-year-old man died after falling onto an on-ramp near the Ted Williams Tunnel in East Boston on Friday, according to authorities. The man exited a vehicle that was in traffic around 7:30 p.m. and crossed over a railing, apparently unaware that on the other side was a roughly 40-foot drop onto an on-ramp. He then fell from the elevated roadway onto the on-ramp, which was near Boston Logan International Airport, according to Massachusetts State Police.
BOSTON, MA
